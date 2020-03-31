 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   So there's the iconic Manhattan skyline with the Freedom Tower, the Chrysler Building, the Eye of Sauron, Rockefeller Center, the...hey, wait
24
•       •       •

TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Anyone else thinking NYC Red Rocket?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"To boost morale in New York City, The Empire State Building will be emitting a blood-curdling scream for the remainder of the pandemic,"

LOL
 
phishrace
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They did it on the top of the Baleshorse tower in SF on Halloween last year.

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 400x300]


RIP Kenny Rogers.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't it easier to hang the flag upside down?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
just you wait

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What an Alien sneak attack on the Empire State Building may look like (see clip from article)
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [media.giphy.com image 480x366] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was this exact scene that made me realize that the Simpson's weren't just another boring animated show but an actual work of genius.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Empire State Building Transforms Into Giant Red Siren

Lights are not a siren.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like it. Nice way to show support!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: MythDragon: [media.giphy.com image 480x366] [View Full Size image _x_]

It was this exact scene that made me realize that the Simpson's weren't just another boring animated show but an actual work of genius.


I still can't believe Albert Brooks was the RV salesman in that episode.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "To boost morale in New York City, The Empire State Building will be emitting a blood-curdling scream for the remainder of the pandemic,"

LOL


That! Lol.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, it should twinkle like a disco ball, not glow red like the eyes of a demon.

Read the room, NYC.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
but in reality it has turned a skyscraper into an alarming beacon, triggering anxiety in already anxious New Yorkers.

do you know how i know that you don't know New Yorkers...i would bet that many did not even look up.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kinda creepy if you ask me. Something like that should be reserved for imminent monster attack, or something on that scale.

...

We're boned, folks.
 
lamric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can imagine a room full of people watching the computer animation mockup of this display:
"It's kind of horrifying."
'You know, you're right! Let's go with it."
the people in the room all cheer
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lamric: [Fark user image 700x632]


I think I dated her

/the followup treatment was uncomfortable and slightly demeaning
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lizyrd: Empire State Building Transforms Into Giant Red Siren

Lights are not a siren.


IIRC, a siren doesn't have to be auditory. Can be visual as long as it offers a warning.

/when you have people setting up and people attending speakeasies, you need to send a stronger message.
//short of hanging the bodies from the traffic lights
///hmm...
 
