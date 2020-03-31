 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   "If an atheist suggested Christians hold a mass gathering in the middle of a pandemic, there would inevitably be conservatives screaming about how we were planning an act of genocide"   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
55
    More: Asinine, Christianity, Church service, Divine Service, Donald Trump, Service of worship, gonna hold, Pastor, Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth  
•       •       •

1559 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 7:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarantine them in place.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm an atheist, and i approve of mass gatherings of all sorts
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Quarantine them in place.


Kingsman The Secret Service - Church Fight.
Youtube z7-tkkcC6d0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he knows that as a commercial venture, Woodstock was a colossal failure.
This guy's a dick.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the Scientologists are doing.
Hard to hold on to your cult, if they aren't locked up together.
I'm guessing lots of Skype auditing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...


So you are annoyed by your imagination and delusional fantasies?
I favorited you, by the way.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this idea promoted before. Where was it? Ah, yes. Now I remember.

"Onward Christian Soldiers,
Onward Buddhist Priests,
Onward Fruits of Islam,
Fight 'til you're deceased!

Fight your little battles,
Join in thickest fray
For the Greater Glory,
Of Dis-Cord-I-A!"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: i'm an atheist, and i approve of mass gatherings of all sorts


The mass in our Solar System is already well gathered.  I prefer us not get too crazy with rearranging that.... I mean unless we're still hoping for giant meteor 2020.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke the site from orbit.  It's the only way to be sure.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of any evagelicals who would go to a big ol' love-in.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, maybe one.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...


I dunno. Sure, they can be grade A dicks but so far none have shown up at my door to sermonize me.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even he knows he's full of shiat. He's (quite literally) preaching to the choir. He can't host it outside of his regular church, because no venue would be dumb enough to rent anything out to him- as cash strapped as they are right now (and I work for one of the places he'd probably want to try this at), no one's dumb enough to risk the liability of hosting corona-palooza right now.

He knows it won't be a "national blowout." It will be his regular attendees, or as he'll dub them, "the most faithful followers of christ on earth." Then in a month when members of his congregation get sick, he'll either blame them for not praying to their maga-hat altars hard enough, or ask for donations to "take care" of those poor souls that somehow got that heathen liberal china-flu, who knows where they got that from?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...

So you are annoyed by your imagination and delusional fantasies?
I favorited you, by the way.


If I gave a fark, I'd tell you some stories about ONB (Original Neck-Beard) Rich, a guy I used to work with, and then you could decide how evangelical Atheists are a "delusional fantasy".

But I don't, so I won't.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...


Me too. Those pesky atheists always going door to door in your neighborhood.  Putting their atheist gathering places all over town and whining when they're expected to follow zoning rules about noise and parking. Those darn atheist missionaries, putting native tribes at risk.  And don't even talk about those annoying atheists trying to use the government to deny healthcare and even arrest people for their choice of relationships. It's a darn shame.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wellreadneck: I can't think of any evagelicals who would go to a big ol' love-in.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Well, maybe one.


Whywouldyoudothat.jpeg
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can then call it the Biblonic plague.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...

So you are annoyed by your imagination and delusional fantasies?
I favorited you, by the way.


Hey, I have friends who qualify for those designations. Never really identified them like that, but it'll be fun to see whether they like it or hate it. :D
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest, I'm a pig in shiat about Christians gathering en masse during an extremely contagious pandemic.  Yes, there's going to be collateral damage, but it's long overdue that conservatives suffer a single consequence for their ignorance.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we were planning an act of genocide"

Like I need help with that...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wellreadneck: I can't think of any evagelicals who would go to a big ol' love-in.

[Fark user image 850x850]
Well, maybe one.


the face of Crazy/ignorance
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: We can then call it the Biblonic plague.



Thumpers
Thumpers Everywhere!!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought no one saw through my priest disguise...
 
behanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be okay with the gathering if this group had no contacts with people who try to stay safe. But alas, infected are infecting.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angel on one shoulder: "Spreading news about this gathering is itself dangerous; it may lead even more Christians to join in the gathering! You're just helping the free publicity!"

Devil on the other shoulder: *raises a martini glass, says nothing; drinks martini*
 
mdarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, a close friend of Rodney Howard-Browne, says he intends to hold a large Woodstock-like Christian gathering in defiance of stay-at-home orders.

Is there some other kind?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I've seen this idea promoted before. Where was it? Ah, yes. Now I remember.

"Onward Christian Soldiers,
Onward Buddhist Priests,
Onward Fruits of Islam,
Fight 'til you're deceased!

Fight your little battles,
Join in thickest fray
For the Greater Glory,
Of Dis-Cord-I-A!"


Hail Eris, for she is a biatch and we love her for it.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mdarius: Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, a close friend of Rodney Howard-Browne, says he intends to hold a large Woodstock-like Christian gathering in defiance of stay-at-home orders.

