(UPI)   Old and busted: Rescuing a cat from a tree. New hotness: Rescuing a moose from a tree   (upi.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy who finished the digging was so casual about having gigantic brass balls.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti...
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My guess would have been Alaska except they rescued the moose
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next up: rescue a cat from a moose.
 
crinz83
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that 'tree' is a venus moosetrap. and tonight, thanks to those snowmobilers, it goes hungry.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This always happens when it tries to copy the flying squirrel.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti...


A møøse once bit my sister.
 
