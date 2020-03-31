 Skip to content
(Vice)   Pandemic expert: Remember when I said in February the US would do okay if we did things about COVID-19? It's the end of March, we never did any of those things, and I feel pissed off and guilty. Oh, and I got it myself   (vice.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Theresa MacPhail

Really?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But I feel guilty because I knew them. So it's a bit like not wanting to think your Uncle Bob did something wrong or was capable of doing something wrong.


Tell us more about your Uncle Bob...who did he diddle?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wasn't one of those people sounding the warning alarm. I really felt like we had a shot at containing [it]. But that meant that we had to have tests. I didn't realize what 10 years of underfunding public health had done

Ten years?  TEN??  Try 40.  40 frigging years our public health care system shave been getting cut out and disposed of, thanks to the tireless efforts of the GOP.  Reagan started this shiat.

This disease should be called the GOP virus, because they've earned it.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
" I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Theresa MacPhail, a medical anthropologist

Username checks out
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, it's amazing how people can obtain higher degrees and still be amazingly ignorant.  History tells us that governments only do one thing well, just one, kill with their armies.  And here she is thinking that government is the cure all for everything, and when it fails, she's demanding more of it.  Wow, just wow.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: " I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.


Ok
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trump Pandemic.
 
neongoats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Wow, it's amazing how people can obtain higher degrees and still be amazingly ignorant.  History tells us that governments only do one thing well, just one, kill with their armies.  And here she is thinking that government is the cure all for everything, and when it fails, she's demanding more of it.  Wow, just wow.


The government doesn't run our healthcare system. Private Enterprise does.

Every post you make is stupider than the last thing you said.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like the American Taliban got to him if he's feeling guilty. That's really all they have to sell besides fear and shame, though I suppose shame and guilt are kind of the same thing.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: " I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.


Depends on the doctor.  I was supporting a mentally ill relative years ago and I asked their therapist (after a release was signed by the patient) what happens if a person doesn't have support.  "They become homeless and then they die."  Well don't you have a fark of a depressing job?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I forgive her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hector_Lemans: AngryDragon: " I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.

Ok


A doctor who admits to a patient under their care that they, and by extension their hospital, is unprepared to treat patients would be opening themselves wide up to a malpractice suit.  Not to mention being fired and sued by the hospital they work for.

It would never happen unless they are completely stupid.  I worked in healthcare for 10 years.  It would never happen.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So basically she underestimated how the incompetence at the top of our government would trickle down to agencies like the CDC.

The good news is that we now have a good case study of how trickle down totally works. If it is this successful with incompetence, the money should be reaching us any day now.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we are looking at tens of millions of patients by the end of April?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You assumed that the USA would be ready for an epidemic, a "black swan" event that hasn't been seen for 100 years.

"I just assumed that the US system would be a little bit better, would be a little bit more robust and do more testing and containment than China was able to do..." First of all, we don't know the real situation in China. Second, assuming that they have achieved containment. they did it by force. The USA is not a totalitarian country.

There is no reason to feel guilty. No country in the world was prepared in the sense that you mean.

If we had more ventilators on hand and more hospital beds before this happened, people ( especially the media) would have complained that we had ventilators we didn't need didn't need and too many empty hospital beds.

Let's start ignoring the guilt trips and the second-guessing, and take care. For heaven's sake, don't go to church!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was one of the best interviews I've ever read. Thanks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: Sean VasDeferens: Wow, it's amazing how people can obtain higher degrees and still be amazingly ignorant.  History tells us that governments only do one thing well, just one, kill with their armies.  And here she is thinking that government is the cure all for everything, and when it fails, she's demanding more of it.  Wow, just wow.

The government doesn't run our healthcare system. Private Enterprise does.

Every post you make is stupider than the last thing you said.


Both of you are ignoring context. She specifically talking about Government and what they did in the past and what they didn't do this time around
🙄
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The CDC has to be cut free of political influence. I can't believe the agency is a federally-appointed administration. Everytime the administration changes, the leadership of CDC changes and that's insane. We need to find a way to give places like the CDC and [National Institute of Health] autonomy with oversight."

