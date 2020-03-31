 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Last week: Stop wearing masks they don't work - This week: Everyone should wear masks. This week: Don't wear gloves they don't work - Next week: Everyone should wear gloves   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well at least the constant stream of inconsistent advice couldn't possibly make things worse.
I'm just waiting for them to change their stance on licking toilet seats.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... is salt good for me or bad for me this week?
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a way to reconcile this advice.

Before the pandemic had really taken hold in the U.S. and people were likely to just buy masks out of fear - don't.  Medical professionals are likely to need those masks if the virus strikes us and we don't want to stoke fear, or even create an false sense of security because commercial non-N95 masks are imperfect defenses at best.

Now that we're in a pandemic, smoke 'em if you got 'em.  Medical professionals have all the excess supply of masks, and they're getting the new ones rolling off the assembly line.  And nobody should, at this point, be of the mindset that all I need is a paper mask and I continue my life as normal.  So any measure of protection you can give yourself, however imperfect, is going to help flatten the curve.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... is salt good for me or bad for me this week?


We can't help it, man.  Dothisdontdothisism has become a cute and quirky part of our national culture.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: There is a way to reconcile this advice.

Before the pandemic had really taken hold in the U.S. and people were likely to just buy masks out of fear - don't.  Medical professionals are likely to need those masks if the virus strikes us and we don't want to stoke fear, or even create an false sense of security because commercial non-N95 masks are imperfect defenses at best.

Now that we're in a pandemic, smoke 'em if you got 'em.  Medical professionals have all the excess supply of masks, and they're getting the new ones rolling off the assembly line.  And nobody should, at this point, be of the mindset that all I need is a paper mask and I continue my life as normal.  So any measure of protection you can give yourself, however imperfect, is going to help flatten the curve.


In particular, I'd bet a simple bandana or neck gaiter pulled up would be as effective if not more so than a surgeon-style mask, and I wouldn't bet against it being as good as an N95 in a practical sense. (i.e. knocking down the infection statistics a little).
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.


Oh business idea. Anti-face touching training gloves. They're latex gloves infused with jalapeno.
I remember I diced jalapenos and then rubbed my eyes once....ONCE.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: There is a way to reconcile this advice.

Before the pandemic had really taken hold in the U.S. and people were likely to just buy masks out of fear - don't.  Medical professionals are likely to need those masks if the virus strikes us and we don't want to stoke fear, or even create an false sense of security because commercial non-N95 masks are imperfect defenses at best.

Now that we're in a pandemic, smoke 'em if you got 'em.  Medical professionals have all the excess supply of masks, and they're getting the new ones rolling off the assembly line.  And nobody should, at this point, be of the mindset that all I need is a paper mask and I continue my life as normal.  So any measure of protection you can give yourself, however imperfect, is going to help flatten the curve.


This would work if the medical professionals actually DID have all the masks they need. Right now, they still need them more than anybody else.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.

Oh business idea. Anti-face touching training gloves. They're latex gloves infused with jalapeno.
I remember I diced jalapenos and then rubbed my eyes once....ONCE.


My business idea is to put a small hard piece of rubberized plastic on the edge of a credit card (during production) so you don't have to touch the pen that everyone else uses. Has to be durable enough to tap the screen and make a signature... Just spitballing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I remember I diced jalapenos and then rubbed my eyes once....ONCE.



I once cut up a bunch of hot peppers and didn't wash my hands well enough before taking a leak.

funny115.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... is salt good for me or bad for me this week?


Only the organic sea salt is good for you.  Just make sure it's not expired before you eat it.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So masks are like eggs and coffee. Got it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.


fark if I'm touching the PIN pad at the checkout of any store with my bare hands.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Next month:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: abhorrent1: RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.

Oh business idea. Anti-face touching training gloves. They're latex gloves infused with jalapeno.
I remember I diced jalapenos and then rubbed my eyes once....ONCE.

My business idea is to put a small hard piece of rubberized plastic on the edge of a credit card (during production) so you don't have to touch the pen that everyone else uses. Has to be durable enough to tap the screen and make a signature... Just spitballing.


If you're that worried, couldn't you just carry your own stylus?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.

fark if I'm touching the PIN pad at the checkout of any store with my bare hands.


I went to a different liquor store than I usually go to yesterday.  Not only did I have to hand the guy my card so he could swipe it, I had to use the community pen to sign the receipt.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"You're using gloves wrong" ≠ "Don't wear gloves they don't work"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This week: Whiskey does not cure coronavirus.


Next week: Whiskey extends life. Whiskey expands consciousness.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why there's a shortage of gloves

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and bandwidth
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NotARocketScientist: RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.

fark if I'm touching the PIN pad at the checkout of any store with my bare hands.

