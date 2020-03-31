 Skip to content
(Medium)   Those COVID-19 models that seem too pessimistic? They're not pessimistic enough   (medium.com) divider line
30
773 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 9:46 PM



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i love getting into models, and giving them my genetic material
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup I'm staying home till theres a vaccine for this shiat
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the US number of Covictims doesn't wind up needing 2 commas, I'm going to be happily surprised.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
those models are based on people following government instructions (or at least the majority)

Yeah i'm certain you can figure the rest out...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: those models are based on people following government instructions (or at least the majority)

Yeah i'm certain you can figure the rest out...


And Trump not opening the borders again and all the other countries getting their shiat together.

Lulz. It takes a dozen infected people in any country going around on airplanes to start another pandemic.

Either you keep borders closed till there's a vaccine or we're doing all this for nothing.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK I read the article and it's weapons-grade BS written by someone who genuinely doesn't understand the issue. He makes the (literally) fatal assumption that all infections have the same fatality rate regardless of the pressure on the healthcare system.

For those that don't see the issue, imagine you go into a hospital on your own - you'd likely get first class treatment. Now imagine you and 1,500 other people all need treatment the same day at the same hospital... or 15,000 ... some people aren't going to receive any treatment at all and will end up dying purely because of that.

The point of social distancing isn't to 'hide' infections in the future, in fact a second peak is expected after social distancing ends with likely infection totals being about the same as if we had done nothing.
The point is that if we spread out the infections to a rate that our healthcare can handle, fatality rates will be kept to a minimum.

See the 12th issue of the imperial college london's covid-19 paper. (page 12 below)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

coronavirus: i love getting into models, and giving them my genetic material


It's your time to shine!
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: OK I read the article and it's weapons-grade BS written by someone who genuinely doesn't understand the issue. He makes the (literally) fatal assumption that all infections have the same fatality rate regardless of the pressure on the healthcare system.

For those that don't see the issue, imagine you go into a hospital on your own - you'd likely get first class treatment. Now imagine you and 1,500 other people all need treatment the same day at the same hospital... or 15,000 ... some people aren't going to receive any treatment at all and will end up dying purely because of that.

The point of social distancing isn't to 'hide' infections in the future, in fact a second peak is expected after social distancing ends with likely infection totals being about the same as if we had done nothing.
The point is that if we spread out the infections to a rate that our healthcare can handle, fatality rates will be kept to a minimum.

See the 12th issue of the imperial college london's covid-19 paper. (page 12 below)

[Fark user image image 782x1084]


Yeah I don't think anyone thought this ends this. It gives us time to procure vaccines find treatments and increase hospital space. That's why we are doing all this.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Yup I'm staying home till theres a vaccine for this shiat


That seems to be the only way to avoid taking one's chances with the infection. But if it takes until summer of 2021, it will be a long wait, and I'll probably get infected while procuring groceries.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xai: OK I read the article and it's weapons-grade BS written by someone who genuinely doesn't understand the issue.


We have Donald Trump in charge, and the author's main concern is a loss of trust on the part of the public.

Darling, that horse left the barn WEEKS ago.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Yeah I don't think anyone thought this ends this. It gives us time to procure vaccines find treatments and increase hospital space. That's why we are doing all this.


Everyone I know assumes that we won't have a vaccine until 2021, and until then it's duck and cover.  I don't know what we'll do about funerals.  Save up jars of ashes and piles of bones?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: not enough beer: Yeah I don't think anyone thought this ends this. It gives us time to procure vaccines find treatments and increase hospital space. That's why we are doing all this.

Everyone I know assumes that we won't have a vaccine until 2021, and until then it's duck and cover.  I don't know what we'll do about funerals.  Save up jars of ashes and piles of bones?


Slowly those will come back as will many things open back up. It is unsustainable to keep the social distancing up I. The way we are doing now as second and third level problems will start sliding down hill fast. Now if you are asking will we have stadiums full of people come college football season then I would say no. But between now and a vaccine many will go back to work and most likely kids will be back in class come fall.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a COVID-19 model might look like.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://covidactnow.org/state/FL

Check your state.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't we just sacrifice some boomers to a volcano or something?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image 425x425]


OMG i'm stealing this for my facebook.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My rule: stay away from people
Then again that's always been my rule.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: If the US number of Covictims doesn't wind up needing 2 commas, I'm going to be happily surprised.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bar has already been lowered to that point. That way, when it's "only" half a mil, he's a bigly winning genius yet again.
 
js34603
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not really what the article says, but I'm sure the headline will have the desired effect.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If we test the hell out of everyone then we can contain it and things get, sort of, normalish. As long as there are face masks and gloves for the vulnerable. If we don't then there will be a number of asymptomatic people (young people mostly) that will spread it to the vulnerable until there is a vaccine.  This is literally the best case scenario I can envision at this point.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: https://covidactnow.org/state/FL

Check your state.

[Fark user image 850x784]


I'm thinking April 17 is way too late for Florida. Maybe because idiots there have done everything in their power to actively accelerate things.
 
oldfool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I predict one hundred dead in the USA alone
OTOH I am more than a bit drunk
Ah bourbon baby take me to dreamland
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldfool: I predict one hundred dead in the USA alone
OTOH I am more than a bit drunk
Ah bourbon baby take me to dreamland


Only 100?
/how high are you right now
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
er 100 million dead
 
ocelot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just eat 2-3 million scoville units a day.It's worked for me since account number 65,000 or so.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: middlewaytao: https://covidactnow.org/state/FL

Check your state.

[Fark user image 850x784]

I'm thinking April 17 is way too late for Florida. Maybe because idiots there have done everything in their power to actively accelerate things.


I suspect they don't have today's data yet - but I don't know how they're feeding data into that model.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Flattening the curve is all about preventing health care systems from being overwhelmed. Yes, we are just spreading out some deaths, but others will hopefully be saved by hospitals not being completed maxxed out. If we're lucky.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump says lots of things. They are always uhhh...lies.

So if he is claiming 240K deaths, I assume 2-3x that. I'll go with 750K for easy rounding.

:(
 
oldfool
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldfool: er 100 million dead


I fixed it
It's past nine o'clock here
Night nite
 
