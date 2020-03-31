 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Today's dipshiat about to be slapped with bioterrorism charges for spreading the Covid is from Flint, Michigan   (mlive.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Supermarket, Flint, Michigan, Genesee County, Michigan, man accused, Genesee Township, Michigan, Safeway Inc., malicious destruction of police property, 26-year-old Mt. Morris man  
•       •       •

947 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 7:55 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his punishment should be a deepthroat from me, and a big glass of flint "water"
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Way to link to the most recent article, which was linked to at the very beginning of the article you submitted, subby.

https://www.mlive.com/news/2020/03/ma​n​-faces-felonies-for-threatening-to-spr​ead-coronavirus-at-grocery-store.html
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I realize that you could have submitted this article 6 hours ago before any update.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With his hands down his pants. It's sad that that isn't the MOST disgusting thing anymore, ick.
 
mdarius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He could be charged with terrorism regardless of whether he has it or not. Same way yelling "bomb" and wearing fake bomb gear.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hell, if they arrested everyone in Flint that acted like that, they'd have no Health Department at all!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For the hundredth time martial law now please.
National Guard please.
Ice everywhere please.
Marines everywhere please well along the border I guess.
Coast Guard fully deployed.
this isn't a complicated people you're just holding on to the way things used to be
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apparently, he will only be charged with terrorism if he actually has the virus.

How farking stupid is that? If I go running around in a suicide vest threatening to blow myself up along with other people, am I not guilty of terrorizing people because the vest turns out to be made of hotdogs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Suppose that's one way to demand and receive an immediate COVID-19 test. Seems a bit extreme, but if you're worried about sickening or dying, a felony charge is really not that bad by comparison.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Malicious destruction of police property for kissing the window of a cop car? A felony charge for making Sanjay bust out the Windex? Seriously? Police have a really inflated view of themselves.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Suppose that's one way to demand and receive an immediate COVID-19 test. Seems a bit extreme, but if you're worried about sickening or dying, a felony charge is really not that bad by comparison.


FryJPG
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: you're just holding on to the way things used to be


This is going to be one of the biggest challenges to overcome when things die down.

"No, there IS no more Superbowl. All your rowdy friends are NOT coming over tonight. What part of this don't you understand?"
 
qlenfg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Around here, 6 old people would have beaten him to death with canes and walkers before he made it down the first aisle. And if he didn't have the corona, he'll likely get the chance to catch it jail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it turns out he really has coronavirus, the man could also be charged with domestic terrorism, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Sunday.

Since he committed the act to do an terroristic action, charge him anyway no matter if he has the virus or not.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Suppose that's one way to demand and receive an immediate COVID-19 test. Seems a bit extreme, but if you're worried about sickening or dying, a felony charge is really not that bad by comparison.


So you end up in Rikers. What's the worst that could happen to you there?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: waxbeans: you're just holding on to the way things used to be

This is going to be one of the biggest challenges to overcome when things die down.

"No, there IS no more Superbowl. All your rowdy friends are NOT coming over tonight. What part of this don't you understand?"


This.
the thing that annoys me the most is our leaders and our celebrities and whatnot aren't trying to lead by example too many too, still hand shaking and too many selfies with more than one person in the picture I think it was Tina Fey's is only one that did a selfie where the other person in the picture was 6 feet away or more.
(Among the celebrities I have on my Instagram)
Hopefully some of those Instagram posts are of older images otherwise very scary I would hate to lose 2% of the celebrity population
 
Esroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: For the hundredth time martial law now please.
National Guard please.
Ice everywhere please.
Marines everywhere please well along the border I guess.
Coast Guard fully deployed.
this isn't a complicated people you're just holding on to the way things used to be


With the current state of things and with who is in charge right now, if they go that far it will never be rolled back. The second the military is called in to police civilians this country is over. It probably already is but that would be a guarantee. No way in hell the current crop of Republicans start a military lockdown of the country and kindly call it off later. They'll immediately take the opportunity to go full 1984 and whatever form the country permanently takes afterwards will be USA in name only.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I realize that you could have submitted this article 6 hours ago before any update.


don't back down now - you had him on the ropes. Tell him again. Make him beg to be your biatch!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mdarius: He could be charged with terrorism regardless of whether he has it or not. Same way yelling "bomb" and wearing fake bomb gear.


aagrajag: Apparently, he will only be charged with terrorism if he actually has the virus.

