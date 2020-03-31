 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Sheriff commits resources to solving 'Tiger King' missing millionaire case   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Costa Rica, Sheriff Chad Chronister, Sheriff, Polygraph, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, news conference, original case files  
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
someone needs to start putting that show on large public screens... this social distancing crap y'all are doing is really messing with my plans
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in one
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm sure a public safety official has nothing more important to focus on right now.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: someone needs to start putting that show on large public screens... this social distancing crap y'all are doing is really messing with my plans

I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?


It's a farking trainwreck. It's glorious. I'm only 2 episodes in.
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?


It's a farking trainwreck. It's glorious. I'm only 2 episodes in.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COMALite J: coronavirus: someone needs to start putting that show on large public screens... this social distancing crap y'all are doing is really messing with my plans
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?


I wouldn't say "good". It's just your basic train wreck. The crazy just keeps ramping up and up and up and you can't look away. Every time you think you've seen some shiat the next scene says "hold my beer".
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: COMALite J: coronavirus: someone needs to start putting that show on large public screens... this social distancing crap y'all are doing is really messing with my plans
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?

I wouldn't say "good". It's just your basic train wreck. The crazy just keeps ramping up and up and up and you can't look away. Every time you think you've seen some shiat the next scene says "hold my beer".


It's a parade of white trash weirdos that's a cross between The Jersey Shore and PT Barnum's side show.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a parade of white trash weirdos that's a cross between The Jersey Shore and PT Barnum's side show.


My favorite description is "Redneck Game of Thrones".
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?

I wouldn't say "good". It's just your basic train wreck. The crazy just keeps ramping up and up and up and you can't look away. Every time you think you've seen some shiat the next scene says "hold my beer".

It's a parade of white trash weirdos that's a cross between The Jersey Shore and PT Barnum's side show.


My favorite description is "Redneck Game of Thrones".
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blatantly obvious she offed him. You'd have thought at the time that they'd have charged her with whatever they could have short of murder, what with all the crap she pulled basically announcing it.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a farking trainwreck. It's glorious. I'm only 2 episodes in.


At the end of episode 2 my wife and I simultaneously looked at each other and said "she did it."

"That's crazy."
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?

It's a farking trainwreck. It's glorious. I'm only 2 episodes in.


At the end of episode 2 my wife and I simultaneously looked at each other and said "she did it."

"That's crazy."
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My greatest takeaway from it: Every person who owns a tiger hates every other person who owns a tiger.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a farking trainwreck. It's glorious. I'm only 2 episodes in.


You haven't even gotten to the crazy shiat yet.
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?

It's a farking trainwreck. It's glorious. I'm only 2 episodes in.


You haven't even gotten to the crazy shiat yet.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My favorite description is "Redneck Game of Thrones".


I thought it was going to be bad and dumb, I was right, every episode your jaw hits the floor hard and you have to see what happens next.
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?

I wouldn't say "good". It's just your basic train wreck. The crazy just keeps ramping up and up and up and you can't look away. Every time you think you've seen some shiat the next scene says "hold my beer".

It's a parade of white trash weirdos that's a cross between The Jersey Shore and PT Barnum's side show.

My favorite description is "Redneck Game of Thrones".


I thought it was going to be bad and dumb, I was right, every episode your jaw hits the floor hard and you have to see what happens next.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah, there is almost no way Carole wasn't involved in the death of her husband.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

COMALite J: coronavirus: someone needs to start putting that show on large public screens... this social distancing crap y'all are doing is really messing with my plans
I haven't watched it. Hadn't really heard about it until recently and still have little idea of what it's about. Is it really that good?


It's this timelines moon landing.  If you don't watch it, you'll be like middle-aged people who have never seen Star Wars.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Best thing to come out of this show are the memes.
 
jst3p
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh he has been through a few tigers for sure.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read this entire thing around a year ago on fark, nobody here remembers that?
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.texasmonthly.com/articles​/​joe-exotic-a-dark-journey-into-the-wor​ld-of-a-man-gone-wild/
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My favorite part was the guy randomly deciding to get interviewed in his bathtub
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Blatantly obvious she offed him. You'd have thought at the time that they'd have charged her with whatever they could have short of murder, what with all the crap she pulled basically announcing it.


Well, for years, Carole Lewis/Baskins has been very carefully portrayed as an animal rights heroine, and genuine womyn of distinction®, who is above and beyond any and all criticism. Slate Magazine already stepped up to the plate today with an article white-knighting her.

I will give her one thing, in that her and her Big Cat Rescue cult of personality essentially OWN the wild cat-related internet. It's a lot of hard work after all, to ensure that BCR videos are the #1 "recommended for you" "option" in any YouTube search involving any sort of cat-related terminology.
 
skinink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One takeaway I got from "Tiger King" is that some women will do anything for a guy who has either a tiger, or even a tiger cub in a suitcase. And that Doc Antle was the dude handling the tiger in that Britney Spears VMA performance.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz​/​article-8167991/Tiger-King-fans-wild-p​ictures-resurface-key-character-ONSTAG​E-Britney-Spears.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zez: I read this entire thing around a year ago on fark, nobody here remembers that?


He's popped up a few times on Fark. I've always thought he would have made an excellent villain for Spider-Man in the 70's and 80's or a wrestler. Maybe both
 
