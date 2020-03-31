 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Canada just passed their stimulus... $8,000 per person - $2k per month for four months... Enjoy your one time $1200 or less America   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But it's all in Canadian Tire money
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a far more thoughtful plan, it's very much directed to the people who have been financially harmed, rather than the US stimulus silliness that's going to pretty much everyone regardless of need.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be cheaper to just spread everyone out equidistantly across Nunavut?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this is why I voted Liberal.

Andrew Scheer would give you a kick in the nuts and a piss warm Pilsner and call it "relief".
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
finally, being a Canadian pays off.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't hold your breath until you get that stimulus check from the US.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And here's what South Korea is sending people:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, but are Canadians really free if they're not getting screwed over by corporate interests and their politician whores?
 
ruudbob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last week their money was worth .69 to the USA dollar. We on the other get to spend our biggly dollars on health care. Lucky us.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man, I have a steady job throughout this, I would put that 8k right back into the economy though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow.  that's 4 Lightfoots or a Celine and three Beibers.

Tim Horton and Molson are open for the business, eh?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 In addition to that, employers are allowed to claim 75% of their employees wage if they keep them on the payroll. This will avoid a brain drain for a lot of small companies. Also an interest free $40k loan if you've lost 30% of revenue ( like almost everyone ) and pay it back within 12 months and $10K of it will be written off.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin seen sneaking across the border for a medical checkup and a free cheque.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
37 million people in canada

330 million people in america

How does the math hold up if you did that in both countries subby?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.


Shhhh...that doesn't fit the narrative.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I drink maple syrup and start whacking it to hockey players would I be Canadian enough to get some?

How 'bout that Shatner, eh?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skyotter: And here's what South Korea is sending people:
[Fark user image 600x800]


Is all of that porn?
Damn it is good to be Korean
 
mjbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In another thread the $1200 per person in the US was shown as proof that the US is farked, because without it the economy will collapse.  If that is true is Canada 6x more farked (not accounting for currency rates)?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your relief check is for $1,200, and you drank $1,500 worth of beer...
 
BlackPete
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 37 million people in canada

330 million people in america

How does the math hold up if you did that in both countries subby?


If only more people also paid taxes to make up the difference.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.


Pretty sure what Trump and the GOP approved is a ufia
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Canadian $8000 is only worth $5657.60

So it's not that big a deal.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'All this lack of chorin' is making me thirsty! Pass the stimulus.'
Wayne: 'Try to ration it. We gotta slow our elbows down to $2k a month.'
Darry: 'Would switchin' to electric lettuce be more economically viable?'
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.


No.  It's for people who are not eligible for EI -- people like me who are self-employed contractors and whose industries are completely shut down.

EI is different and already has their systems for this crisis up and running.  Applications for this relief starts on April 6.
 
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: But it's all in Canadian Tire money


if you can't get it at CT you don't need it, aside from an LCBO stop
 
webct_god
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.


This. Misleading headline is misleading. They are not giving money to everyone, like we are, they are giving money to the ones that need it, like we are. I guess what I'm saying is the money I'm getting should be going to someone who lost their job... And subby should actually read the article.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 37 million people in canada

330 million people in america

How does the math hold up if you did that in both countries subby?


Canada GDP - 1.8 Trillion
United States GDP - 20.4 Trillion

The math holds up pretty well.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Canada where the toilet water spins backwards?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2k Canadian = 1.4k US.  I'll take that for the next four months.
I'm still working.  Still getting the same paycheck I normally get every 2 weeks.  But I also have a part-time bar gig that I am not doing right now.  That's $120 a week.  Let's assume a $1700 one time stimulus check.  That means it will cover about 10 weeks of me missing my gig.  I'm in week 3 of that right now...and probably not going back to it for another 2 months at least.  In other words, the check won't cover what I'm missing.  And my place of employment staying open through all of this is not a guarantee.
I can't imagine what it's like for those who've lost their jobs and are trying to collect unemployment.  The check would be like a slap in the face.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2 trillion stimulus to businesses would be 6k to every farking American.

