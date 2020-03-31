 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Boston.com)   I do feel bad. I really do. On the other hand, he helped design the most hideous building in the world   (boston.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, Boston, Michael McKinnell, Boston City Hall's Brutalist design, Massachusetts, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, The New York Times Company, building designs  
•       •       •

1404 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 11:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He designed Seattle's Museum of Popular Culture?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: He designed Seattle's Museum of Popular Culture?

[Fark user image 850x478]


I would say avart-garde ugly is less ugly than brutalist ugly
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. That shiat is like the Vogon poetry of architecture.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried GIS but couldn't find it, kept returning pictures of a parking garage.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: He designed Seattle's Museum of Popular Culture?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Seriously, should've kept the Dennys in Ballard and torn that down for condos.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Searched ugly building and found this?  Interesting cheek windows
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
that was brutal, subby.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugly building listicle
Fark user imageView Full Size

My regional contender for ugliest building, reporting in.
Reminds me of a dirty bathroom.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
McKinnell, who lived in Rockport, decided to forgo the offer of a respirator at Beverly Hospital, according to The Boston Globe. He instead asked for hospice; he had felt ill for about a couple of weeks before his death. He later was found to have COVID-19 and X-rays revealed he also had pneumonia.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I plop down $50 for a year of Total Fark and I get this shiat?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I plop down $50 for a year of Total Fark and I get this shiat?


wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
Northside777
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have always really liked Brutalism (ba in architecture, never got my masters) but I know I've always liked weird stuff, even since I was a kid.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uh, I think it's a Meathooksome building. Brutalist is underrated.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: foo monkey: I plop down $50 for a year of Total Fark and I get this shiat?

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 480x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


fair enough.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Northside777: I have always really liked Brutalism (ba in architecture, never got my masters) but I know I've always liked weird stuff, even since I was a kid.


Bs in microbiology, but I thought I was the only one to like the heavy, strong, indomitable broad concrete faces of the Brutalist style.

I'm glad someone who knows better than I was the one to tell me I'm not alone!
 
Saiga410
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Northside777: I have always really liked Brutalism (ba in architecture, never got my masters) but I know I've always liked weird stuff, even since I was a kid.


Some is good but most scream tryin to hard to get that esthetic
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've heard that Goldfinger was the name of a  brutalist archiect Ian Fleming had a personal grudge against. Brutalism will be a side note in architecture, we're going to have better buildings going forward.
 
Commodore PET Shop Boys
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Robarts Library in Toronto has got to be up there. It was literally used as the stand-in for a zombie apocalypse Hoosegow in one of the Resident Evil movies. Think about that. The designers and producers working on a big budget film didn't think they could outdo the Robarts library as a model supernatural apocalyptic zombie riot Hoosegow in a movie based on a horror video game. I mean Jesus Christ.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ryant123: Hoosegow


P r i s o n. Now that's a Fark filter correction I've never seen before.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Northside777: I have always really liked Brutalism (ba in architecture, never got my masters) but I know I've always liked weird stuff, even since I was a kid.

Bs in microbiology, but I thought I was the only one to like the heavy, strong, indomitable broad concrete faces of the Brutalist style.

I'm glad someone who knows better than I was the one to tell me I'm not alone!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: IbiEvacua: Northside777: I have always really liked Brutalism (ba in architecture, never got my masters) but I know I've always liked weird stuff, even since I was a kid.

Bs in microbiology, but I thought I was the only one to like the heavy, strong, indomitable broad concrete faces of the Brutalist style.

I'm glad someone who knows better than I was the one to tell me I'm not alone!
[Fark user image image 750x500]

[Fark user image image 666x500]


There's no difference between those sets of examples.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least some good came of this.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: IbiEvacua: Northside777: I have always really liked Brutalism (ba in architecture, never got my masters) but I know I've always liked weird stuff, even since I was a kid.

Bs in microbiology, but I thought I was the only one to like the heavy, strong, indomitable broad concrete faces of the Brutalist style.

I'm glad someone who knows better than I was the one to tell me I'm not alone!
[Fark user image image 750x500]

[Fark user image image 666x500]


Why did the one in the lower left leave the construction crane attached? I mean only someone who has spent WAY too many years on large scale construction sites could find that the least bit appealing.
 
Saiga410
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ryant123: ryant123: Hoosegow

P r i s o n. Now that's a Fark filter correction I've never seen before.


4 1
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.