Is there some other kind?


I mean, there used to be quite a few left-wing Christians, Martin Luther King Jr. being the prime example, liberation theology in Catholicism being another example.  That's gone now.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: I can't think of any evagelicals who would go to a big ol' love-in.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Well, maybe one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: I'll be honest, I'm a pig in shiat about Christians gathering en masse during an extremely contagious pandemic.  Yes, there's going to be collateral damage, but it's long overdue that conservatives suffer a single consequence for their ignorance.


The problem isn't the people that go to this clusterfark, it's when the people in their fifties come home and infect people in their seventies and eighties that had no interest in going, or people in their seventies and eighties that return from it to their senior-living facilities and infect all of their neighbors.

We actually had a religious ceremony today.  My wife's dad died a week ago Saturday.  Our ceremony involved the priest coming to our backyard, my mother in law also coming to our backyard (my wife has unfortunately not been able to socially-distance due to her father's illness and hospitalization prior to his death, and the subsequent moving of her mom into a different apartment and dealing with his personal effects), and his ashes, with my wife and I taking turns with our young daughter, keeping everyone at arms' length.  I acknowledge now that it was still a risk, but less of a risk than my mother in law suffering declining mental health through grief by not having a very small service for her husband.

Admittedly I am a little nervous, but we were careful to wash etc after, no one got too close, no one that doesn't live here was here for too long.

Arguably what we did was mildly foolish.  Going to some kind of large congregation right now would be absolutely idiotic.  Someone in the skilled-care building at her assisted-living facility has tested positive, but they've already implemented lockdowns on those buildings and they have separate care-staff and kitchens (dining halls are already closed) and most of the residents are keeping to their rooms.  I'm more worried about her for that vector than through our home.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With that many people they'll need plenty of economical refreshments.  I hear Flavor-aid is a nice alternative.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My fear is that in a week or so no one from Browne's church shows signs of Covid-19 and it's used as an example by other fundamentalist churches. The effect could be devastating.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: wellreadneck: I can't think of any evagelicals who would go to a big ol' love-in.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Well, maybe one.

Whywouldyoudothat.jpeg


I figured some of these Farkers might appreciate a virtual cold shower right about now.

/wouldn't want anyone to have to suffer through tennis elbow on top of everything else.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...

[Fark user image 568x440]


I imagine this is correct. Unfortunately, I've had the displeasure of meeting one of those five, and it's irrevocably tainted my perceptions.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

coronavirus: i'm an atheist, and i approve of mass gatherings of all sorts


As you should.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wonder what the Scientologists are doing.
Hard to hold on to your cult, if they aren't locked up together.
I'm guessing lots of Skype auditing.


Email Emeters
 
IlGreven
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...


...but the important thing is you've found a way to feel superior to both.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...

[Fark user image image 568x440]


Is this like the flu vs covid-19 comparison?
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wonder what the Scientologists are doing.
Hard to hold on to your cult, if they aren't locked up together.
I'm guessing lots of Skype auditing.


They're combining their usual shiat with audiophile snake oil. "You got thetans corrupting your signal strength, buy this 5-grand-Tom-Cruise-endorsed ethernet cable to go between your router and modem. Wait, you're not using the E-meter router? Tsk tsk."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: I can't think of any evagelicals who would go to a big ol' love-in.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Well, maybe one.


can't unsee dick cheyney.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...

...but the important thing is you've found a way to feel superior to both.


This guy gets it.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When a dominate culture venerates a book written by and for prosecuted people, they tend to think of themselves as persecuted, when in fact, they just get more dominating and persecuting themselves.

/Christian here
//Never been persecuted
///Cancelled services indefinitely
////These farking pastors deserve to go to jail. Along with the parents who brought their kids to these things.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn, I downloaded this an hour ago and forgot to post it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I blame beer.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, a close friend of Rodney Howard-Browne

Was this supposed to make me say "oh yeah, I him"?

/ knock yourselves out, nitwits.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: IlGreven: Thong_of_Zardoz: I find evangelical Atheists to be far more annoying than evangelical Christians.

However, they're not wrong in this case...

...but the important thing is you've found a way to feel superior to both.

This guy gets it.


That's why I'm here! If you can't be superior, at least feel superior.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't f*cking get it. Their god emperor is telling them to stay home,and they worship his fat ass.
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ever noticed that it's always, "we were persecuted for spreading The Word!" when in reality it's because they broke a law? I was at a Pagan Pride event when a church leader and his sheep came to tell us all the myriad ways we were going to hell. Leader was arrested for using a bullhorn in the park, which was against park ordinance. Next day on their website it was all about how they were "oppressed" for trying to save the heathens.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For the record, I AM superior to both. I have a Superior Award..
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.