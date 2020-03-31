 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Acting like the world's biggest cruise ship, the Aircraft Carrier USS Teddy Roosevelt has gone from having three sailors who tested positive for Coronavirus, to over 100 actually sick with the disease in less than a week, and it's getting worse   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 3:45 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suspect our carrier is going into NMC status soon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Limbaugh et al: "Just a touch of the ol sea sickness. Give 'em some rum and they'll be fine by morning!"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Speak softly and carry a big stick. At least 6-ft long."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guess we now know Coronavirus can be spread via seamen.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's the actual letter:

https://www.documentcloud.org/documen​t​s/6821571-TR-COVID-19-Assistance-Reque​st.html

Its a brilliant read.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
L. Bob Rife seen counting his pocket change for the inevitable surplus sale.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hence the term "pandemic".  It comes from "pan", meaning "all", and "demic", which means "up in your ass".
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "Speak softly and carry a big stick. At least 6-ft long."


Halberd, glaive guisarme, poleaxe, are all at a penalty in close quarters.
 
jman144
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd say 100+ virus-infected sailors is below the Navy's average
 
entitygm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Odds that the entire ship is already infected? Given the incubation period and those presenting with mild or no symptoms, I put them around 99%
 
comrade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just drive it into a reef and abandon ship. The USA has something like 10 aircraft carrier groups and probably should have 5.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's fine. All the Navy has to do is not report the number of people who have tested positive for covid-19, and everything will magically sort itself out.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty bad, for a democratic hoax, just an ordinary flu, the common cold, and totally fake news.

It'll totally blow over, and the economy will be better than ever.

By Easter.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

comrade: Just drive it into a reef and abandon ship. The USA has something like 10 aircraft carrier groups and probably should have 5.


Yes, fewer US Navy aircraft carriers. You'd like that, wouldn't you, "comrade"?
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
comrade: Just drive it into a reef and abandon ship. The USA has something like 10 11 aircraft carrier groups and probably should have 5 15-20.

FTFY
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.