(Southern Poverty Law Center)   Neo-Confederate group has no intention of letting global pandemic cancel plans for League of the South's annual conference. Here's hoping they forget to wash their hands   (splcenter.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:"If you want to support The League of the South long-term in the fight against our Marxist enemy, please consider putting us in your will. And if you don't have a will yet (and everyone should, regardless of age), then our attorneys will help you draw one up free of charge. Just let us know your plans and needs. Thanks in advance for your generosity."

LOL! How about no, pilgrim?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If America's greatest enemies want to have a party, this seems a perfect time to let them.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: If America's greatest enemies want to have a party, this seems a perfect time to let them.


never get in the way of your enemy making a mistake.  Or something like that
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hill is currently raising funds by selling $12 vehicle decals adorned with the group's name and insignia on the group's page on social media platform VK.

Perhaps acknowledging the League's aging, Hill has also repeatedly asked older members on VK to include the League in their will.

And they organise on the Russian Facebook clone because of course they do.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to wish harm on my fellow Americans, but I'll just say it's a good thing that hate doesn't produce antibodies.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd even chip in to pay for transportation costs for their members!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And these would be Democrats if I understand the internet correctly.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash their hands?  I doubt they wash any part of their bodies.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...our Marxist enemy..."
You can tell these guys are getting old, that sounds like something straight out of HUAC.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Duke sucks.
 
grchunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I think Farkers should take up a collection to make sure as many of these folks can get together in one place as possible.
What happens next is anyone's guess, but I'm fairly sure I'll have my alibi straight.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die of their own ignorance.

No farks given.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: And these would be Democrats if I understand the internet correctly.


May I present to you, the "Party of Lincoln"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a civil war reenactment thing?

If so, I would like to point out that civil war soldiers rarely if ever washed their hands.

You gotta keep everything authentic.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wasn't worried about collateral damage (read kids and other innocents in their paths), I'd be encouraging joining their ranks online and trolling them to have anti-corona protests like drinking from the same cups and playing sardines just to prove they aren't brainwashed.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Abox: And these would be Democrats if I understand the internet correctly.

May I present to you, the "Party of Lincoln"


[Fark user image 850x478]


The Party of Trump is not the Party of Lincoln.
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: The Brains: Abox: And these would be Democrats if I understand the internet correctly.

May I present to you, the "Party of Lincoln"


[Fark user image 850x478]

The Party of Trump is not the Party of Lincoln.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dfelixster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I don't want to wish harm on my fellow Americans, but I'll just say it's a good thing that hate doesn't produce antibodies.


Not fellow Americans; these are Confederates. Traitors at best, and possibly foreign hostiles if they've actually renounced their citizenship.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please do.

"Target-Rich Environment"
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys remind me of the Black Widows from Every Which Way But Loose.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There was some old Nazis who swallowed a lie
What a surprise, they fell for a lie!
Perhaps they'll die
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please don't be in TN, please don't be in TN *checks article* whew!  I actually saw (drove by) a 'parade' of these types years ago.  It was a sorry sight, everyone was decked out in the Confederate flag and they all looked extremely poor.

Almost felt bad for them.  Almost.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You had my hopes up that this was in like 2 weeks subby.

It is scheduled for late June, so, there is plenty of time for (A) them to eventually cancel it or (B) the situation to get somewhat better and the fact they are having it isn't as big of a deal.
 
R2112
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Hill has also repeatedly asked older members on VK to include the League in their will."

So he's not completely brain dead..
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Their meeting is scheduled late June.

So uhm, if that's a problem for them, there's a larger problem.
 
neongoats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's too bad these plague rats will just spread it around to people who are unfortunately tethered to them by the medieval economies of their garbage states.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alphax: If America's greatest enemies want to have a party, this seems a perfect time to let them.


"Okay everybody, group hug!"
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Their meeting is scheduled late June.

So uhm, if that's a problem for them, there's a larger problem.


To be fair, there are a LOT of things that have already postponed out of June in the U.S. (concerts, other events, etc).

DCI (Drum Corp International) has completely scrapped their summer season that would go through August.

And of course, the Olympics is done for 2020.

Despite what the administration and others want to let on, there is "a larger problem."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
10Woodsman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let them burn, the world will be a better place with few old white racists around.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Attendance should be mandatory for all Trump supporters
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be too worried, they typically wear protection.

dcist.comView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When the members include the League in their will I hope they remember to keep their estate's value a secret. The more holdings you have, the likelier you will tragically die before your time under mysterious circumstances.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA:"If you want to support The League of the South long-term in the fight against our Marxist enemy, please consider putting us in your will. And if you don't have a will yet (and everyone should, regardless of age), then our attorneys will help you draw one up free of charge. Just let us know your plans and needs. Thanks in advance for your generosity."

LOL! How about no, pilgrim?


I am calling it now.  They are gonna murder some old people to get their money.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alphax: If America's greatest enemies want to have a party, this seems a perfect time to let them.


Just don't let them leave afterwards.
 
fark account name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's the problem here.  Gatherings of fewer than 10 are still allowed.
 
drxym
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the state has a ban on mass gatherings they should take the opportunity to arrest and charge the ringleaders with a crime.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AirForceVet: FTA:"If you want to support The League of the South long-term in the fight against our Marxist enemy, please consider putting us in your will. And if you don't have a will yet (and everyone should, regardless of age), then our attorneys will help you draw one up free of charge. Just let us know your plans and needs. Thanks in advance for your generosity."

LOL! How about no, pilgrim?


I just called my attorney (which I don't have) and left everything to my CAT.

if she isn't thrilled with hundred dollar bills - and she probably won't be - it's all going to the humane society.

Save the cats, screw the humans.
 