I went to a different liquor store than I usually go to yesterday.  Not only did I have to hand the guy my card so he could swipe it, I had to use the community pen to sign the receipt.


I'm finally getting into the habit of using the contactless payment function of the card, personally.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I use gloves every day anyway so I always have a pocket full. Figure it can't hurt to throw on a pair when I shop.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have 3 N95 masks left over from when California had wildfires and lots of smoke in the air. Are they single-use? How do you know when to throw one away and use another?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gloves are more about trying to avoid cross contamination and they're changed constantly. Walking around all day with gloves on is stupid unless you have open sores on your hands.

Wearing masks is very different. The government will always lie to you. Just like WHO did for months.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: NewportBarGuy: abhorrent1: RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.

Oh business idea. Anti-face touching training gloves. They're latex gloves infused with jalapeno.
I remember I diced jalapenos and then rubbed my eyes once....ONCE.

My business idea is to put a small hard piece of rubberized plastic on the edge of a credit card (during production) so you don't have to touch the pen that everyone else uses. Has to be durable enough to tap the screen and make a signature... Just spitballing.

If you're that worried, couldn't you just carry your own stylus?


Personally? I don't give a sh*t... i'm just thinking it might be something people would want and was trying to think how you could incorporate it into the card itself because 99.9% of us lose those damn things...

I just draw a smiley face with my fingernail as my signature.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So doctors wear mask and gloves to protect us from them and we are the sick ones going to see them .. Got it ..
 
tommyl66
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The answer is easy: wear gloves, and when you're done at one store turn them inside out and use the other side when you get to the next store. If you go to a third store you're shiat out of luck. Four stores is right out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Jeebus Saves: NotARocketScientist: RolandTGunner: Wearing gloves is a good way to remind/train you not to touch your face.
That's about it.

fark if I'm touching the PIN pad at the checkout of any store with my bare hands.

I went to a different liquor store than I usually go to yesterday.  Not only did I have to hand the guy my card so he could swipe it, I had to use the community pen to sign the receipt.

I'm finally getting into the habit of using the contactless payment function of the card, personally.


I don't think any business is I frequent is even set up for that.  I've just adapted the left hand equals dirty thing some African countries do and only use my left hand to open doors or use a pin pad when I'm out.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikalmd: So doctors wear mask and gloves to protect us from them and we are the sick ones going to see them .. Got it ..


This is the problem I've had with them saying these things. They contradict themselves in the same sentence.

"STOP WEARING MASKS, THEY DON'T WORK AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS NEED THESE MASKS!!"

Why do they need them if they don't work? Either they work or they don't. And don't give me your bullshiat about how they're custom fit and they only protect people from the wearer. If you're not sick, and they don't protect you from getting sick, you don't need one.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I waste my latex gloves when I have to get supplies at Walmart or pour gas. The latter, I won't be doing again for weeks, as I'm not using any gas; the former, I may have to make a few more trips, but as we inch closer to the peak of this thing, I try hard to avoid it altogether.

We should be well stocked, but you still need to get out every so often to replenish perishables (Milk, bread, etc...)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I waste my latex gloves when I have to get supplies at Walmart or pour gas. The latter, I won't be doing again for weeks, as I'm not using any gas; the former, I may have to make a few more trips, but as we inch closer to the peak of this thing, I try hard to avoid it altogether.

We should be well stocked, but you still need to get out every so often to replenish perishables (Milk, bread, etc...)


I wasted all my latex gloves making Fifis.

/zip
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nuuu: There is a way to reconcile this advice.

Before the pandemic had really taken hold in the U.S. and people were likely to just buy masks out of fear - don't.  Medical professionals are likely to need those masks if the virus strikes us and we don't want to stoke fear, or even create an false sense of security because commercial non-N95 masks are imperfect defenses at best.

Now that we're in a pandemic, smoke 'em if you got 'em.  Medical professionals have all the excess supply of masks, and they're getting the new ones rolling off the assembly line.  And nobody should, at this point, be of the mindset that all I need is a paper mask and I continue my life as normal.  So any measure of protection you can give yourself, however imperfect, is going to help flatten the curve.


People are generally bad at Nuuu-ance.

Who knew!

/Everyone.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You're going to not even realize when you touch something then you have it on the gloves, then you transfer it to your face, then you can get infected," he explained.

Well bye

it's been good to know ya
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: So masks are like eggs and coffee. Got it.


Common Sense beats the latest studies and expert opinions well over 80% of the time in my lifetime experience of over 67 years

Common sense is actually uncommon and very rare as to be practically nonexistent
sure works for me though

I went to a really good high school
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Masks do not help if you're healthy and are trying to avoid infection.

Masks do help if you're interacting with people in some specific medical contexts in conjunction with your class-D hazmat training and protective gear / PPE, or if you are already sick and trying to avoid infecting other people.

