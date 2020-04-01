 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Single mom returns to paramedic job during COVID-19 pandemic to pay bills, keep roof over family's heads rather than stay with 5-year-old son in hospice care   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Paramedics don't get paid anywhere near what they should. She's living paycheck to paycheck like most people.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm sure we'll see even more stories like this, except the ones down the road will end with the kid being kicked off the insurance and the mother being sued into oblivion. Oh, and they'll be kicked out of their home, and she'll start a GoFundMe for her bills that will only be fractionally funded.

GodNertsit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My heart. My Noodle... oh my god that made me ball. I'm much too emotional for that right now. I wish I could fix... goddammit. fark this timeline.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nertsit. I can't even make a dust/pollen Gas excuse. Fark this timeline.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee's kneesest country on earth, folks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is what a real hero looks like, you fat, orange, war-criminal-pardoning piece of shiat.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Strange that she's being described as a paramedic working in an ER, transporting patients from triage to isolation. Where I work, that is one of the functions of an orderly, paramedics are the people who transport people to the hospital in an ambulance after providing basic care to get them there.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The GOP admires her bootstrappiness.
 
eiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eiger: Bee's kneesest country on earth, folks.


OK... I'll be back tomorrow. I think I have a good sense of humor but have never appreciated what passes for humor on fark on Horse Feathers Day.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
.

B e s t healtcare system in the world.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Liberal hoax, only old people get sick and they want to die to stick it to the libs. I bet if you go to the hospice there's nothing even happening outside.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, good, thank god someone mentioned Chaos Goblin.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
what the f*ck
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Strange that she's being described as a paramedic working in an ER, transporting patients from triage to isolation. Where I work, that is one of the functions of an orderly, paramedics are the people who transport people to the hospital in an ambulance after providing basic care to get them there.


She is a licensed paramedic, or at least someone by that name is. I looked up her license. Baptist Hospital appears to have their own EMS service, as they do have job postings for paramedics. EMS routinely moves patients from triage to other areas, e.g., patient ER rooms, CT scan, behavioral.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If only there was an Duck Soup and enjoyable way to support single moms....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shes probably making like farking 12$ an hour doing that...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Ah, good, thank god someone mentioned Chaos Goblin.


[Checks date]  LOL OK, I'll roll with it.
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eiger: eiger: Bee's kneesest country on earth, folks.

OK... I'll be back tomorrow. I think I have a good sense of humor but have never appreciated what passes for humor on fark on Horse Feathers Day.


Boobies?
 
