(KTVU Bay Area News)   Meanwhile, in Oakland   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Weekend, Sunday, Inland Empire, Automobile, Workweek, Crowd, According to Jim, Men  
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Link is 503'd
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well my link is fine, and those morans are morans.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
you guys are making it too easy for me. The whole plan was for me to slightly sicken annoying people.. rosie odonnel... tucker carlson... gilbert godfried... and dane cook. Then you people had to go and have parties, stand in lines together, and elect a walking internet comments section. The more i think about it, this is your fault. I'm not taking responsibility for the damage i cause.

// i sound like Trump, don't I
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every place has their selfish assholes. Some more than others.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White kids at an Oakland sideshow?

No gentrification here.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: White kids at an Oakland sideshow?

No gentrification here.


When I last visited my chuckaboo who still lives in the Bay Area I stayed at his place in Oakland.  That area (near Lake Merritt) felt safer than the areas of SF that I used to haunt that I revisited.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back in 2013 I took the Amtrak Coast Starlight from Seattle to Los Angeles.   The scenery was fantastic the entire journey until the part when we past through Oakland.  Listen I travel through Camden NJ and some of the finest ghettos Philadelphia has to offer on a regular and Oakland made that look like a farking luxury resort in comparison. It was like an instant process of normal neighborhoods to people literally throwing trash bags in the road
 
zimbach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There used to be racetracks around the bay where people could go do stupid shiat with their cars in a controlled environment on days when featured races or training weren't scheduled, such as Altamont Speedway and Baylands Raceway Park. Those are no longer available.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Part of me is like "What a bunch of assholes." But the whole tone of that article kind of made me think "God, that reporter is kind of blowing this out of proportion." I mean, "OH NO!! THERE ARE YOUNG MEN IN THE STREET LOOKING AT CARS!!! Not only that, THEY'RE NOT PROPERLY SOCIAL DISTANCING!!"
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zimbach: There used to be racetracks around the bay where people could go do stupid shiat with their cars in a controlled environment on days when featured races or training weren't scheduled, such as Altamont Speedway and Baylands Raceway Park. Those are no longer available.


Some of the best fun in this country was shut down in the late 1970's.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oakland, you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zimbach: There used to be racetracks around the bay where people could go do stupid shiat with their cars in a controlled environment on days when featured races or training weren't scheduled, such as Altamont Speedway and Baylands Raceway Park. Those are no longer available.


The land is too valuable now is my guess (have never been anywhere near there).  My first of a series of questions is why does the Oakland police let this happen and where are they?  I am not referring to the congregating of people, but the shutting down of streets for stupid crap.  My second question is isn't Altamont where the Rolling Stones held a concert contracting with the Hell's Angels for security which ended in predictable results?  And the final question is (something that I forgot, so I will improvise) did I put too much garlic in the meatloaf last night?  It tasted Bee's knees to me but someone commented on the garlic.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

styckx: Back in 2013 I took the Amtrak Coast Starlight from Seattle to Los Angeles.   The scenery was fantastic the entire journey until the part when we past through Oakland.  Listen I travel through Camden NJ and some of the finest ghettos Philadelphia has to offer on a regular and Oakland made that look like a farking luxury resort in comparison. It was like an instant process of normal neighborhoods to people literally throwing trash bags in the road


Stop, stop! I'm sold!
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gaboo: Part of me is like "What a bunch of assholes." But the whole tone of that article kind of made me think "God, that reporter is kind of blowing this out of proportion." I mean, "OH NO!! THERE ARE YOUNG MEN IN THE STREET LOOKING AT CARS!!! Not only that, THEY'RE NOT PROPERLY SOCIAL DISTANCING!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

coronavirus: you guys are making it too Duck Soup for me. The whole plan was for me to slightly sicken annoying people.. rosie odonnel... tucker carlson... gilbert godfried... and dane cook. Then you people had to go and have parties, stand in lines together, and elect a walking internet comments section. The more i think about it, this is your fault. I'm not taking responsibility for the damage i cause.

// i sound like Chaos Goblin, don't I


No. One of you is a virulent, dangerous plague upon humanity that brings horrifying news each day that is somehow even more ghastly than the last and the other is the coronavirus.
 
