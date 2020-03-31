 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   From the company formerly known as TransCanada: Hey, now would be a good time for us to move forward with building that Keystone XL Pipeline, right? We good?   (npr.org) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Petroleum, controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, TC Energy, Canadian company, Russ Girling, levels of government, rural communities, today's announcement  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 5:15 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They need to move it now, before the carbon taxes kick in.  Once oil and gas is priced properly, it's all over as a growth industry.  That's why the export ban was lifted.  The oil companies need to export this stuff, badly, before it becomes worth a lot less.

Good luck with the Saudis.  They have their own ideas.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They need to move it now, before the carbon taxes kick in.  Once oil and gas is priced properly, it's all over as a growth industry.  That's why the export ban was lifted.  The oil companies need to export this stuff, badly, before it becomes worth a lot less.

Good luck with the Saudis.  They have their own ideas.


By priced properly are you referring to the additional carbon taxes and stuff placed on top or the supply and demand?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Greed cares not for a pandemic.
 
fark account name
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With Canadian oil trading for less than $5/barrel**, of course this makes sense.

** yes, you are reading that correctly Western Canadian Select US$4.69
 
flondrix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What, with oil cheaper than ever?

I would think they would be grateful they were prevented from going through with it.

Oh, and for anyone who approves of Eminent Domain for this project, I would like to know where you stood on Kelo v. New London.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Need to start now so that future admins cannot shut it down.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That certainly isn't an essential business.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fark account name: With Canadian oil trading for less than $5/barrel**, of course this makes sense.

** yes, you are reading that correctly Western Canadian Select US$4.69


The glut be done when this gets done a few years from now.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: That certainly isn't an essential business.


The campaign funds oil spice must flow.
 
Alunan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aren't they giving free barrels of oil out if you stop at a convenience store to buy some milk?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.