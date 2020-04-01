 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(BBC-US)   European countries reject Chinese-made coronavirus testing kits and masks, finding their quality to be roughly that of a wet-market artisanal bat tartare stand   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, China, European Union, People's Republic of China, Death, Government, Diplomacy, Europe, Hong Kong  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 8:31 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
huh, who would've thought cheap chinese knockoffs would be cheap chinese knockoffs
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I always thought "Made in China" was your guarantee of quality.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
China is selling low-quality junk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a good start. China can fark off.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder how many of those "negative" tests they've reported in Wuhan actually were.

Or, perhaps more distressingly, how many false "positive" results were found and led to people being locked into their apartments to starve?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are going to hook you up to this state of the art, high quality Chinese ventilator.  Horse Feathers!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: That's a good start. China can fark off.


Defective PPE being shipped to European first responders is "a good start"?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh.  Now all the people who insisted that the CDC and FDA should have just imported tests from China are laughing that everybody knows what "Made in China" means about quality.  Truly strange!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We should have listened to the GOP all those years that they were screaming that something needed to be done to keep the manufacturing of strategic items in the US.  Thank god Big Cheese Chaos Goblin put a stop to Clinton's TPP.
 
MindStalker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: Makes you wonder how many of those "negative" tests they've reported in Wuhan actually were.

Or, perhaps more distressingly, how many false "positive" results were found and led to people being locked into their apartments to starve?


Apparently false positives are very difficult for these types of test unless you recently had a vaccine shot. That said false positives are certainly possible due to tanscription errors or switching test kits between individuals.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: Makes you wonder how many of those "negative" tests they've reported in Wuhan actually were.

Or, perhaps more distressingly, how many false "positive" results were found and led to people being locked into their apartments to starve?


If they died of starvation then they should thank the communist party for saving them from the virus.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.