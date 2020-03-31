 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Utah's largest medical provider to reward all their hard working staff with raises, vacations, and bonuses when this is over. Ha ha, no   (newsweek.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully every single doctor and nurse refuse to work until not only is the pay cut reversed all are given a bonus and raise.
It just shows companies put profit over human lives and safety. Another reason for M4A.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss Alan Rickman
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work harder! Make less! USA! USA! USA!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone confirm a proliferation of Polo shirts put in place of cash bonuses?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear New York is hiring.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily my pay is safe as where I work is busy as hell during this, but a friend of mine who makes prosthetic limbs and braces and such was told by his boss that he gets to take a 33% pay cut for the next SIX MONTHS, with no reduction in hours.
 
LuckyBastid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work for this company about 5 years ago in St George.  This is absolutely in line with the practices.  The sad part is that thanks to their near-monopoly on healthcare in Utah they pay about 20% below industry standard in an unusually expensive area.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send resume to head hunter who recruits doctors and nurses. find a different work opportunity. problem solved.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully every single doctor and nurse refuse to work until not only is the pay cut reversed all are given a bonus and raise.
It just shows companies put profit over human lives and safety. Another reason for M4A.


no revenue coming in, do you know how long it takes providers to get reimbursed from the fed?

What do you think would happen if the hospital called every single vendor that they do business with, from electric, water, sanitation, medical supplies, such as PPE and masks, and said "hey, how about not charging us for all of this stuff until we either receive or don't receive this free $ from the fed? You're totes ok with that, right?"

M4A does not solve this either. I'm sorry, but the farking world is not the utopia that Bernie Sanders supporters refuse to vote for.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intermountain Healthcare told its staff in an email that pay cuts were necessary as the company wasn't bringing in as much revenue due to canceled appointments and nonessential and elective surgeries being postponed.

Basically then those are what, 80% pure profit?
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, the spirit of their prophet, Joe Smith will save them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intermountain Healthcare told its staff in an email that pay cuts were necessary as the company wasn't bringing in as much revenue due to canceled appointments and nonessential and elective surgeries being postponed

Do they have nothing saved for a rainy day?  Did they not plan for any kind of emergency?  It sounds like there are some extremely reckless people running Intermountain Healthcare.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you insane? Is the USA a death cult? Do you want each other to die?

Why can't you wait a few months before reorganizing yourselves?

Why don't your conspiracy theorists focus on real threats, like this Intermountain Healthcare racket?
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week I've learned that somehow the more healthcare a hospital provides, the less money it makes.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Are you insane? Is the USA a death cult? Do you want each other to die?

Why can't you wait a few months before reorganizing yourselves?

Why don't your conspiracy theorists focus on real threats, like this Intermountain Healthcare racket?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of a pay cut are the board of directors taking?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: Send resume to head hunter who recruits doctors and nurses. find a different work opportunity. problem solved.


Where you are, a nurse might get assaulted by head hunters if they weren't careful.  And talk about options to pick from.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good thing. Doctors in the USA are paid too much. In most of the wold it's just a job, not a path to riches off your patients' backs.
 
dfelixster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: How much of a pay cut are the board of directors taking?


Well, they're considering putting their mid-year raise on hold.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is, most nurses and doctors really care about helping people.  It can be very difficult to put your financial needs above the needs of patients in a time of need if you care about them.

That said, what SHOULD happen is that Utah ends up with a severe shortage of doctors and nurses after this is over.

I guarantee you that they don't get temporary pay raises when the provider makes more money than normal.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Are you insane? Is the USA a death cult? Do you want each other to die?

Why can't you wait a few months before reorganizing yourselves?

Why don't your conspiracy theorists focus on real threats, like this Intermountain Healthcare racket?


Lime every other MLM/pyramid company that originates in Utah?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any company that doesn't have a rainy day fund with at least 3 months of operating funds and or a good enough relationship with a bank to loan them enough in a day to cover unexpected costs that will be paid in the future is a failure of a company. Banks right now can loan at 0% interest rate right now with basically unlimited amount.  Utah's health system is putting profits ahead of safety and workers risking their lives.
Factoring loans are available to anyone in less than a day.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: How much of a pay cut are the board of directors taking?


If you dont pay the board of the directors competitive salaries and bonuses to keep profits high you will lose valuable talent.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

comrade: This is a good thing. Doctors in the USA are paid too much. In most of the wold it's just a job, not a path to riches off your patients' backs.