Gloves do help if you know how to use them.  There's a training sheet basically equivalent to the full-page, 15-step "wash your hands" instructions about when to change them etc, but the tl;dr version is that gloves only help with contamination if you carry a box of them and change your gloves almost constantly, in essence whenever you have touched one thing that someone else has touched, and you're about to touch another thing someone might potentially touch, new gloves.  There are more nuanced rules than that but you won't have internalized them if you haven't spent years working with PPE so trust me, if you don't already know them it's probably too late to learn.

Gloves do literally nothing if you just wear the gloves and do the normal things you do with your hands without changing the gloves frequently (frequently being, again, more or less literally any time you stop touching one thing and start touching another).  If you just put them on before you go into the grocery store and don't take them off until you're out of the store... it's literally the same thing as not wearing gloves at all.

... honestly if you didn't already know all of the above, you should avoid cargo cult medicine entirely and just leave the gloves and masks alone entirely so the experts that need them can obtain them in bulk.  The people that actually have good use for latex gloves that washing your hands can't easily replace?  Those people have to go through sometimes several boxes a day, per person to use them properly.

// Since this thread will invariably attract the Goop target audience, I should clarify that what "cargo cult medicine" is is when people try to derive medical benefits by adopting the appearance associated with medical practice.  You, a random person, wearing latex gloves without training will not make you safe from pathogens anymore than you putting on a white lab coat will grant you the ability to perform an appendectomy.  Tools are not magical fetishes; if you don't know how to use the tools they're just paperweights.

// In professional HAZMAT situations we actually come down really hard on people who activate safety protocols when they're not necessary, because making it unclear whether an actual emergency exists and/or what level of alert is in play does more damage and has more potential to kill people than people under-reacting... and the former causes a lot of the latter.  Obviously we can't dock the pay of the entire population to enforce basic standards but in a less formal way I can say come the fark on, dudes.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I waste my latex gloves when I have to get supplies at Walmart or pour gas. The latter, I won't be doing again for weeks, as I'm not using any gas; the former, I may have to make a few more trips, but as we inch closer to the peak of this thing, I try hard to avoid it altogether.

We should be well stocked, but you still need to get out every so often to replenish perishables (Milk, bread, etc...)


you don't need perishables
 
Mashaka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nuuu: There is a way to reconcile this advice.

Before the pandemic had really taken hold in the U.S. and people were likely to just buy masks out of fear - don't.  Medical professionals are likely to need those masks if the virus strikes us and we don't want to stoke fear, or even create an false sense of security because commercial non-N95 masks are imperfect defenses at best.

Now that we're in a pandemic, smoke 'em if you got 'em.  Medical professionals have all the excess supply of masks, and they're getting the new ones rolling off the assembly line.  And nobody should, at this point, be of the mindset that all I need is a paper mask and I continue my life as normal.  So any measure of protection you can give yourself, however imperfect, is going to help flatten the curve.


I agree. I have little good to say about the Trump administration's early (non)responses the situation, but folks seem not to recognize the realpolitik in these situations. It's about responding to an emergency in a way that will save lives and improve lives. It's not a situation that calls for a drawn-out debate, vetting of info, punditry and twitter fights. Case in point: the supposedly most divided Congress in recent history passed a $2.2T spending bill in what, a week or two? With a unanimous Senate vote and 419-6 in the house?

Irrational panic can cause huge issues, and putting on calm face and downplaying the risk (before it hits) is a fair tactic. There are 329,451,975 of us, and reeealll big chunk of us are pretty farking stupid. If a bit of fibbing helped stave off earlier panic buying, I'm can't complain too much.

On the cold-hearted birght side: since the administration and right-wing media have continued saying incorrect things and mixing messages - well outside of realpolitk motivation - right-wingers have been more likely to not take appropriate precautions, and as such will suffer a greater share of the consequences. Reaping and sowing and shiat.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zepillin: LesserEvil: I waste my latex gloves when I have to get supplies at Walmart or pour gas. The latter, I won't be doing again for weeks, as I'm not using any gas; the former, I may have to make a few more trips, but as we inch closer to the peak of this thing, I try hard to avoid it altogether.

We should be well stocked, but you still need to get out every so often to replenish perishables (Milk, bread, etc...)

you don't need perishables


I NEED CAKE MOTHERFARKER
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If you're that worried, couldn't you just carry your own stylus?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Masks do not help if you're healthy and are trying to avoid infection.

Masks do help if you're interacting with people in some specific medical contexts in conjunction with your class-D hazmat training and protective gear / PPE


Masks don't help you but they sure help me I went to college!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mashaka: right-wingers have been more likely to not take appropriate precautions, and as such will suffer a greater share of the consequences.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also studies of caregivers using masks would beg to differ
 
