null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TF sponsors: post here with any qualifications you want to put on sponsorship.

Liters: post here to say you're up for TF or reply to a TF sponsors.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm game.

I have four to give out. My only condition is that I ask you not to link to twitter.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be wise for TFers not to use their free 1 month sponsorships they have in storage.  That isn't really helping Fark out at all in the middle financial crutch. Open wallet sponsors only
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why not just go to the main page and look in a few threads and find somebody posting there to sponsor?

Be sure to bring some byte sanitizer with you so you don't bring back any herpes or something.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: It would be wise for TFers not to use their free 1 month sponsorships they have in storage.  That isn't really helping Fark out at all in the middle financial crutch. Open wallet sponsors only


I've had at least 3 liters that I sponsor stick around TF long term, so it can help. But I get what you are saying.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: It would be wise for TFers not to use their free 1 month sponsorships they have in storage.  That isn't really helping Fark out at all in the middle financial crutch. Open wallet sponsors only


The idea/hope behind gifts was always "get em hooked and they will pay to stay"
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: styckx: It would be wise for TFers not to use their free 1 month sponsorships they have in storage.  That isn't really helping Fark out at all in the middle financial crutch. Open wallet sponsors only

The idea/hope behind gifts was always "get em hooked and they will pay to stay"


I mean I guess it can't hurt and I get the theory behind it definitely. I was just thinking in a more "instant gratification" financial way that's all.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 454x250]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all out of Farks to give.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dance liters, dance!

/pew pew pew
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?


Haven't they suffered enough?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me at least 10 of your favorite movies and we'll see if I approve of your taste.  Dance!  Dance like the preacher has forbidden it!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?

Haven't they suffered enough?


Browns fandom *and* TF.  Just in case you were only 98% certain that you're a loser
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?

Haven't they suffered enough?


Naido: abhorrent1: null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?

Haven't they suffered enough?

Browns fandom *and* TF.  Just in case you were only 98% certain that you're a loser


HEY NOW, IF THEY CANCEL THE SEASON WE CAN HAVE ANOTHER PERFECT SEASON PARADE!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians - reply with the town or city where you currently reside. I'll sponsor the first person to claim each location. Don't cheat.

/offer valid until I come to my senses, or for 24 hours, whichever comes first
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*zzz-iiipppp*
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: I'm game.

I have four to give out. My only condition is that I ask you not to link to twitter.


I am sooo gonna tweet that.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: *zzz-iiipppp*


This isn't the "Stormy Daniels rates your mushroom" thread.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sponsoring potheads with hearts of gold
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could use one. I'm a minister with a foul mouth and snarky attitude, female, live in the cornfields of Iowa, prefer the KC Royals. Also, wine.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?


Aren't we suffering enough?
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought this thread would be more popular...
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?

Haven't they suffered enough?


dammit
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: I'm game.

I have four to give out. My only condition is that I ask you not to link to twitter.


I don't tweet.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks doyner!
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: I'll go first.

Willing to sponsor 1 person for a year, prefer a Browns fan/farkette.  Anyone?


I'm not a browns fan per se, but I just got out of the bathroom after taking an art modell.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now this is a dating site? I would have thought it would be a pr0n site with the name, and the mascot. I'm not really available but for the right price might be.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sponsoring photographers, drama queens and/or attractive people.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: So, now this is a dating site? I would have thought it would be a pr0n site with the name, and the mascot. I'm not really available but for the right price might be.


It... it can be a dating site... if... if you want it to be.
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I promise to never submit a tweet.

/Not too proud to beg.
//Please?
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and thanks beezeltown for the TF a while back!
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: powhound: So, now this is a dating site? I would have thought it would be a pr0n site with the name, and the mascot. I'm not really available but for the right price might be.

It... it can be a dating site... if... if you want it to be.


If you're not on the fence about it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: I'm game.

I have four to give out. My only condition is that I ask you not to link to twitter.


Don't even have Twitter
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any farkettes want TF?  I'm furloughed but can still give out my freebies and a few paid maybe. Would be nice to have some more women around here
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chabash: I would have thought this thread would be more popular...


I'm shocked that people don't want to beg for TF.

Just sponsor someone if you want. Why make people interview for it? Does that make the sponsors feel important?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Weatherkiss: powhound: So, now this is a dating site? I would have thought it would be a pr0n site with the name, and the mascot. I'm not really available but for the right price might be.

It... it can be a dating site... if... if you want it to be.

If you're not on the fence about it.


I haven't decided yet. It's important to keep an open mind.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: powhound: So, now this is a dating site? I would have thought it would be a pr0n site with the name, and the mascot. I'm not really available but for the right price might be.

It... it can be a dating site... if... if you want it to be.


I .... just don't know if I'm brave enough. I'll join you on the fence and think it over.
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait for a sec. Captain Kirk is getting the Enterprise out of an amoeba....
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been sponsored about a dozen times for the inane juvenile crap I post. You too can be a part of that legacy. Won't you give the grandkids something to be proud of?
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Sarah McLocklan music plays*
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and membrane ruptured! Spock is safe.
So, what's going on here?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BiblioTech: Any farkettes want TF?  I'm furloughed but can still give out my freebies and a few paid maybe. Would be nice to have some more women around here


*I'm* a Farkette, and a Liter

tytmb.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/negative on both
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Chabash: I would have thought this thread would be more popular...

I'm shocked that people don't want to beg for TF.

Just sponsor someone if you want. Why make people interview for it? Does that make the sponsors feel important?


Nobody's making anyone interview for it.  However, there *are* some people out there who have issues with Drew or modmins or Fark and want nothing to do with TF or money being attached to their names so this sort of gives them some better control over it, and also lets the people who are interested in it come forward and say so.

Plus there's probably people who would feel weird if they were randomly sponsored, anonymously or not.  Another way to give some sort of control or sort out some of the issues.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BiblioTech: Any farkettes want TF?  I'm furloughed but can still give out my freebies and a few paid maybe. Would be nice to have some more women around here


I was thinking the same. But didn't know how to say it without sending creepy
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: abhorrent1: Chabash: I would have thought this thread would be more popular...

I'm shocked that people don't want to beg for TF.

Just sponsor someone if you want. Why make people interview for it? Does that make the sponsors feel important?

Nobody's making anyone interview for it.  However, there *are* some people out there who have issues with Drew or modmins or Fark and want nothing to do with TF or money being attached to their names so this sort of gives them some better control over it, and also lets the people who are interested in it come forward and say so.

Plus there's probably people who would feel weird if they were randomly sponsored, anonymously or not.  Another way to give some sort of control or sort out some of the issues.


Plus there's been some decent comedy in this thread, so hey.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chabash: I would have thought this thread would be more popular...


Eh.  I enjoy free stuff as much as the next cheap bastard but honestly the only thing I've ever really used TF for is getting in early in the weekly music thread.
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: styckx: It would be wise for TFers not to use their free 1 month sponsorships they have in storage.  That isn't really helping Fark out at all in the middle financial crutch. Open wallet sponsors only

The idea/hope behind gifts was always "get em hooked and they will pay to stay"


I heard from my best friend's uncle, that his cousin's nephew, got gifted Total Fark once, and now he hangs out in incel chatroom on 8chan.
 
TexasPeace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
196422
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Fark is in trouble? Since when?

2) I guess i can sponsor some peoples. No requirements, I'd just ask that people who get free TF don't troll or intentionally lie you know, if you have a soul and all.
 
