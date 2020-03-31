 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Stranger)   Washington Governor Inslee suggests people "tape a photograph of a nurse" to their dashboard to remind themselves to ask if their trip is really necessary. Design a logo to show support for people who cannot work from home   (thestranger.com) divider line
12
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Slypork: TheRedMonkey: Everyone points to nurses all the time for these crisis but there are a lot of people doing a lot of stuff in a hospital that are not nurses. Cleaning staff, respiratory therapists, other staff and specialists but we fetishize the nurse.

Sorry it sort of falls to the nurses to be fetishized. I've yet to see a sexy janitor costume. And I don't want to think about the "sexy pathologist" costume.


(Sorry to threadjack a shoop thread, but it's already happened.)

I suspect RedMonkey has never dated a nurse.

Nurses know how -everything- works.  And they aren't afraid of shiat.

/and you better not be, either
//literally -or- metaphorically
///oblig irl hot nurse:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From the thread a few links down, courtesy of this web site: https://wgno.com/news/artist-terrance​-​osborne-creates-beautiful-front-line-a​rt-piece/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=w​ebsite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.