 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(NPR)   Turkmenistan has banned the word coronavirus, and will jail anyone seen in public wearing a mask. Yeah, that's one way to flatten the curve   (npr.org) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd say any country who does this should be sanctioned, but idiot leaders like that will just make it hurt the people who are already hurting.  Not sure what the solution is.  It's not like we're doing all that Bee's knees here.  Pure scum, all of 'em!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Come and take it!"
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's because the Turkmen government, run since 2006 by the flamboyant dentist-rapper strongman

Well there is something I never knew eWinnie The Poohsted but... Ok.. There we go...
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we do that with Antifa and black block?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Can we do that with Antifa and black block?


Sure, the very second after we start doing that to people in Klan robes and anyone waving a Confederate flag or wearing a visible swastika.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Can we do that with Antifa and black block?

Sure, the very second after we start doing that to people in Klan robes and anyone waving a Confederate flag or wearing a visible swastika.


Deal
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just in case you needed a reference for a guy with quite possibly the longest name I've ever seen...

Here's John Oliver:

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube -9QYu8LtH2E
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

styckx: That's because the Turkmen government, run since 2006 by the flamboyant dentist-rapper strongman

Well there is something I never knew eWinnie The Poohsted but... Ok.. There we go...


He spits hot fire:

Turkmenistan's president performs in rap video with his grandson
Youtube QfPkIdI63Ng
 
Slaxl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Can we do that with Antifa and black block?

Sure, the very second after we start doing that to people in Klan robes and anyone waving a Confederate flag or wearing a visible swastika.


Someone who is anti fascist shouldn't be seen as the equally extreme opposite to a Klan member.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A bold strategy...
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not un-similar to some US states.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like when Applesauce! banned the use of "climate change" in official documents.

It's amazing how some people's minds work. Or dont work.  In a crisis, the ability to think critically has actual value and consequences, and you can really see the difference.

I live with my mom
Internet 10s
Trolls
Chief Beerlord von Fark
Hamster
Beer
Farkers
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
bye felicia
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jehovah is ok though...
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is no virus. There is just a slight uptick in pneumonia deaths.

Move along, citizen.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He banned the word because it doesn't have enough consonants.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's an odd Turkmenistance. I wonder what they are saying about this at Turkminster.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm running out of paper and my scissors are getting dull.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When the late Turkmenbashi died I wondered if Turkmenistan would be able to maintain the same legel of WTF. It seems to be in safe Meathooks
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Han anyone consulted Uzbeki-beki-beki-stan-stan?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

styckx: That's because the Turkmen government, run since 2006 by the flamboyant dentist-rapper strongman

Well there is something I never knew eWinnie The Poohsted but... Ok.. There we go...


I hear he's not actually that good a dentist.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well... at least we're not worse than Turkmenistan!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can't have cases of coronavirus if people call it something else.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.