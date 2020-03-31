 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Come on ladies, let's follow the Malaysian governments advice and tart it up   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, Feminism, Controversial posters, Malaysia's government, Gender, Malaysian advocacy group, country's women, controversial advice, Malaysian government  
•       •       •

1316 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 6:17 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND STOP BURNING THE DAMN ROAST!!!


/and you'd look cuter if you smiled more
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're reverting back to 1950's social constructs.

I, for one, am looking forward to returning from work to a clean house, a cooked dinner, and a cool, crisp martini.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why even get dressed if you are going to be stuck at home.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So glad I'm not married.

I suspect divorce lawyers are going to do well after the coronapocalypse.
 
Percise1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blow jobs.
They didn't mention blow jobs.
I prefer blow jobs.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cat calling must be weird for women now. Instead of hearing just one cluster of shouts and whistles while passing by a construction site, there's instead an obnoxious "Babbyyyyy" that fades out every six feet for a full block.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
    . . .  by using a voice similar to the anime character Doraemon - a blue robot cat  . . .

A blue robot cat?  WTF?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah right. As if even a possible extinction level plague would be enough to get women to stop nagging their husbands. This all started when we let them vote we had a good thing going I don't know why it was that we let them out of the kitchen but whatever the reason its been all downhill ever since.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Yeah right. As if even a possible extinction level plague would be enough to get women to stop nagging their husbands. This all started when we let them vote we had a good thing going I don't know why it was that we let them out of the kitchen but whatever the reason its been all downhill ever since.


We got a dead man walking here.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Malaysia? Yes, ladies, dress up nicely and mix it up a bit, away from the same old, same old black.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nttawwi
//hot, actually
///ketiga
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nidiot: So glad I'm not married.

I suspect divorce lawyers are going to do well after the coronapocalypse.


And you never will be with this attitude.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On nagging:

Basically women keep a man around as long as there is something for them to fix.  When they've fixed everything they move on to another project.

So nagging in the end is a good thing, it means you aren't getting dumped or divorced in the immediate future.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Men outside the USA get to be real men. Thanks a lot Obama.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any advice on chargin' or firin' Malaysia?

/old meme is old
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  by using a voice similar to the anime character Doraemon - a blue robot cat  . . .

A blue robot cat?  WTF?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's generally good advice to be kind and patient with the people you interact with. Moreso even with the people you see every day all the time. This isn't advice to only wives, but husbands and kids too.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nidiot: So glad I'm not married.

I suspect divorce lawyers are going to do well after the coronapocalypse.


If you can't stand being with your spouse divorce was probably inevitable and getting it out if the way earlier is probably for the best.

/20 years in July
//Was supposed to be going to Hawaii for our anniversary
///Only our second trip without kids, damned virus
 
Target Builder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: We're reverting back to 1950's social constructs.

I, for one, am looking forward to returning from work to a clean house, a cooked dinner, and a cool, crisp martini.


This isn't really a reversion for Malaysia.

A while back their national airline got in trouble for only having air hostess uniforms going up to size 6. When challenged their CEO (?) basically said their customers want to be served by hot and demure women so no fatties allowed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I could use a tart right about now, maybe a nice apple tart, or a cherry tart. Yeah, either or both of those would be nice right about now.

vintagekitchennotes.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Thong_of_Zardoz: We're reverting back to 1950's social constructs.

I, for one, am looking forward to returning from work to a clean house, a cooked dinner, and a cool, crisp martini.

This isn't really a reversion for Malaysia.

A while back their national airline got in trouble for only having air hostess uniforms going up to size 6. When challenged their CEO (?) basically said their customers want to be served by hot and demure women so no fatties allowed.


Not seeing a problem here...

;)
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Percise1: Blow jobs.
They didn't mention blow jobs.
I prefer blow jobs.


Seriously. This is terrible relationship advice from Malaysia.

I take my relationship advice strictly from Pornhub.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.