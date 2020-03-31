 Skip to content
(Dayton Daily News)   Today's 'church that refuses to stop holding services' story comes from (throws dart at map), Ohio   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa Dumb All Over 1981
Youtube DR_wf92A8E4
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Americans are too stupid to survive this.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I believe this to be a self-fixing problem.  As more of the congregation becomes ill, they will be less going to the church.  The only problem is these believers will infect the ones that are trying to stay safe.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's the same church that had its Jesus statue struck by lightning in 2010...

https://www.wcpo.com/news/our-communi​t​y/from-the-vault/from-the-vault-touchd​own-jesus-goes-up-in-flames-during-sto​rm-is-resurrected-2-years-later

ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My church has been shut down since this started, my mom's church has been doing livestreams.  Wish everyone would just follow their lead.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bobtheme: My church has been shut down since this started, my mom's church has been doing livestreams.  Wish everyone would just follow their lead.


But do your churches require everyone to unquestioningly obey Pastor Cleetus in all things?  If this guy's parishioners realize they can go entire weeks without him telling them which socks to wear, they might realize they can tell him to fark right off.  And then he might miss a payment on his third sports car.  If they leave, he's farked, but if they die, maybe they put him/the church int he will and/or he can guilt the heirs into donating part of the estate to him/church for Teh Lawd's Werk!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Take queues from the Italian politicians. And hold true.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Baltimore church has been holding services too and the pastor is being an ass about closing saying he is following the guidelines, the ones from 4 weeks ago. What a horses ass.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should really lock down places like this.

/ preferably with the parishioners inside, where they can't hurt anyone
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who would've guessed that the lord's flock would have a herd mentality.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh yeah.  Big Butter Jesus/Drowning Jesus.

Fun fact/rumor - the guy who donated a crap-ton of money to get that place built was the cocaine kingpin of southwest Ohio, and he gave the money away in an attempt to launder it.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are some churches doing Drive-In church now.  Stay in your car, in the parking lot, and I guess they do the preaching right there.  Don't know if they are using a PA system or if they are doing it via radio transmission like the drive-in theaters do.

I don't think that is as smart as staying at home, but it is better than what these dildos are doing.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Take queues from the Italian politicians. And hold true.


Do you mean "cues"?  A queue is a line.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How about live-streaming? Just hook up Venmo, Paypal, etc. for the virtual collection plate.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Church poses a serious infection risk. No church."

"I see... what if we still church?"

"No church!"

"Yes, okay. But... church?"

"INFECTION! NO CHURCH!"

"Understood... ... brb gonna church."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pass a law that says "All churchgoers that refuse to socially-distance shall be bricked in".
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: That's the same church that had its Jesus statue struck by lightning in 2010...


Imagine... just imagine for one moment, that a gay nightclub had a flamboyant purple Jesus outside its door and it was struck by lightning.  You know exactly what the pastor of this church would have said.

And imagine what else he might say if this nightclub had continued to be open despite quarantine orders and several patrons tested positive for COVID-19.

Why can't we say it to them in their self-inflicted misfortune?  "You are sinners -- or at least you are idiots.  You knew this was a bad idea and you did it anyway.  You brought this on yourselves.  Change your ways before you screw things up past the point of recovery."
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll take "Yet another of a plethora of examples of why religion is outmoded, dangerous, and detrimental to our society" for $1000, Alex.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/no, your good feels and memberries don't outweigh the gross tonnage of bad
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Take queues from the Italian politicians. And hold true.


Only we Brits do queues, damn it!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Oh yeah.  Big Butter Jesus/Drowning Jesus.

Fun fact/rumor - the guy who donated a crap-ton of money to get that place built was the cocaine kingpin of southwest Ohio, and he gave the money away in an attempt to launder it.


Terminator Jesus

s.hdnux.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: FrancoFile: Oh yeah.  Big Butter Jesus/Drowning Jesus.

Fun fact/rumor - the guy who donated a crap-ton of money to get that place built was the cocaine kingpin of southwest Ohio, and he gave the money away in an attempt to launder it.

Terminator Jesus

[s.hdnux.com image 850x608]
[i.gifer.com image 355x191]


They left the skeleton there for a long time too. Pretty creepy.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: That's the same church that had its Jesus statue struck by lightning in 2010...

https://www.wcpo.com/news/our-communit​y/from-the-vault/from-the-vault-touchd​own-jesus-goes-up-in-flames-during-sto​rm-is-resurrected-2-years-later

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 625x351]


That was when Butter Jesus was briefly turned into Terminator Jesus.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Con-men "pastors" will let people die to play up their god frequency and make revenue...film at eleven. These assholes and their worshipers are narcissists who need to be seen and heard and validated almost 24/7 with their various labels. When I was working for the Duke Seminary, they had a Baptist contingent. I swear there was a never ending list of things you had to "be" in order to be a good Christian, annointed, rectified, saved, born again, blah, blah, blah. It was like farking merit badges for Christ and clearly was designed to keep people off balance so they wouldn't think for themselves.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
