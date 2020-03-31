 Skip to content
(NYPost) Mercedes Formula 1 engineers help develop coronavirus breathing aid. Ferrari engineers immediately file a protest. Tifosi too busy coughing to voice their complaints
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go for it. over-engineer it. make it expensive. i'll still be around
 
B0redd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
well played subby.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't a car be repurpose into an ICU unit?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Can't a car be repurpose into an ICU unit?


Most of them are already internal combustion units.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Then Lamborghini engineers make a better one
Ayyy pisan
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: Can't a car be repurpose into an ICU unit?

Most of them are already internal combustion units.


Which means you can use them to run machines like a goddamn generator
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A Detroit gets a pallet full of money
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*** Scene:  ICU ***

Bottas:  Doctor, will I live?

Doctor:  Yes, thanks to this ventilator, you should survive. Without it, you'd perish.

*** Valtteri's cellphone rings. The doctor answers it, and puts it on speakerphone. ***

James:  Valtteri, it's James...

*** Doctor immediately disconnects the ventilator, and wheels it out towards Lewis Hamilton's room. ***

Bottas:  To whom it may concern...

*** Bottas flatlines ***

*** fin. ***
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, if the Italian Igors had done it then the survivors would have 8 lungs and breath at 200 respirations per minute under light exercise, and be able to really go up to 500 respirations per minute for short bursts of time.

Mercedes should call in the Porsche folks to consult - at least they have a history of a single cylinder low HP low RPM motor (the Porsche Junior tractor)

And for all that may be holy, DO NOT let the Lucas folks get anywhere near a medical equipment project...
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: Can't a car be repurpose into an ICU unit?

Most of them are already internal combustion units.

Which means you can use them to run machines like a goddamn generator


The joke : you :: 107% : Mastercard-Lola
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You guys hear about the new tires Ferrari came out with?
Dago in rain, dago in snow, and when dago flat, dago Wop wop wop!

/I'll see myself out.
//I said I know where the door is!
///Ow! ...I believe I had a hat!
 
