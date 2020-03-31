 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   What has Scientology been up to during the epidemic? Man the bridges, hold on to your cult, and fire your rocket boosters of planetary bullbait   (tonyortega.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Desperately drumming up tithes like every other grifter?

*RTFA*

Yup.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have one question for that guy:  Where is your wife?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: I have one question for that guy:  Where is your wife?


In the garden. About two feet under the Kentucky Blue turf...
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Miscavige is basically Trump2? Sounds about right from what I've read in the past.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Desperately drumming up tithes like every other grifter?

*RTFA*

Yup.


And asking members to review their estate plans, mentioning the huge tax advantages you can achieve by creating a charitable remainder trust and an insurance trust and suggesting that designating the Church of Scientology to receive the remainder of that trust would just zoom them into the Clear.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the history of cults in general, planetary jailbait seems more likely
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So Miscavige is basically Chaos Goblin2?

That little screed sounded like Kim Jong-Un.  Are rocketships the new leaders' delusion??
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA "2. Second, preventing and/or killing whatever this virus is. "

Predator (1987) - If it bleeds, we can kill it.
Youtube eNr0WXQ3Ho4
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet coronavirus is just thetans being sneaky.
 
shaggai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if writing like that is natural or he types up a paper and then Wombats it through an English to Scientology Cultist translator?
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hopefully, Miscavige catches it, and dies.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: FTA "2. Second, preventing and/or killing whatever this virus is. "

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eNr0WXQ3​Ho4]


Only thing is is Coronavirus don't bleed. It's more like The Thing.
 