How about something like the FISA Court system?  That wouldn't be abused, would it?

Oh, screw it.  Let's make it a fourth branch of US Government, with its own powers of enforcement.  They can declare themselves in charge of the country every flu season.

And how will the members of the New Enlightened Technocracy be appointed?  Can't be by democracy, because voters are too stupid.  How about lifetime appointments, confirmed by the Senate.  I nominate Joe Biden; he's already a professor.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Hector_Lemans: AngryDragon: " I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.

Ok

A doctor who admits to a patient under their care that they, and by extension their hospital, is unprepared to treat patients would be opening themselves wide up to a malpractice suit.  Not to mention being fired and sued by the hospital they work for.

It would never happen unless they are completely stupid.  I worked in healthcare for 10 years.  It would never happen.


No, that is honesty. There are doctors who are honest.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: people ( especially the media) would have complained


The #1 News station would have complained, and similar media outlets, but most of the media wouldn't have.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Hector_Lemans: AngryDragon: " I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.

Ok

A doctor who admits to a patient under their care that they, and by extension their hospital, is unprepared to treat patients would be opening themselves wide up to a malpractice suit.  Not to mention being fired and sued by the hospital they work for.

It would never happen unless they are completely stupid.  I worked in healthcare for 10 years.  It would never happen.


Handling the upcoming pandemic, not her individual case. Would they be able to handle a massive influx of patients with the same critical needs.....

Smh
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: neongoats: Sean VasDeferens: Wow, it's amazing how people can obtain higher degrees and still be amazingly ignorant.  History tells us that governments only do one thing well, just one, kill with their armies.  And here she is thinking that government is the cure all for everything, and when it fails, she's demanding more of it.  Wow, just wow.

The government doesn't run our healthcare system. Private Enterprise does.

Every post you make is stupider than the last thing you said.

Both of you are ignoring context. She specifically talking about Government and what they did in the past and what they didn't do this time around
🙄


"The CDC has to be cut free of political influence. I can't believe the agency is a federally-appointed administration. Everytime the administration changes, the leadership of CDC changes and that's insane. We need to find a way to give places like the CDC and [National Institute of Health] autonomy with oversight."

Right wingers being allowed power, influence and franchise is the farking problem.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: So basically she underestimated how the incompetence at the top of our government would trickle down to agencies like the CDC.

The good news is that we now have a good case study of how trickle down totally works. If it is this successful with incompetence, the money should be reaching us any day now.


That is amazingly stupid.
 
barc0001
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: " I asked the ER doctor, "Can you tell me in your professional opinion, are you prepared for this?" He said, "Absolutely not." "

There is absolutely no way a doctor told an active patient that.  None.  Zero.


Because there's no way a doctor would tell someone in a related field something professional to professional, right?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Wow, it's amazing how people can obtain higher degrees and still be amazingly ignorant.  History tells us that governments only do one thing well, just one, kill with their armies.  And here she is thinking that government is the cure all for everything, and when it fails, she's demanding more of it.  Wow, just wow.


Go lick my cousin's doorknob, Trumpanzee.

If you're lucky you'll catch the coronavirus like her husband did.

Then go cry about your county health department's bloated budget, you sh*tnozzle.  I hope you die gasping for air.
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prussian_Roulette: Oh, screw it.  Let's make it a fourth branch of US Government, with its own powers of enforcement.  They can declare themselves in charge of the country every flu season.

And how will the members of the New Enlightened Technocracy be appointed?  Can't be by democracy, because voters are too stupid.  How about lifetime appointments, confirmed by the Senate.  I nominate Joe Biden; he's already a professor.


Nevermind, I found the answer.  The Council of Alphas has it covered....

The Simpsons - They Saved Lisa's Brain- clip9
Youtube XRcG3GQBDyQ
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

oldfool: So we are looking at tens of millions of patients by the end of April?


Hopefully not
 
