(TooFab)   In New Jersey we only break quarantine to show our love, our burning love   (amp.toofab.com) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ all grown up now?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
$5 says he'll be dating her again within a week, because a of us guys are really stupid that way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: $5 says he'll be dating her again within a week, because a of us guys are really stupid that way.


She sounds hot
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The town I'm in is mentioned!

Never heard of this person, though.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought New Jersey burning Love was something you caught from the girls in Seaside Heights
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was really hoping this was going to be about a spike in STI transmission.

/disappointed
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a waste of alcohol. It could have served a useful purpose, either for sanitizing or for keeping her sane.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The town I'm in is mentioned!

Never heard of this person, though.


Are you sure ... look over your shoulder
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I clicked tfa link and my IQ went down like I did 10 whippits.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: I clicked tfa link and my IQ went down like I did 10 whippits.


You're in Albany no one will notice
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
oh she mad
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Based on the articles posted in here Molotov cocktails are rarely effective when wielded by people that have only seen them in movies.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love and hate this state
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: Based on the articles posted in here Molotov cocktails are rarely effective when wielded by people that have only seen them in movies.


I get the impression that is exactly how a murder-for-hire works to o
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Love
is a burning thing
even now
in covid-19
bound
by wild desire
I let fly a bomb of glass and fire

Oh I let fly a bomb of glass and fire
It came down, down, down
And the flames went higher
I hope it burns, burns, burns
the glass and fire
the glass and fire
Enjoy your shards of glass and fire

revenge
is now my goal
burn in hell
you big A-hole
receive
from high above
this angry molotov

Oh I let fly this gift of glass and fire
It came down, down, down
And the flames went higher
I hope it burns, burns, burns
the glass and fire
the glass and fire
Enjoy your shards of glass and fire
 
