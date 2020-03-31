 Skip to content
(KRDO Colorado Springs)   Amidst stay-at-home orders this very good boy delivers groceries to a neighbor with COPD, making her day a little more Sunny. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday, April Fool's Day Edition
Bathia_Mapes
22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
22 hours ago  
We need this...we really do.

A photo from 2017, Hoover in one of the many hats in this house.  He was a good sport

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
22 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: We need this...we really do.

A photo from 2017, Hoover in one of the many hats in this house.  He was a good sport

[Fark user image 850x566]


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Morning guys, good to see you!
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari
20 hours ago  
Room's a little dusty.

This just in, dogs are better than we are.
 
Nuuu
20 hours ago  
This is cute, but they need to be careful about thinking this makes them safe. It doesn't.

It is true that dogs can't get COVID-19.  But the reason we've had dogs test positive is likely because they had COVID-19 virus on their snout from humans.  COVID can survive on surfaces, and your dog is a surface.  So if dog-owner lady has the virus, and touches the dog, and sends that dog to the neighbor, who also touches the dog, that spreads the virus.

Sanitizing a friendly dog is hard.  It would be safer, but less adorable, for dog-owner lady to sanitize herself before leaving the sanitized groceries herself, without directly interacting with the neighbor.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
19 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!

BARK!


BARK!
 
Munden
13 hours ago  
Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
13 hours ago  

Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]


sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?
 
Munden
13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?


we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
12 hours ago  

Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?

we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

[i.imgur.com image 850x413]


Are they for eggs or meat?
 
Munden
12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?

we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

Are they for eggs or meat?


eggs only - they'll live out the rest of their lives spoiled rotten like my other 4 hens
 
Fark that Pixel
12 hours ago  

Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?

we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

Are they for eggs or meat?

eggs only - they'll live out the rest of their lives spoiled rotten like my other 4 hens


Excellent are they brown or white eggs I know weird question :-)
 
Munden
12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?

we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

Are they for eggs or meat?

eggs only - they'll live out the rest of their lives spoiled rotten like my other 4 hens

Excellent are they brown or white eggs I know weird question :-)


They're actually blue or green - all of my hens are Easter Eggers/ameraucana
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
12 hours ago  

Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?

we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

Are they for eggs or meat?

eggs only - they'll live out the rest of their lives spoiled rotten like my other 4 hens

Excellent are they brown or white eggs I know weird question :-)

They're actually blue or green - all of my hens are Easter Eggers/ameraucana
[Fark user image 281x179]


sweet!
 
Bathia_Mapes
12 hours ago  

Munden: Fark that Pixel: Munden: Fall looking like he's about to grade some papers

[i.imgur.com image 570x482]
[i.imgur.com image 850x413]

sweet!  How are they all, and you doing?

we're all doing well here, thanks - Keeping busy with the new baby chicks

[i.imgur.com image 850x413]


Squeeee!!
 
laulaja
11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!

BARK!


                                      ​    i.imgur.com
 
Fark that Pixel
11 hours ago  

laulaja: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!

BARK!

                                    [i​.imgur.com image 303x97]


how you doing?
 
Bathia_Mapes
8 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion
7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion
7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
1 hour ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


so cute!
 
Tchernobog
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm considered essential, but we're finally on reduced staff, so these are my social distance buddies for the next couple days.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Wake me when this shiat is over."
 
schrepjm
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"What are you still doing here?"

Although, Paula the Blanket Destroyer is enjoying not having to be crated during the week I'm not so sure Blue is enjoying his loss of personal space.
 
RTOGUY
1 hour ago  
Week #2 of dog park closure.  Regular walks are being offered as a substitute. Poops have been appearing on the floor no doubt as a sign of her displeasure.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
56 minutes ago  
If you don't know what to do during this time, follow Lazlo's advice:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Took Penny to see the beach for the first time
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador
47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
44 minutes ago  
Emmet being his ever so proper self.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
43 minutes ago  

Makers_Mark_Ambassador: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Took Penny to see the beach for the first time


Did he/she enjoy it? I take mine to the beach all the time. They love the beach but absolutely hate the waves.
 
Sasquach
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After a long night of sleeping, the beagles retire to the couch for rest.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
40 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: If you don't know what to do during this time, follow Lazlo's advice:

Good advice anytime, but especially now.

[Fark user image 425x595]


Good advice anytime, but especially now.
 
John Buck 41
31 minutes ago  

Makers_Mark_Ambassador: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Took Penny to see the beach for the first time


Pretty girl
 
John Buck 41
31 minutes ago  
WOOF
 
AtKing
25 minutes ago  
Happy Woofday.  I hope everybody is staying safe.  We (Southeast Pennsylvania) are into our second week of a "Stay At Home" order.
Drama enjoys having us home and the extra attention.
Fark user imageView Full Size

But, sometimes she needs some downtime.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtKing
20 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Week #2 of dog park closure.  Regular walks are being offered as a substitute. Poops have been appearing on the floor no doubt as a sign of her displeasure.


Our regular dog park is in Delaware; which is now essentially closed to out-of-staters.  Every time we go to the door, Drama thinks we are going to the park.  It's very sad.
 
Claude the Dog
18 minutes ago  
Dogs are pretty Bee's knees at delivering happiness.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.