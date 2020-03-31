 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are going to do a Farkstream news update around 1:30pm. TotalFarkers got a head start on comments and as you can see that time was well spent. Come for the live news, stay for the weird we all so badly need right now   (twitch.tv) divider line
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fine.
Tiger King is best King.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Google, lick my taint.

Hugs and kisses
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I love the googly ones!"

/s
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't say anything on the internet or anywhere that the NSA and any theoretical enemies I might have could use against me.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Dear Google, lick my taint.

Hugs and kisses


I'm on my last roll of TP, Google, lick mine.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dance Party: I don't say anything on the internet or anywhere that the NSA and any theoretical enemies I might have could use against me.


I gave up caring for Lent.

But I'm a lot older than you are, and much, much less attractive.
 
reagabeast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's Dallan?
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use Bing!

Ha ha got your hopes up, Gatesy boy.

/DuckDuckGo
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mouthfeel
Irregardless
Moist
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reagabeast: Who's Dallan?


He's a 6th century Irish saint (born Eochaid Forchella) who is now known as Saint Dallán Forchella , but that's not important right now.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Mouthfeel
Irregardless
Moist


Wait.  People are mad at mouthfeel?  It's my excuse to put olive oil on my gazpacho.  And then a little extra for good luck.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I farked Google's mom.   Alta Vista
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Alta Vista


...baby
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drew and who?
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this Drew telling people to stay home?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Is this Drew telling people to stay home?


He basically just said that :D
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Is this Drew telling people to stay home?


Probably telling us to drink heavily.

However he's been telling us that for years so at this point it's more like the adults in a Peanuts cartoon when he talks...
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: fly_gal: Is this Drew telling people to stay home?

He basically just said that :D


That's what the 20 of us are doing....
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Bathia_Mapes: fly_gal: Is this Drew telling people to stay home?

He basically just said that :D

That's what the 20 of us are doing....


20 huh, that's a small group.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dallan: "I need a longer..."

Well, that was an awkward time for the sound to cut out...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like barbell piercings to me
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was good, but you should go for an hour.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That was good, but you should go for an hour.


Trying to keep it short - glad you liked it
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That was good, but you should go for an hour.


30 minutes was way too short.  We're all sitting at home "working".
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Drew: swaniefrmreddeer: That was good, but you should go for an hour.

Trying to keep it short - glad you liked it


ENTERTAIN US!  We're bored.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought it was very informative.  Good pace too.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Drew: swaniefrmreddeer: That was good, but you should go for an hour.

Trying to keep it short - glad you liked it

ENTERTAIN US!  We're bored.


Seconded.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fly_gal: Drew: swaniefrmreddeer: That was good, but you should go for an hour.

Trying to keep it short - glad you liked it

ENTERTAIN US!  We're bored.


We feel stupid! And contagious!
 
