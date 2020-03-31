 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Social distancing might be working says internet connected thermometer company   (nytimes.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Fever, numbers of fevers, new data, Influenza, Kinsa Health, New York City, signal symptom of most coronavirus infections, national map of fever levels  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the IOT for most stuff is dumb (I mean I can hear the buzzer on my dryer, I don't need an alert on my phone) but this...this is pretty cool.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I think the IOT for most stuff is dumb (I mean I can hear the buzzer on my dryer, I don't need an alert on my phone) but this...this is pretty cool.


Agreed. I try to keep smart things out of my home, but this is a good use of tech.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: cretinbob: I think the IOT for most stuff is dumb (I mean I can hear the buzzer on my dryer, I don't need an alert on my phone) but this...this is pretty cool.

Agreed. I try to keep smart things out of my home, but this is a good use of tech.


BUT MY PRIVACY! ALEXA, DISABLE YOUR MICROPHONE!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unless you ignore it.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLoveBel​0​w/status/1245029770611568641
 
stappawho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems to be working here in Washington state.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Saw this listening on Lowe's site the other day:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean technically they aren't lying here.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I think the IOT for most stuff is dumb (I mean I can hear the buzzer on my dryer, I don't need an alert on my phone) but this...this is pretty cool.


It's useful in laundromats, apartment building laundry rooms, or for machines that just don't have buzzers. Some people forget to come pick up their stuff, which can get annoying.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool for that company. Sad that our own government can't mobilize a public effort to collect this sort of data, and sadder that the company's dire warnings were ignored at first.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Um, I'm not sure how to say this, but the data may not be completely accurate. Oh geez. So, you see, I just realized I own one of these products. I didn't realize it was a thermometer, I thought it was one of those... let's say "devices", the type that would never be described as "my" device, only the indefinite article, "a" device. So I've apparently been uploading a temperature reading a couple times a day even though I feel fine (if not frisky, haha... ugh...)
 
JohnHall
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So.... This data is only limited to people who bought these kinds of thermometers, that's a limited group of non-random people, no?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JohnHall: So.... This data is only limited to people who bought these kinds of thermometers, that's a limited group of non-random people, no?


It really depends on how many of their smart thermometers are out there. It's like political polls: the larger the sample size, the better the data.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Um, I'm not sure how to say this, but the data may not be completely accurate. Oh geez. So, you see, I just realized I own one of these products. I didn't realize it was a thermometer, I thought it was one of those... let's say "devices", the type that would never be described as "my" device, only the indefinite article, "a" device. So I've apparently been uploading a temperature reading a couple times a day even though I feel fine (if not frisky, haha... ugh...)


Doesn't matter, had sex temperature taken.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JohnHall: So.... This data is only limited to people who bought these kinds of thermometers, that's a limited group of non-random people, no?


There are statistical methods to help with that.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JohnHall: So.... This data is only limited to people who bought these kinds of thermometers, that's a limited group of non-random people, no?


500,000 of these things are floating around, at least some were given away.

And at 500,000, does being non-random really matter in this context?  You still capture trends and one could always just say 'among thermometer owners'.

You would want to use it as a part of your tracking system, not the whole thing.  A lot of statistical analysis is knowing how to use what you have.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

desertfool: I try to keep smart things out of my home


Do you live out back in a trailer or something, then?

/couldn't resist
 
AVDev
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: JohnHall: So.... This data is only limited to people who bought these kinds of thermometers, that's a limited group of non-random people, no?

500,000 of these things are floating around, at least some were given away.

And at 500,000, does being non-random really matter in this context?  You still capture trends and one could always just say 'among thermometer owners'.

You would want to use it as a part of your tracking system, not the whole thing.  A lot of statistical analysis is knowing how to use what you have.


The problem here is demographics.

This isn't going to give us a reasonable understanding of the populace of a whole, just a specific portion who:

- want a smart thermometer
- have it connected to their network
- use it correctly

That number is most likely skewed to a specific demographic. It _probably_ comprises mostly of white, middle class, multi-member households living in the suburbs or technology centers.

The demographic that is likely listening to the social distancing information, BUT also a demographic that generally has access to higher quality food, more expansive housing, and social engagement, even when quarantined (via video-based services and their own family)

So for this specific demographic, they are showing a remarkable effect from SD. And that's a positive outlook for distancing as a whole. But it might be less effective in situations where the individuals are more socially isolated yet more tightly housed (dense apartments/condos/prisons) with lower quality foods available to them
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wonder if Alexa is listening for coughs.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh, earlier there was another thread that said the opposite and it had hundreds of posts, most screaming that the sky is falling.
https://www.fark.com/comments/1076306​1​/Is-US-flattening-curve-Ummm-no#new

This one?  Crickets so far.

It's almost like Fark is an echo chamber full of disaster fetishists.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: JohnHall: So.... This data is only limited to people who bought these kinds of thermometers, that's a limited group of non-random people, no?

There are statistical methods to help with that.


Not really.  If your sample is exclusively rich people willing to spend $100 on a thermometer then it's hopelessly broken, considering that they're the ones with the luxury of working from home.  How many grocery store employees or instacart shoppers do you think own IoT thermometers?  Those are the people you need to be tracking.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's severe flu season that is letting up. Corona cases are growing, but 90%+ of cases of illness have been flu and other things, not Corona virus.

So thermometer company's readings have nothing to do with Corona virus cases.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dadoody: It's severe flu season that is letting up. Corona cases are growing, but 90%+ of cases of illness have been flu and other things, not Corona virus.

So thermometer company's readings have nothing to do with Corona virus cases.


My state report showed a big drop in influenza cases over the last week.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A new two-minute test was just approved by the FDA:

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare​/​490388-fda-authorizes-new-two-minute-t​est-for-coronavirus
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's severe flu season that is letting up. Corona cases are growing, but 90%+ of cases of illness have been flu and other things, not Corona virus.

So thermometer company's readings have nothing to do with Corona virus cases.

You may have been to lazy to RTFA.  But it's certain that you didn't visit healthweather.us, the website to understand the methodology.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Huh, earlier there was another thread that said the opposite and it had hundreds of posts, most screaming that the sky is falling.
https://www.fark.com/comments/10763061​/Is-US-flattening-curve-Ummm-no#new

This one?  Crickets so far.

It's almost like Fark is an echo chamber full of disaster fetishists.


It's the Fark COVID-19 Apocalypse Brigade.  Lots of deeply unhappy people hoping for the worst.  Strange bunch of idiots.
 
