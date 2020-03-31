 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Intercept)   NYC offering prisoners at Rikers Island jail $6 per hour if they agree to help dig mass graves on Hart Island   (theintercept.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, The Bronx, New York City, Rikers Island jail, knowledge of the offer, Hart Island, mass graves, Queens, Prison  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 6:50 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Prisoner or not, I bet $6/hr is starting to look pretty good to a lot of folks.

/Anyone know of a reputable fast track online/correspondence mortician program?
//Any good gopher-based recipes to share?
///Can you spare a square?
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i'm a job creator!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
6$ per hour to dig mass graves... hm no thanks
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna need a more credible source than The Intercept.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

coronavirus: i'm a job creator!


Shame about the law of equivalent exchange.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you be 1000X more efficient and use things like backhoes, et al.?
You'd probably be done with the whole thing before manual labor finishes one hole.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 6$ per hour to dig mass graves... hm no thanks


Would you rather stay inside the incubator?
 
coneyfark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Sick" tag reach its quota for the day?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I always knew the Trump administration would result in mass graves.

And here we are.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Ryan Grim

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The world needs grave diggers too
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Gonna need a more credible source than The Intercept.


This isn't being carried by anything other than non-reputable sources right now, I checked.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And that's how it came to pass, that on the second-to-last day of the job, the convict crew that dug the graves in the spring of '20 wound up sitting in a row at ten o'clock in the morning, drinking icy cold Bohemia-style beer, courtesy of the hardest screw that ever walked a turn at Riker's Island Prison...The colossal prick even managed to sound magnanimous. We sat and drank with the sun on our shoulders and felt like free men. Hell, we could have been digging graves behind one of our own houses. We were the Lords of all Creation.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Why wouldn't you be 1000X more efficient and use things like backhoes, et al.?
You'd probably be done with the whole thing before manual labor finishes one hole.


Not sure about there but in Virginia offenders are allowed to operate backhoes and othernequipment.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok inmate 435078, at $6 an hour for 12 hours digging, that comes to $72. Minus your $54 daily incarceration fee, your $8 sack lunch, your $14.95 off-grounds Guard surcharge, and your $5 Emergency Corona Virus Decontamination fee, you now owe the State of New York $9.95. Will that be cash or charge?
 
Mokmo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't Hart Island cemetery already mass graves ? 

Families of people interred there spent years asking for visitation rights but were continuously denied as the island is under control of the department of corrections... 

I think they finally got access, but i could be wrong. There's a lot of people buried there, stacked 4-5 high in mass graves.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.