(Rochester Democrat and Chronicle) Man hid his Coronavirus symptoms so he could visit his wife in the hospital. The maternity ward, to be precise, and now she's come down with "flu like" symptoms
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why the curve will not flatten soon
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Attempted murder?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, he needs to be brought up on criminal charges, one count for every person who shows symptoms over the next two weeks.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Crap, his wife was possibly infected as well.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, she may want a divorce.. if she survives.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Father of the Year Dearly Departed

//hopefully not, but jesus that's a stupid risk.
 
lendog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If he reproduced the Darwin lost already.  Does it count if he kills his own kid with the virus?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If anyone dies from this he should be charged with manslaughter.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We've got to the point where we jail these farkers for half a dozen year.  Social distance, or get prepared for Corona jail.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he survives......it's gonna make a very awkward Thanksgiving.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.


She was infected, probably from him, but didn't show symptoms until after the birth. The hospital was fortunate to have this idiot sneak in and get caught. Otherwise, they wouldn't know their entire maternity ward was exposed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jackass.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The lockdowns at hospitals are necessary. But they can be tragic. Somebody I know lost her husband about a week ago. She was not allowed on the property before he passed and may not be able to claim him for the funeral for at least another week.

/ Needless to say, cremation
// no service
/// no support
 
Mokmo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, most hospitals in Quebec are already telling families that they probably won't have a chance to see their loved ones before they die, even if it's not Covid-related. 

No visitors means no visitors.
 
geduld
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dammit, Apollonia! We have plenty of time to go back and get my gladiator collectibles!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.


Read it again.

FTFA - so he could join his expectant wife in the maternity center.

She hadn't given birth yet when he visited.  He gave it to her.  And possibly the baby.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lendog: If he reproduced the Darwin lost already.  Does it count if he kills his own kid with the virus?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If anyone dies from this he should be charged with manslaughter.


Same as the Pastors in Florida and Ohio should be if anyone that came to their services dies.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A woman my wife knows had a baby about two weeks ago. After she got out of the hospital, she posted that due to the pandemic and social distancing, there would be no visiting to see the baby anytime soon. So naturally just two days later there are pics of the baby with the cousins, the grandmother, and the great-grandmother all holding the baby. Big group picture too. Oh and did I mention the baby's mom is a nurse?

People are dumb. The end.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Callous: BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.

Read it again.

FTFA - so he could join his expectant wife in the maternity center.

She hadn't given birth yet when he visited.  He gave it to her.  And possibly the baby.


As well as possibly a lot of other people in the maternity ward, who may not have expected that anyone would be that socially irresponsible?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Meanwhile, most hospitals in Quebec are already telling families that they probably won't have a chance to see their loved ones before they die, even if it's not Covid-related. 

No visitors means no visitors.


It sucks, but let's not compound the tragedy.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Things have been surreal since 2016.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When my wife was in the maternity ward, I certainly didn't go visit her.

Now, to be fair, this was quite a few years ago, but when you get the perfect tee-time, you don't give that sucker up for anything!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geduld: Dammit, Apollonia! We have plenty of time to go back and get my gladiator collectibles!


[Fark user image 850x605]


That seems unnaturally peaceful, at least they got to be together when they died....
 
Serious Black
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The hospital should kick all three of them out and refuse to treat them for COVID-19 should they require hospitalization or ventilation.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It was purely an honor system before,"

"Then this asshole showed up. Now we have to deal with all this extra shiat. Thanks, asshole."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lendog: If he reproduced the Darwin lost already.  Does it count if he kills his own kid with the virus?


anything that would prevent reproducing, even retroactively, counts.

Castrating yourself with a belt sander (yes, that has actually happened) before siring any children counts. Hitting and killing your only adult offspring with a car because you were in drive, not reverse also counts. That was an honorable mention one year.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Callous: BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.

Read it again.

FTFA - so he could join his expectant wife in the maternity center.

She hadn't given birth yet when he visited.  He gave it to her.  And possibly the baby.

As well as possibly a lot of other people in the maternity ward, who may not have expected that anyone would be that socially irresponsible?


I've seen enough of these stories now that if I ran a hospital there's no farking way anyone would get the benefit of the doubt.  Between the spring breakers, the cruise ships, the church morons, and the liars there's no God damned way I'd risk my staff and patients and let anyone in.

Skype, Facetime, etc will have to do.  No more in-person visits.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The lockdowns at hospitals are necessary. But they can be tragic. Somebody I know lost her husband about a week ago. She was not allowed on the property before he passed and may not be able to claim him for the funeral for at least another week.

/ Needless to say, cremation
// no service
/// no support


This type of policy will drive people from seeking care. I'm not sure that, in addition to it being unspeakably cruel, we should set people up to behave adversarially to established public health practices. How many people will choose non-reporting of symptoms, death at home, and attendant unhealthy body disposal practices as a result?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Callous: sdd2000: Callous: BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.

Read it again.

FTFA - so he could join his expectant wife in the maternity center.

She hadn't given birth yet when he visited.  He gave it to her.  And possibly the baby.

As well as possibly a lot of other people in the maternity ward, who may not have expected that anyone would be that socially irresponsible?

I've seen enough of these stories now that if I ran a hospital there's no farking way anyone would get the benefit of the doubt.  Between the spring breakers, the cruise ships, the church morons, and the liars there's no God damned way I'd risk my staff and patients and let anyone in.

Skype, Facetime, etc will have to do.  No more in-person visits.


Yep. You can't trust people.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Callous: sdd2000: Callous: BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.

Read it again.

FTFA - so he could join his expectant wife in the maternity center.

She hadn't given birth yet when he visited.  He gave it to her.  And possibly the baby.

As well as possibly a lot of other people in the maternity ward, who may not have expected that anyone would be that socially irresponsible?

I've seen enough of these stories now that if I ran a hospital there's no farking way anyone would get the benefit of the doubt.  Between the spring breakers, the cruise ships, the church morons, and the liars there's no God damned way I'd risk my staff and patients and let anyone in.

Skype, Facetime, etc will have to do.  No more in-person visits.

Yep. You can't trust people.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Meanwhile, most hospitals in Quebec are already telling families that they probably won't have a chance to see their loved ones before they die, even if it's not Covid-related. 

No visitors means no visitors.


Won't this backfire into the public avoiding services? I'm not sure dealing with the sick and dying is something we want to go all medieval on. Eroding trust in health authorities might be ok on the farm, but it will have more public health consequences in cities.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What hospital, what hospital.... Whew.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No more daddies in the birthing room.  Thanks arsehole.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: From RTFA, it appears she began showing symptoms shortly after giving birth, so she was already infected and didn't get it from him.

The fact that he hung out in the delivery room etc doesn't make it good at all though.


Entirely possible he gave it to her at home prior to going into labor.
 
