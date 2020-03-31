 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wired)   Do you feel "surreal" during this coronavirus pandemic? It's not just you   (wired.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

881 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 31 Mar 2020 at 3:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whoever installed the pandemic mod on top of the Orange Biatch mod, please uninstall both and go back to an earlier save.  Thanks!
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How many surrealists does it take to change a light bulb?

A fish!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The surreal part, I think, comes when you're thrown into a situation that you've never been in before. It's extremely disorienting,"

No shiat Sherlock - I knew that and I didn't have to acquire college debt to figure it out.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: How many surrealists does it take to change a light bulb?

A fish!


No, it take 7.  One to hold the bulb, and 6 to fill the bathtub with brightly colored marbles.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It doesn't feel surreal until I leave the house, which I only do a couple times a week these days.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

casey17: "The surreal part, I think, comes when you're thrown into a situation that you've never been in before. It's extremely disorienting,"

No shiat Sherlock - I knew that and I didn't have to acquire college debt to figure it out.


Thank goodness, there are a lot of people who did.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Walking around my girlfriend's neighborhood in downtown Denver was very surreal, it is really eerie with almost no cars or people. Like New Year's or Christmas day, but mid day Saturday. 
Also, everyone is driving stupid fast and reckless with the lack of traffic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Whoever installed the pandemic mod on top of the Orange Biatch mod, please uninstall both and go back to an earlier save.  Thanks!


Can they roll it back to 1970?  maybe it's one of those Star Trek episodes where they go back in time, pull someone out of the way and the time line continues normally (DS9, Enterprise and Voyager (maybe).
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Social Distancing is a piece of piss.  Same with "isolation".  It comes from years of experience as a Miserable Bastard.
Other than sh*t not being open, there's very little change in my day-to-day.
 
blondambition
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nekom: UberDave: How many surrealists does it take to change a light bulb?

A fish!

No, it take 7.  One to hold the bulb, and 6 to fill the bathtub with brightly colored marbles.


I always heard brightly colored telephones.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The theater of the absurd started when trump was sworn in.. trump was labeled as a bad risk by US banks for over 25 years and refused to loan him any money because he is incompetent. A drug company lobbyist runs HHS. A lobbyist that never served or worked in the DOD is the SecDef. The US doesn't even have a DNI. The Sec of State is run by a tea party nut job that has gutted the state department. The gross incompetence and rampant corruption was part of trump inc. it is just clearer now that it will kill millions of Americans.
Absurd, stupid and just plain mean is the republican party platform.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Social Distancing is a piece of piss.  Same with "isolation".  It comes from years of experience as a Miserable Bastard.
Other than sh*t not being open, there's very little change in my day-to-day.


Well it is nice to be the one crossing the street to avoid them for a change.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Me when I run out of substances to abuse and leave my safe house...Feels like:
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does that make CoVid a surreal killer?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: a couple times a week


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Things have been surreal since 2016.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From TFA:  "comforting daily routine, putting on pants"

Yeah...about that.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nine Eleventy !!!1111111
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well considering both my wife and I are classified "essential" and have been working like dogs during this whole thing, it actually feels pretty normal to me. The only thing we've had to struggle with was child care because our daycare closed, with no end in sight.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is not that crazy. Yet.
I was in Houston for Hurricane Ike and that was farking crazy.
8pm curfew and a blackout. I would ride my bike through downtown and you could not see your hand in front of your face.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Social Distancing is a piece of piss.  Same with "isolation".  It comes from years of experience as a Miserable Bastard.
Other than sh*t not being open, there's very little change in my day-to-day.


No kidding.  My job is even still classed as essential, and I can't do it from home, so my day-to-day pattern hasn't really changed.  The only real differences are that my commute's a hell of a lot better, and my roommates never leave anymore.  Restaurants are only doing carryout too, I guess, but I only really got carryout anyway, and I've been trying to eat healthier lately in any event, so this either doesn't change things or it actively makes them easier.  I almost feel guilty about how little has changed for me.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It feels dystopian. It seems like our problems are either ignored or kicked on down the road. Humanity seems incapable of long term planning. Technology was supposed to be our savior, instead it's being used to manipulate and control the masses not enlighten.

\ Gets off soap box and glazes sadly out the window
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been doing the stay at home thing for two weeks. So I figure I've been cooped up for two weeks, I should go out for some more food.  So I do my normal, go to BJs for bulk items. I've never seen so many empty shelves in a store before. Some were just filled with bottled water to make them look full but...

I might not go out again for another two or three weeks. It was too weird.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: a couple times a week

[Fark user image 220x154]


Hey, getting ice cream is and essential service!
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it because we're now dealing with even more bullshiat contradictions a day?

/At my job hourly people can't get food delivered anymore because it's too much of a safety risk
//But salaried people can leave and go anywhere for an hour
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: The theater of the absurd started when trump was sworn in.. trump was labeled as a bad risk by US banks for over 25 years and refused to loan him any money because he is incompetent. A drug company lobbyist runs HHS. A lobbyist that never served or worked in the DOD is the SecDef. The US doesn't even have a DNI. The Sec of State is run by a tea party nut job that has gutted the state department. The gross incompetence and rampant corruption was part of trump inc. it is just clearer now that it will kill millions of Americans.
Absurd, stupid and just plain mean is the republican party platform.


This, sadly.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skyfrog: Things have been surreal since 2016.


Yes, since the first Madlib uttered "impeach", we've been living in a surreal democracy.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FEMA is supposed to start taking temperatures in locations tommorow, the problem is no plans on what to do if someone has an elevated temperature. More absurdist planning.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.