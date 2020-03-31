 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Mix a drink, start the fireplace and snuggle under a blanket at 6 PM Pacific, 9 PM Eastern, for TFarker and narrator Cyclometh to read you short fiction via live stream for your quarantine entertainment. Tonight: Selections from Mark Twain   (voxman.net) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, this will be great!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer Samuel Clemens.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
\o/
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tonight will be portions of Letters from the Earth. I am looking forward to it!
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah.
I'ma going to make some dinner and take a shower. Put on my jammys  and burrow in to the bed and let Dolly Parton read me a bed time story.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I prefer Samuel Clemens.


You know, Miss Lane, I don't think I've ever seen Samuel Clemens and Mark Twain in the same place at the same time.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyclometh: Tonight will be portions of Letters from the Earth. I am looking forward to it!


I've read that.  Really edgy stuff.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streams are up:

Twitch : https://twitch.tv/voxmanvo

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=a9JWx8​E-wYU

YouTube direct embed thingee:

Audiobook Narrator Corey Snow reads short stories to you during the #covid19 #quarantine!
Youtube a9JWx8E-wYU
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I didn't have to work. I would love to lay back and listen. 4:30am arrives quickly though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

More my stile.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 364x600]
More my stile.


You should meet my pseudonym.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish I was better at catching these, and am always glad when I do. Thanks for your contribution to human sanity at the moment. :)
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank you all for attending/watching. If you missed the stream, no fear- just watch the archives, the links should still be valid for them.

Thank you again!
 
