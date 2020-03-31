 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Twitter)   A M6.5 earthquake hits southern Idaho, because why not   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: News  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 2:11 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your own private earthquake
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
well, spuds.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Supervolcano?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Heh... take that, people who moved out of California because of earthquakes
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The epicenter was really central Idaho, but like 3 people live there. Beautiful country, It was felt pretty strongly in Boise.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: The epicenter was really central Idaho, but like 3 people live there. Beautiful country, It was felt pretty strongly in Boise.


So I was right
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I were a 6.5 earthquake, that's exactly where I'd show up first.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Felt it north of Spokane. My wife, who's from the Philippines, just looked at me and said "I thought you said we don't get earthquakes here."
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coronavirus is just a warmup to Yellowstone volcano blowing half the country to ash.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DeadGeek: Felt it north of Spokane. My wife, who's from the Philippines, just looked at me and said "I thought you said we don't get earthquakes here."


You live in Washington and told her you don't get earthquakes?  How long has this lie been going on?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Coronavirus is just a warmup to Yellowstone volcano blowing half the country to ash.


COVID takes out the coasts, Yellowstone takes care of the rest.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: Supervolcano?


just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone


erm.

yellowstone.netView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

middlewaytao: Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone

erm.

[yellowstone.net image 600x660]


that's wyoming, not idaho.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: middlewaytao: Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone

erm.

[yellowstone.net image 600x660]

that's wyoming, not idaho.


You miss the little bit on the left?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Xai: middlewaytao: Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone

erm.

[yellowstone.net image 600x660]

that's wyoming, not idaho.

You miss the little bit on the left?


It's like 200 miles away from where the earthquake was, literally the middle of Idaho.

media.ktvb.comView Full Size
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not a religious guy but...
Some of you yoyos might want to speak to your dude.
Just sayin
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: DeadGeek: Felt it north of Spokane. My wife, who's from the Philippines, just looked at me and said "I thought you said we don't get earthquakes here."

You live in Washington and told her you don't get earthquakes?  How long has this lie been going on?


LOL, part of the reason I moved east is that the area I live in is one of the least susceptible to natural disasters. The Nisqually quake was more than enough for me.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: - not very close to yellowstone


Take a look at a globe and tell me it's not very close again.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone


It's in Wuhan province in China. It's not very close.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: middlewaytao: Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone

erm.

[yellowstone.net image 600x660]

that's wyoming, not idaho.


okay...

media.nationalgeographic.orgView Full Size
Now what say you?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tornadoes in the midwest, earthquake in Idaho, plague everywhere...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like.... 8 hours late. 

Way to be on top of it, Fark.

"News" my ass!
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: BizarreMan: Xai: middlewaytao: Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone

erm.

[yellowstone.net image 600x660]

that's wyoming, not idaho.

You miss the little bit on the left?

It's like 200 miles away from where the earthquake was, literally the middle of Idaho.

[media.ktvb.com image 850x478]



I bet Montana was shakin' it's Butte, too!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Felt it north of Spokane. My wife, who's from the Philippines, just looked at me and said "I thought you said we don't get earthquakes here."


some reported feeling it in Calgary too
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lowlandr: I'm not a religious guy but...
Some of you yoyos might want to speak to your dude.
Just sayin


I believe in Jesus H. Christ.  He is the one who appointed Donald J Chaos Goblin to the position of Big Cheese of the United States.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, that's Bee's knees - it starts with an earthquake ...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Xai: middlewaytao: Xai: sithon: Supervolcano?

just one of the many faults in central idaho - not very close to yellowstone

erm.

[yellowstone.net image 600x660]

that's wyoming, not idaho.

okay...

[media.nationalgeographic.org image 850x619]Now what say you?


Just stop. Please.

Here is a map of the hot spot travels. This earthquake is not only unrelated to Yellowstone now, it's unrelated to Yellowstone ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a shallow strike slip quake in the middle of a massif, ffs. Big, surprising for the area, but geologically explainable. Don't worry though, there is a fault (Sawtooth range) nearby that's capable of producing something near 7.5, so a far scarier potential quake.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Well, that's Bee's knees - it starts with an earthquake ...


okay that's an odd filter pwnage "Bee's knees" to "Bee's knees" ???
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
g-r-e-a-t to Bee's knees
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cyrusv10: I believe in Jesus H. Christ.  He is the one who appointed Donald J Chaos Goblin to the position of Big Cheese of the United States.

Dude, I believe you just hit the trifecta of guineapwn.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Well, that's Bee's knees - it starts with an earthquake ...

okay that's an odd filter pwnage "Bee's knees" to "Bee's knees" ???


Oh Bee's knees so either April Fool's Gass are back or there's a filterpwn I'm unaware of.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.