Yes, 194k median a year for 11 years of education after high school is too much. Truly a path to riches.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully every single doctor and nurse refuse to work until not only is the pay cut reversed all are given a bonus and raise.
It just shows companies put profit over human lives and safety. Another reason for M4A.


All REAL frontline health workers should get 1) ten years no federal taxes, 2) medical school loans fully paid-off NOT JUST MDs, here, and 3) free health insurance.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With M4A all the hospitals would know they would get paid for services and not have to argue with for profit health insurance companies to decide which makes the most profit from the trump plague.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Not to worry, the spirit of their prophet, Joe Smith will save them.


Only the gals with beards.

No, not that kind.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nurses and doctors should quit or find employment elsewhere... let the company sit on all their wonderful ideas and no staff.
 
jumac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is crazy all the way around. But I had to lol when the reason from the company was giving.  Those being cut are the ones who would be doing the elective stuff.  So they are saying if you have the training to help with the current stuff your still at your normal pay. But if you don't have the training we are cutting your pay cause your not doing much.

sounds stupid and short sighted.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: With M4A all the hospitals would know they would get paid for services and not have to argue with for profit health insurance companies to decide which makes the most profit from the trump plague.


I suspect there will be no for profit insurance companies for next couple of years if ever again after this is done.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

comrade: This is a good thing. Doctors in the USA are paid too much. In most of the wold it's just a job, not a path to riches off your patients' backs.


As someone who worked in medical consulting... doctors don't make nearly what people think they do... there's tons of insurance needs they have (against malpractice etc.) and they end up spending more than half of what they bring in just to manage the business side of the practice. With the exception of a few specialties, the notion of doctors getting rich off patients backs is just farking silly.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Are you insane? Is the USA a death cult? Do you want each other to die?


well, Christianity is the majority religion, so
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great plan:
1) cut pay during a period where doctors/nurses will feel it immoral and unethical to quit
2) by the time this is over they will be used to the amount
3) Profit!

/if you are an immoral sociopath
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: eurotrader: With M4A all the hospitals would know they would get paid for services and not have to argue with for profit health insurance companies to decide which makes the most profit from the trump plague.

I suspect there will be no for profit insurance companies for next couple of years if ever again after this is done.


A few secondary insurance companies would continue. There will always be bonus items that can be added. For X amount a month a person gets a private room, valet, new and uncovered meds and treatment. Look at all the Medicare supplement insurance company already. There will always be a way to say I have more money or benefits for the people that need that to feel better about themselves.
 
Resin33
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did anyone watch the farking video? He is supposed to be speaking to the affected workers, but he is clearly reading off cue cards to the side and isn't even looking at the camera. On top of that, he is using all this business jargon to communicate with non-business side workers. WTF is this guy's problem?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's the CEO's Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcHarris​o​nMD?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5E​serp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

He made nearly 900,000$ last year.
https://paddockpost.com/2019/10/22/ex​e​cutive-compensation-at-intermountain-h​ealthcare/

This isn't the first hospital group to claim poor and will need to cut pay.  These doctors and nurses on the front lines are literally risking their lives for patients and they're getting their pay cut.  This is atrocious.  I think the executives should take a pay cut to keep the people actually doing the work paid.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brizzle365: eurotrader: Hopefully every single doctor and nurse refuse to work until not only is the pay cut reversed all are given a bonus and raise.
It just shows companies put profit over human lives and safety. Another reason for M4A.

no revenue coming in, do you know how long it takes providers to get reimbursed from the fed?

What do you think would happen if the hospital called every single vendor that they do business with, from electric, water, sanitation, medical supplies, such as PPE and masks, and said "hey, how about not charging us for all of this stuff until we either receive or don't receive this free $ from the fed? You're totes ok with that, right?"

M4A does not solve this either. I'm sorry, but the farking world is not the utopia that Bernie Sanders supporters refuse to vote for.


I guarantee you, Canadian hospitals are not going to start cutting doctors pay you cuz they "aren't taking in enough money"

Because they don't take any money at all, and their expenses are fixed.

Because maybe healthcare shouldn't be for profit.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone needs to send an infected card to this guys house.
 
comrade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: comrade: This is a good thing. Doctors in the USA are paid too much. In most of the wold it's just a job, not a path to riches off your patients' backs.

Yes, 194k median a year for 11 years of education after high school is too much. Truly a path to riches.


Tell that to all of the American doctors I meet on the slopes here in Switzerland. They definitely live better than you.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Send resume to head hunter who recruits doctors and nurses. find a different work opportunity. problem solved.


