The newest symptom of the corona virus is *drum roll*.....Pink Eye.
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Patient: Thanks for seeing me, doctor. I'm lately concerned that my leg has turned into Patrick Duffy.

Doctor: Wow, that is a very unusual symptom. Could you please pull up your pant leg for me?

Patient: Sure. Here you go.

"Hi, doc. I'm TV's Patrick Duffy."
 
JustDev [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the pink eye make friends with the coronavirus?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had pinkeye a few weeks ago.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustDev: How did the pink eye make friends with the coronavirus?


probably from the brown eye
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh don't worry, I'm just high.  Yeah, that's the cough too.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
zez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great time to have pink eye as a symptom as well as coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath right in prime allergy season.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zez: Great time to have pink eye as a symptom as well as coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath right in prime allergy season.


Yeah, now dipwads think viral conjunctivitis is an actual emergency.

Or their subconjunctival heme from jacking it too much on quarantine.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How are we only now finding new symptoms?  Hasn't the virus run its course in a lot of people (one way or the other)?  Barring mutations, I would have thought we had a decent view of the virus' life cycle by now.  I'm no expert, but this seems kind of weird.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doesn't matter, had sex.
 
