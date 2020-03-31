 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Job creator gets $25 million bailout, fires a bunch of workers, and violates collective bargaining agreements   (foxnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, Nancy Pelosi, John F. Kennedy Center, John F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Kennedy Center funds, United States Congress, Kennedy Center, National Symphony Orchestra  
•       •       •

1811 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#Winning
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least they did it fast enough to attract attention.  If they had been smart, they'd have waited a wee little bit, and no one would have done a thing.  But, with poor planning, they have set themselves up to be clawed back.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The GOP always did hate Kennedy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "For an opera house, you sure are tone-deaf," responded blogger Jim Treacher.

Nice. He went all dramma giocoso on the bit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$25 million.

Corporations which will be bailed out may give $25 million to INDIVIDUALS this year.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
please don't blame me for this. I'm a jackass, but i'm an equal opportunity jackass and you know it
 
djkutch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.


Which is odd considering he was a Catholic
 
mdarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just so safe having millions and millions of dollars around desperate people who are dying or have family members dying and have nothing to lose.

Good plan.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol Kennedy center. They ran this story because of the name. Trump center would have been ignored.

Fox is a farking cancer on this country
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.

Which is odd considering he was a Catholic


Huh, why is that odd?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.

Which is odd considering he was a Catholic


Not really. He was disliked  because he was Catholic as he should have been.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: waxbeans: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.

Which is odd considering he was a Catholic

Huh, why is that odd?


I don't differentiate among the different flavors of Christianity it's all the same bologna to me
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why the fark did I just read a Fox News article. I feel like the brains were just sucked out of my head through my penis.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sorry subby but do you really expect a decent person to click on a faux news story about shiat like that?

Not happening.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.

Which is odd considering he was a Catholic


Repubs break more protestant
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Why the fark did I just read a Fox News article. I feel like the brains were just sucked out of my head through my penis.


I had a girlfriend like that once.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see how the weasels also sought an opportunity to shaft Public Broadcasting yet again under cover of this.

The KC layoffs should be called out, their management needs a trip to the woodshed. But stigginit to musicians  who's only income was this - that's just as bad as stiggnit to small store owners.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Their mistake was in taking too little.   If it had been $250 million, it would've been ignored.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Being a Fox News article, is any of it true?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They are absolutely right. If the Kennedy Center is going to continue with the layoffs then that money needs to be taken back. My question though is where the hell was this outrage when the GOP passed that massive corporate tax break package that ended with all those stock buybacks and executive bonuses? Why is it such a big deal now? Oh, yeah. Cause Democrats. 

Here's hoping both those reps get stage 4 ass cancer.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did anyone think that politicians weren't going to fill the whole thing with pork?
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hutton scrap, the far-right is *seriously* pushing this story today.

I wish MY biggest gripe about the multi-trillion (with a t) dollar bailout was this $25 million (with an m).  I honestly wish that.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.

Which is odd considering he was a Catholic


So are the caged children in Texas.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Why the fark did I just read a Fox News article. I feel like the brains were just sucked out of my head through my penis.


Wow. You can get that experience by reading Fox News? Now I want to try.

Hold my beer.
 
Godwalk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure. Give it to a corporation instead. You know, the real people.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Did anyone think that politicians weren't going to fill the whole thing with pork?


So called "liberal" media won't make a peep about the hundreds of billions of dollars in GOP pork. It's only pork when it's for Democratic constituencies.
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP always did hate Kennedy.


Misfits - Bullet
Youtube sTAan-fd9PU


So did the Misfits, apparently.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. Promise to do something for money
2. Take the money and run
3. Prophet, and call anyone discussing you doing steps 1&2 "faye knooze"

/ #artofthedeal
 
Koldbern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mdarius: It's just so safe having millions and millions of dollars around desperate people who are dying or have family members dying and have nothing to lose.

Good plan.


Invest in guillotine stocks.

That will be one industry most likely to soar real soon!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On the other hand, I don't disagree. What are they doing with our taxpayer funds? Seems like a dick move
Prove me wrong.jpg
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.