How farking stupid is that? If I go running around in a suicide vest threatening to blow myself up along with other people, am I not guilty of terrorizing people because the vest turns out to be made of hotdogs?


The prosecutor probably realizes he would have a tough, if not impossible time showing the knowledge part of a terrorism charge under Michigan law. The guy would need know he actually had COVID ((ii) An act that the person knows or has reason to know is dangerous to human life. - if you know you don't have COVID there's no way you'd believe kissing a window is dangerous to human life).

The false report charge really is more suitable for the situation as the prosecution only needs to show that he knowingly made a false report of an act of terrorism and communicates the false report to any other person, knowing the report is false.

Naturally the argument is going to be about whether he knew it was an (admittedly false) "act of terrorism" he was reporting.

I bet he pleads down.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just kill the farker.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Apparently, he will only be charged with terrorism if he actually has the virus.

How farking stupid is that? If I go running around in a suicide vest threatening to blow myself up along with other people, am I not guilty of terrorizing people because the vest turns out to be made of hotdogs?

[Fark user image 425x318]


You better not threaten me with your hot dog.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Esroc: waxbeans: For the hundredth time martial law now please.
National Guard please.
Ice everywhere please.
Marines everywhere please well along the border I guess.
Coast Guard fully deployed.
this isn't a complicated people you're just holding on to the way things used to be

With the current state of things and with who is in charge right now, if they go that far it will never be rolled back. The second the military is called in to police civilians this country is over. It probably already is but that would be a guarantee. No way in hell the current crop of Republicans start a military lockdown of the country and kindly call it off later. They'll immediately take the opportunity to go full 1984 and whatever form the country permanently takes afterwards will be USA in name only.


50/50 chance you are correct.
But

I'd rather have 1984 than be dead.(see millions die)
And,
If inmates can take prison over, we can take the nation back.
We took it from Britain.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Esroc: The second the military is called in to police civilians this country is over.


Wow, this is awkward, but I've got some really bad news for you...
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Apparently, he will only be charged with terrorism if he actually has the virus.

How farking stupid is that? If I go running around in a suicide vest threatening to blow myself up along with other people, am I not guilty of terrorizing people because the vest turns out to be made of hotdogs?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Sideshow Bob: "Attempted terrorism? What kind of crime is that!"
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spit
Get Hit

/nsfw
/maybe
/if it matters anymore
 
Esroc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Esroc: waxbeans: For the hundredth time martial law now please.
National Guard please.
Ice everywhere please.
Marines everywhere please well along the border I guess.
Coast Guard fully deployed.
this isn't a complicated people you're just holding on to the way things used to be

With the current state of things and with who is in charge right now, if they go that far it will never be rolled back. The second the military is called in to police civilians this country is over. It probably already is but that would be a guarantee. No way in hell the current crop of Republicans start a military lockdown of the country and kindly call it off later. They'll immediately take the opportunity to go full 1984 and whatever form the country permanently takes afterwards will be USA in name only.

50/50 chance you are correct.
But

I'd rather have 1984 than be dead.(see millions die)
And,
If inmates can take prison over, we can take the nation back.
We took it from Britain.


Please. Revolution is a dead concept. Bringing guns to a drone fight, I believe is the phrase. We aren't fighting in fields with muskets anymore and Cletus with his tacticool AR from Wal-Mart is going to be a bit outclassed by a government that can put nuke up your ass from the comfort of their air conditioned office.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.