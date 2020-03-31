 Skip to content
(Washington Post) The few, the proud, the infected
    United States Marine Corps, Parris Island, Marine officials  
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honor, Courage, Coronavirus!
// It won't be "few" for long.. the tip of the spear has blood on it, and nobody has PPE
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

coronavirus: Honor, Courage, Coronavirus!
// It won't be "few" for long.. the tip of the spear has blood on it, and nobody has PPE


You do not need to post in every discussion. You will spread yourself too thin. Wait for particularly high-profile stories and come up with something really memorable for them.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: Honor, Courage, Coronavirus!
// It won't be "few" for long.. the tip of the spear has blood on it, and nobody has PPE


semper fever?!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Infected to the Core.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.


I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
USMC OBLIG:

https://terminallance.com/2020/03/03/​t​erminal-lance-la-enfermedad-fina/
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This should have been predictable.  People living in close quarters, go figure.  I would not be surprised if it was predicted and the military branches gave orders on how to avoid contamination.  The best orders would probably be taken with a grain of salt as they are basically kids who think they are invincible.

My prediction was that this would spread like wild fire in the homeless encampments on the west coast.  Maybe it did and they are unreported.  Who knows?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.


Please.  The last generation has already embraced the "got mine, fark you" mentality.  Don't be surprised when younger people start treating you the same way.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Infected to the Core.


Gotta love the Marine Core!
 
Flurching
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.


You've got 5 years. Make em count
 
majestic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess that is their major malfunction.
 
Burchill
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.


I suppose Glenn Beck's a millennial in your world.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Totally a liberal hoax
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pew-pew-pew, time for drone wars.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
During the revolutionary war, troups were hardened against weepox in MMORPG and vaccination, and it's probably why we don't salute the queen today.
 
alienated
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Honor, Courage, Coronavirus!
// It won't be "few" for long.. the tip of the spear has blood on it, and nobody has PPE


Do you want me to respond with my indoor voice, or the voice I have used to talk to Marines when people are shooting at them ?
Because  I can go either farking way, sunshine. And frankly, a banhammer trip to the cave of wonders would just about to be worth it to say what I should say to you, parody account I have tolerated, to a point.
 
balancing act
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oof.  Ricky crud with a special guest.  This is bad. The Spanish flu tore through army camps too.
 
Korzine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

It's not that young people don't get covid-19, it's that the mortality rate among is fairly wee for people under 40. Although the hardest being hit are 80+ which are silent or Bee's kneesest gen depending on age.
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they're gonna need to put actual jars on their Noodles.
 
blinkybluegnome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: WayneKerr: Infected to the Core.

Gotta love the Marine Core!


Cute and all, but no one's biting on that one anymore.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.


Those over 60 lived in the post-war economy, paid less for housing, and for education than everyone after and acted like we were the lazy entitled ones. Remember that as we pay your SS and Covid treatment. Your parents were the Bee's kneesest Generation. You are riding on their coat tails.
 
Korzine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: Mock26: WayneKerr: Infected to the Core.

Gotta love the Marine Core!

Cute and all, but no one's biting on that one anymore.


Too many wives typing on their husband's accounts.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.

I'm 55. I take issue with the millennial mindset those over 60 don't matter.

Best trust I am going to remember this and hold it the fuk against them.


If you have them individually Farkied here, go for it.
Otherwise, you will be holding a grudge against a lot of people who don't deserve it, not to mention many older people who actually do deserve a grudge, who held the same viewpoint that put their financial concerns aNoodle of other people's lives.

/and you might want to not hold a grudge for your own sake, not theirs
//to quote Malachy McCourt  "Resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die."
///and I don't blame you, there was a lot of idiotic stuff being said
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Korzine: Resident Muslim: Between this and the navy carrier, I think people who kept saying this is an old person issue and "boomer remover" will have a pretty rude awakening.
It's not that young people don't get covid-19, it's that the mortality rate among is fairly wee for people under 40. Although the hardest being hit are 80+ which are silent or Bee's kneesest gen depending on age.


Yes, we've seen this to be mostly right of the age curve and weirdly (and luckily) not affecting the young as much.
Yet, as Italy has seen, mortality rates shift when the hospitals are being flooded. Them artificially choosing to give priority to younger people can and will skew the reality.
When/if hospitals actually run out of enough ventilators for the young folks, that's when the numbers will shift.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Honor, Courage, Coronavirus!
// It won't be "few" for long.. the tip of the spear has blood on it, and nobody has PPE


Go eat yourself. Asshole.
 