Send picture of boss and board to head hunters.  Problem also solved.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hang the bean counters  and the stock holders and take the healthcare industry non profit.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i bet this guy has a panic room at his house.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
National health.
Salaries for DRs and staff.
No more profit from sickness.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brizzle365: eurotrader: Hopefully every single doctor and nurse refuse to work until not only is the pay cut reversed all are given a bonus and raise.
It just shows companies put profit over human lives and safety. Another reason for M4A.

no revenue coming in, do you know how long it takes providers to get reimbursed from the fed?

What do you think would happen if the hospital called every single vendor that they do business with, from electric, water, sanitation, medical supplies, such as PPE and masks, and said "hey, how about not charging us for all of this stuff until we either receive or don't receive this free $ from the fed? You're totes ok with that, right?"

M4A does not solve this either. I'm sorry, but the farking world is not the utopia that Bernie Sanders supporters refuse to vote for.


FAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRKKKKUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare saw its revenues and operating income improve in fiscal year 2018, according to financial documents released March 18.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, Intermountain posted revenues of $7.7 billion. That's up 11.3 percent from $6.9 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year. Increases in net patient services and premiums and administration fees contributed to the year-over-year improvement.

At the same time, Intermountain saw its expenses climb 8.7 percent year over year to $6.8 billion in fiscal 2018. Upticks in employee compensation, supplies and medical claims all contributed to the year-over-year increase in expenses.

Intermountain posted net operating income of $547.1 million in fiscal 2018, up 52.4 percent from $359 million reported in the year prior.

Aftering incorporating nonoperating income, which was $240.2 million lower than the year before, Intermountain ended fiscal 2018 with net income of $598.5 million. That's down 8.6 percent from $655.1 million reported in fiscal 2017.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like the people handling the financials at Intermountain have decided they haven't endangered people enough lately.

I think shareholders need to show them that they're currently a bug, not a feature.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

comrade: This is a good thing. Doctors in the USA are paid too much. In most of the wold it's just a job, not a path to riches off your patients' backs.


In most of the world, it's not just a job, it's a calling. Physicians carry a lot of responsibility, and they know it. People will do it for financial reasons, and will do it for social reasons (respect), but I know an awful lot of physicians and all of them are keenly aware of the heavy burden of responsibility they carry.

None of them think of it as just a job. None of the ones who are worth a damn anyway.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LuckyBastid: I used to work for this company about 5 years ago in St George.  This is absolutely in line with the practices.  The sad part is that thanks to their near-monopoly on healthcare in Utah they pay about 20% below industry standard in an unusually expensive area.


Mormon tax.  They know 80% of people are mormon and don't want to leave the motherland, so they're a captive audience and they take advantage.

Par for the course there really.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brizzle365: eurotrader: Hopefully every single doctor and nurse refuse to work until not only is the pay cut reversed all are given a bonus and raise.
It just shows companies put profit over human lives and safety. Another reason for M4A.

no revenue coming in, do you know how long it takes providers to get reimbursed from the fed?

What do you think would happen if the hospital called every single vendor that they do business with, from electric, water, sanitation, medical supplies, such as PPE and masks, and said "hey, how about not charging us for all of this stuff until we either receive or don't receive this free $ from the fed? You're totes ok with that, right?"

M4A does not solve this either. I'm sorry, but the farking world is not the utopia that Bernie Sanders supporters refuse to vote for.


State of illinois just dropped 12 million to a single vendor to supply PPE for the hospitals, and that was one of many, that one just happened to make the news because the banks thought it was fraud and held up payment to supplier.  So there are many suppliers and vendors getting paid by the states to provide ppe to private hospitals.  States are providing it to hospitals under emergency declarations.  And yes, pretty sure most gas, electric, etc companies would delay payment and under emergency declarations the state could actually order them to.

Part of the trillion dollar package that was just signed is going to the hospital systems for payment already.  Not months.  Weeks.  153.5 billion dollars is being paid to these hospitals now.  Not later.

They made 599 million dollars last year.

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com​/​finance/intermountain-s-operating-inco​me-climbs-52-in-fy18.html

They'll be fine.  I'm sure the executives can just lower their pay for a little bit, shouldn't be a problem right?

And how wouldn't a single player M4A prevent this? Seems to be working just fine in Germany, Sweden, other nordic countries, South Korea, etc.  I'm assuming you just heard that, but whatever source you heard it from justification being "socialism bad."
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would not blame a single one of them if they walked off the job and went to work at another hospital.
 
