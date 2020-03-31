 Skip to content
(Vox)   Finally, someone asks the very important question: What are TSA agents doing now that no one is flying?   (vox.com) divider line
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing just like when people were flying.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just have to grope each other until things get back to normal.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was looking for the wanking woman gif. Leaving disappointed.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Body cavity searches all around
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Searching for body scanner porn on the dark web
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
less harm
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Being constantly afraid every time they cough or have a sore throat.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Getting fired, presumably.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pizza places are advertising jobs on TSA glove boxes.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Please just fire them all. We don't need this government jobs program anymore, it's a massive waste of money.
 
dericwater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would be a great time to get rid of them and not bring them back when travel resumes. Reset security policies that are effective, and not intrusive.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What were they ever doing?

Security theater is security theater regardless of who watches.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Using valuable personal protective equipment?
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finally getting a chance to sort their loot?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hide and seek in the airport?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Performing raids with ICE?
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Handling sh*t.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: I was looking for the wanking woman gif. Leaving disappointed.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, we all know that TSA stands for "Thousands Standing Around"......so nothing has changed.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looking for a job that affords them some dignity and respect . . . like deep-frying chicken parts.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, with the recent stories about sewers being clogged by improper toiler habits, there's a logical use for them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Practicing their reach arounds on each other.

Don't even ask about those poor bomb dogs.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not an American, and I don't fly that often, but whenever I've gone through the States, TSA agents have always been professional, courteous and reasonably efficient.

I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but how much disdain for the TSA is warranted vs how much is in the "Nickelback sucks!" category?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lately I've been waking up super energized to go to work. I'm just hanging out with my friends at this point.

Glad at least someone is having a good time during all this.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't worry about my job because I know the airport would never close. They can't just lay off people like that.

You might want to consult with some ex-air traffic controllers about that.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Nothing just like when people were flying.


You're forgetting the fact that they have almost no passengers to pilfer from during bag checks.  Reading.  They're doing nothing but reading.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I'm not an American, and I don't fly that often, but whenever I've gone through the States, TSA agents have always been professional, courteous and reasonably efficient.

I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but how much disdain for the TSA is warranted vs how much is in the "Nickelback sucks!" category?



Which U.S. airports have you been to?

IMHO, it depends on the airport.  The one closest to my house (Everett, WA) actually gives you a positive experience, but granted, it's a very small airport....no lines, and it's even easier since I have TSA Pre-Check.

The Good:

San Jose, CA
Portland, OR
Redmond, OR....once again, small airport.
Nashville, TN

The Bad:

Seattle, WA.....it's probably the worst I've seen...even having pre-check doesn't seem to help.  TSA at Sea-Tac could f*ck up a cup of coffee".
Chicago, IL
Boston, MA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Practicing their reach arounds on each other.

Don't even ask about those poor bomb dogs.



I feel sorry for their family members...they're frisked before entering the house.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Asking to see your driver's license again after you just walked through a metal detector - anyone remember that bullshiat?  Giant fat chick flexing her power to ask for your license as you are leaving the detector area... I think they finally banned that move.
Ever watch one take a hard look at the oz sized on your expensive cologne and sunscreen and have to advocate for yourself that it is within limits?
Before pre-check, I once got lectured that I didn't need to put shaving cream in the clear plastic bag and then on the way home scolded for not doing it.
In 2018, in a small southern airport the guy behind the people operating the machines told them audibly to flag my bag, apparently just to be belligerent.  The woman going through the bag kept apologizing to me.
The crown jewel in my personal tiara of TSA derpery was when they swiped my then 9 year old daughter's hands and explained it was to make sure no explosives got on the plane.
I fly a lot - mostly the TSA is cool and things go smooth, but the above experiences, not to mention the couple times that they touched my junk (once when I buzzed on the male-check and the other when I tested positive on the hand swipe - I assume it was from something in the sunscreen I put on myself and kids) pop to mind first every time I think of what the TSA is doing.
 
pjkraatz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Thong_of_Zardoz: I'm not an American, and I don't fly that often, but whenever I've gone through the States, TSA agents have always been professional, courteous and reasonably efficient.

I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but how much disdain for the TSA is warranted vs how much is in the "Nickelback sucks!" category?


Which U.S. airports have you been to?

IMHO, it depends on the airport.  The one closest to my house (Everett, WA) actually gives you a positive experience, but granted, it's a very small airport....no lines, and it's even easier since I have TSA Pre-Check.

The Good:

San Jose, CA
Portland, OR
Redmond, OR....once again, small airport.
Nashville, TN

The Bad:

Seattle, WA.....it's probably the worst I've seen...even having pre-check doesn't seem to help.  TSA at Sea-Tac could f*ck up a cup of coffee".
Chicago, IL
Boston, MA


Also good: Buffalo-Niagara
Also bad: Orlando
Also sucks: Nickelback
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I'm not an American, and I don't fly that often, but whenever I've gone through the States, TSA agents have always been professional, courteous and reasonably efficient.

I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but how much disdain for the TSA is warranted vs how much is in the "Nickelback sucks!" category?


I fly frequently and honestly can't say ive ever had a poor or even questionable experience with TSA.

I do think it's a massive waste of money that does little in the way of actual crime or threat prevention.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Thong_of_Zardoz: I'm not an American, and I don't fly that often, but whenever I've gone through the States, TSA agents have always been professional, courteous and reasonably efficient.

I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but how much disdain for the TSA is warranted vs how much is in the "Nickelback sucks!" category?


Which U.S. airports have you been to?

IMHO, it depends on the airport.  The one closest to my house (Everett, WA) actually gives you a positive experience, but granted, it's a very small airport....no lines, and it's even easier since I have TSA Pre-Check.

The Good:

San Jose, CA
Portland, OR
Redmond, OR....once again, small airport.
Nashville, TN

The Bad:

Seattle, WA.....it's probably the worst I've seen...even having pre-check doesn't seem to help.  TSA at Sea-Tac could f*ck up a cup of coffee".
Chicago, IL
Boston, MA


OK, you're on to something there. I was actually going to add "except for Sea-Tac. Fark that place", but I thought my experience there might have been an anomaly.

Sea-Tac is an affront to both God and Man.
 
jde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but how much disdain for the TSA is warranted vs how much is in the "Nickelback sucks!" category?


From personal experience, mostly the latter.  Occasionally get someone that's a little bit of a dial tone, or on a power trip, but typically people that are just trying to do their job.  Be nice to them, they're usually nice back.
 
