Meanwhile, three states got rattled by 658 earthquakes as of yesterday.
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if Giant Asteroid 2020 isn't gonna do it, I guess super volcano 2020 needs some headline space.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we've got plagues and earthquakes, I saw a report about locusts a few days ago...might be time to start thinking about putting lamb's blood on your doors, people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a lot or a little?

Without context, that number means nothing to me
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uta hearth quakes?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So we've got plagues and earthquakes, I saw a report about locusts a few days ago...might be time to start thinking about putting lamb's blood on your doors, people.


is Lenny Bruce afraid yet?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great, it starts with an earthquake.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.


Turns out it was a 6.5 in the middle of Idaho
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.


6.5 in Idaho
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
possibly part of the sequence or could have been triggered by this swarm I guess.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, please don't be the Yellowstone super volcano.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So we've got plagues and earthquakes, I saw a report about locusts a few days ago...might be time to start thinking about putting lamb's blood on your doors, people.


Way ahead of you.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I always thought the nuclear armageddon would get us. Looks like Mother Nature has other plans.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Um, please don't be the Yellowstone super volcano.


way too far away from Yellowstone
 
HeadLever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.

6.5 in Idaho


Shake, Rattle and Roll, Baby!  Felt it here in Boise.  Freaked the kids out.

/the epicenter was about 40 miles from where I grew up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Awhile back I got woken up by one. They tell me I yelled "Not this sh*t again" and went back to sleep.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.

Turns out it was a 6.5 in the middle of Idaho


Yeah my earthquake app pinged that. WTF There was also a fairly significant aftershock
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Volcanos to the left of me...Earthquakes to the right...here I am...
 
drlcb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get the eQuake app. It will alert when it's time to take cover, stop drop and roll, or just kiss your asz goodbye in near real time.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

powhound: WTF There was also a fairly significant aftershock


Yeah, we'll likely get aftershocks for several days, though a 4.6 is a pretty good one.  We are used to them up in Custer County.

/Just don't send us any more 7.3s.  we can do without those.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this is on the heels of the Utah sequence that came through not long ago. We had multiple shakes on the west side of the Wasatch fault and a couple on the east side. If you don't know, the Wasatch fault runs north/south along the mountains just east of salt lake. If that lets loose all hell is going to break out.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is that a lot or a little?

Without context, that number means nothing to me


Larger earthquakes can have thousands of aftershock quakes. Ridgecrest had over 80,000. This is normal behavior.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Idaho says, no shiat.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drlcb: Get the eQuake app. It will alert when it's time to take cover, stop drop and roll, or just kiss your asz goodbye in near real time.


The apps are great, but by the time you get the alert your azz is already kissed goodbye. Or not.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Interesting. Considering we just had a 6.5 here in Idaho a little over an hour ago...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Um, please don't be the Yellowstone super volcano.


It's the bottom of the "zipper" that is the basin and range.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whole lotta shakin' goin on.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, compared to Idaho, these are small potatoes.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) records an average of 20,000 earthquakes every year (about 50 a day) around the world. There are, however, millions of earthquakes estimated to occur every year that are too weak to be recorded.[Citation]

Amazingly, living on a planet with constant tectonic activity generates earthquakes on a daily basis.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Comment of the century!  It's all over folks!  Nothing can ever top this until at least the year 2100!
 
Tantrum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mrs. Tantrum and I have been trying to call the magnitude of the aftershocks here in SLC as they've been coming in. The 5.7M quake we had on the 18th marked our one-year anniversary since moving down from Seattle. Sure made this pandemic more exciting.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x531]


The one in Idaho was a bit more than that - some reports of chimneys collapsing, windows being blown out.  Near the epicenter there is a place called avalanche alley that is always blocked by avalances during heavy snows.  If anyone was traveling that road, they are either going to be buried or trapped.

Hopefully with all the COVID crazy, no one was on the road when this happened.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Um, please don't be the Yellowstone super volcano.


"Yes we had a super volcano event, but don't worry.  It was the most tremendous, beautiful super volcano event in recorded history."

/I can't go farther without losing my soul to Mammon.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rhyno45: Well, if Giant Asteroid 2020 isn't gonna do it, I guess super volcano 2020 needs some headline space.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.

6.5 in Idaho


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.

Turns out it was a 6.5 in the middle of Idaho


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a bit bouncy for you guys out there...
 
djkutch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Gubbo: Is that a lot or a little?

Without context, that number means nothing to me

Larger earthquakes can have thousands of aftershock quakes. Ridgecrest had over 80,000. This is normal behavior.


So, I don't have to give kool-aid to my cult?
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tantrum: Mrs. Tantrum and I have been trying to call the magnitude of the aftershocks here in SLC as they've been coming in. The 5.7M quake we had on the 18th marked our one-year anniversary since moving down from Seattle. Sure made this pandemic more exciting.


Lived in salt lake since 2001. First time I've felt an earthquake here. There's been occasional 2-somethings that some people feel, but this kinda rattled my nerves, just because the Wasatch fault is huge, and will let go at some point, possibly in our lifetime.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Percise1: DeadGeek: DeadGeek: Literally just had one in Eastern Washington.

Turns out it was a 6.5 in the middle of Idaho

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's a bit bouncy for you guys out there...


Yeah, not the biggest, but the biggest we've had in quite a while.
 
Marine1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we just, you know... not?

What's the evidence that this isn't Yellowstone-related?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djkutch: KangTheMad: Gubbo: Is that a lot or a little?

Without context, that number means nothing to me

Larger earthquakes can have thousands of aftershock quakes. Ridgecrest had over 80,000. This is normal behavior.

So, I don't have to give kool-aid to my cult?


I mean, you don't have to, but that's also not saying you can't.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We had a good run. We left a lot of plastic
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So we've got plagues and earthquakes, I saw a report about locusts a few days ago...might be time to start thinking about putting lamb's blood on your doors, people.


Ha! I just said that to my wife last Sunday.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: FlashHarry: Um, please don't be the Yellowstone super volcano.

way too far away from Yellowstone


Oh, good. So a different super volcano.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: So a different super volcano.


Look up the Challis Volcanic sequences is not small.  Not Jellystone size but pretty big.  All the volcanic activity, though is pretty much dormant.

Most of the earthquakes in this region are basin and range activity and not volcanic in nature.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1: Can we just, you know... not?

What's the evidence that this isn't Yellowstone-related?


Yellowstone can't erupt. The magma chamber has only like 6% of its capacity filled with molten rock. Way too low for there to be enough pressure buildup for an eruption. There's enough heat for all the cool geysers and stuff but, yeah. World-ending disaster, not so much.
 
Marine1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Marine1: Can we just, you know... not?

What's the evidence that this isn't Yellowstone-related?

Yellowstone can't erupt. The magma chamber has only like 6% of its capacity filled with molten rock. Way too low for there to be enough pressure buildup for an eruption. There's enough heat for all the cool geysers and stuff but, yeah. World-ending disaster, not so much.


Sauce for this?
 