/Who is your god now?
//Eat the rich!
///Three slashes for no farking reason.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.

Pretty sure what Trump and the GOP approved is a ufia


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 37 million people in canada

330 million people in america

How does the math hold up if you did that in both countries subby?


GDP(USD):
Canada : 1.6T
US: 20T

How does *your* math hold up?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: lifeslammer: 37 million people in canada

330 million people in america

How does the math hold up if you did that in both countries subby?

Canada GDP - 1.8 Trillion
United States GDP - 20.4 Trillion

The math holds up pretty well.


Glad I refreshed.
This up here ^
That's how the math holds.

/now I'm wondering how the tax comparisons hold on those GDPs.
//how much IS the US yearly tax revenue anyway?
///total/federal would be interesting to know
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 37 million people in canada

330 million people in america

How does the math hold up if you did that in both countries subby?


The US economy is at least ten times larger than the Canadian economy.....

I do not know why so many American conservatives have such a hard time understanding such concepts as 'per capita' and 'percent of GDP' when they argue that social policies that work in the rest of the world can't work in America because too many people bad.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.

No.  It's for people who are not eligible for EI -- people like me who are self-employed contractors and whose industries are completely shut down.

EI is different and already has their systems for this crisis up and running.  Applications for this relief starts on April 6.


The US extended the 600 a week benefit to self employed folks through UI
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like Socialism.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: Saiga410: Umm subby that is 2k per month in ui.  The US just approved 2400 a month in ui for the same period.

No.  It's for people who are not eligible for EI -- people like me who are self-employed contractors and whose industries are completely shut down.

EI is different and already has their systems for this crisis up and running.  Applications for this relief starts on April 6.


As soon as your state figures out how to do it that 600 a week is for you as well

https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/​2​020/03/coronavirus-stimulus-how-to-get​-unemployment-aid-for-freelancer-contr​actor-part-time-workers-typically-left​-out.html
 
db2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that's $8000 in metric.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see, during the time it took me to google GDP for both countries, enogh people did the same to point out Tovarish Lifeslammer's failure to troll.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last year I made over 75k. I ain't gettin sⱨit

Waa
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wouldn't hold your breath until you get that stimulus check from the US.


I haven't bothered to pay attention to the stimulus business here in the 'States. Our current government has a pattern of claiming victory with a couple days of headlines then not following through with the plan or outright reversing the plan--with their supporters bragging about what they did and blaming the rest of us for noticing it isn't true, for not supporting the president (like they did the last one).
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: I do not know why so many American conservatives have such a hard time understanding such concepts as 'per capita' and 'percent of GDP' when they argue that social policies that work in the rest of the world can't work in America because too many people bad.


You presume they're arguing in good faith.  They're not.  They just want to derail the conversation and shut down debate.

They know the difference.  They.  Don't.  Care.
 
green4mice
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
man, i bet all those people that threatened to move to canada cause Trump are really kicking themselves now..
/oh wait, they did?
//good for them....good for them
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev.K: And this is why I voted Liberal.

Andrew Scheer would give you a kick in the nuts and a piss warm Pilsner and call it "relief".


Both sides had agendas within the "stimulus package", unless you believe the Kennedy Center needed 25,000,000 to stay afloat.
/not the only example
//plenty of WTF on both sides
///third slashie is waiting for its stimulus check to have an opinion
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The U.S. troops at the border will have to do an about face.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

doosh: Last year I made over 75k. I ain't gettin sⱨit

Waa


(shakes fist) LUCKY DUCKY!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thus far I haven't been financially harmed by this, and probably won't be.

But there are a LOT of people who while happy to take the $1200, are frankly insulted by this.

They took 40hrs at minimum wage, multiplied it by 4 and came up with $1160 and rounded up.

Imagine being someone who made $100,00 last year and then getting laid off.  Government sends you nothing.

You're on your own.  You made too much but not enough.  Should've been a multi-millionaire, dumbass.
 
