(TMZ)   Sports announcer Joe Buck would like you to stop sending him your sex tapes for narration   (tmz.com) divider line
25
446 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 31 Mar 2020 at 2:54 PM (1 hour ago)



ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty funny.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Buck effect: asking folks to stop sending something will result in a flood of those items being sent
 
riffraff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Save it for Brockmire.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ohhh, that's gotta hurt Bob....that's gotta hurt. Yeah, he's gonna be out for the rest of the season."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You gotta admit, that'd a pretty sweet side gig.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd prefer Doc Emrick.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What if somebody pisses in a shoe?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
no problem here. (._. )
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shoepisser Buck?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
last thing I need is to hear Joe Buck fawning over the Cardinals while I poorly service my wife.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: no problem here. (._. )


User name checks out?

/there there
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Promises.
And you can let the Late James Earl Jones know that too.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kevin Harlan doing play-by-play color commentary would be much better. He could do two at the same time.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joe Buck is surprisingly a very entertaining interview as a recurring guest on Pardon My Take which is something I never considered possible prior to hearing one.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahahahahahahahaha!
 
mchaboud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just show a map of the US infection rates played 1 second per day...

"Oh, covid just telegraphed that one, it's going to get shut down easily when we... Oh my god!  Amazing!  The executive thought the play was called dead and didn't even take basic precautions to... Oh no!  And now they've gathered travelers into packed lines before screening... Oh my god!  What are we watching?!  This will go down in history as the most epic unforced error in governance history.  Oh, and now covid is just spiking the ball, well, wow.. that's just mean.  But the crowd seems confused...  Frankly, Tim, I'm not sure this crowd even knows how voting works anymore..."
 
uttertosh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope. Sorry. That's a fivehead.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Nope. Sorry. That's a fivehead.


And hairplugs?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'd prefer Doc Emrick.


Oh hell yeah. And Olczyk and run color.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See ya in September, Joey

kisses
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: last thing I need is to hear Joe Buck fawning over the Cardinals while I poorly service my wife.


Yeah, I don't want to hear that while I'm servicing your wife either.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who knew there were that many people trying to make their sex lives less interesting by involving Joe Buck?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

riffraff: Save it for Brockmire.


I was going to look for a video of Brockmire calling play by play on his own encounter (spoiler alert: he enjoyed the finger up the ass), but quickly decided that wasn't something I should do while at work.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Learned Hand Job: virulent_loser: no problem here. (._. )

User name checks out?

/there there


it certainly does. long before there was the 'rona people had to distance themselves from me to avoid catching the loser.

though perhaps your name checks out as well.
 
