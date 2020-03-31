 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   "Mommy, what does "Cleveland Steamer" mean? I heard it during the YMCA's Zoom story time"   (wkbw.com) divider line
JZDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Ask your brother, Dirty Sanchez."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old time ferry boat operating between Buffalo and Cleveland.back in the day.  Ownership finally split and paid the Bills and, number two, made up the Browns.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is a company called Cleveland Range that makes restaurant equipment including steamers. My wife has one at work and I giggle like the immature child I am every time I see it.
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A train that goes to Northeastern Ohio.  DUH
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well son that is when me and Daddy have that special poopy err party time.
now run along and play with the cat box those special lincoln logs ya play with are fresh honey!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: There is a company called Cleveland Range that makes restaurant equipment including steamers. My wife has one at work and I giggle like the immature child I am every time I see it.


I love cooking beans in my Dutch Oven. In the Dutch Oven they begin, hopefully to fill another Dutch Oven in the end
 
