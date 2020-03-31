 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Brisbane Times)   Australians have finally discovered what Farkers have known all along, with no boss in sight, workers can drink from home   (brisbanetimes.com.au) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Alcoholic beverage, alcohol sales, Matthew Sherwood, Mr Sherwood, debit card data, per cent, Dan Murphy, gradual shift  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 4:26 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ya don't say.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Chats - Drunk N Disorderly (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube vJtuS4JwMRE
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It has quickly become more socially acceptable to drink alone or without company."

It was unacceptable before?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sheltering in place.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1WuQ​-​fbwWQed2mK4vUylVfsd16DdgM5Vx
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone else's sleep schedule messed up now that you're working from home?  Oh and I don't drink before 5pm, what am I an alcoholic?

/don't answer that
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, I wish. There's no way in hell I could write useful content with even a couple of drinks in me, though - it's hard enough keeping an entire API in your head while you work across multiple topics to ensure consistency & accuracy, without trying to do so through a fog of alcohol.

Nah, I save that shiat for later, when I can stop writing and start swearing at developers unable to follow a farking naming convention, or a simple goddamned design pattern, without humping a bunk and writing a class so friggin' leaky it should implement the IColander interface.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought they already drank at work.  Maybe I'm thinking of Austrians.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like Australians weren't  already drinking at work
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anyone else's sleep schedule messed up now that you're working from home?  Oh and I don't drink before 5pm, what am I an alcoholic?

/don't answer that


5pm where?
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anyone else's sleep schedule messed up now that you're working from home?  Oh and I don't drink before 5pm, what am I an alcoholic?

/don't answer that


My sleep schedule is dictated by a little girl that's two years and nine months old.  I get to sleep in about an extra half-hour compared to the before time.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The article does not say anything about drinking while working, which I do not really have a problem with so long as your work is something simple and mundane.  Emails are probably best written sober though.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anyone else's sleep schedule messed up now that you're working from home?  Oh and I don't drink before 5pm, what am I an alcoholic?

/don't answer that


The funny thing is that I always used to get to work stupidly early, like 6 AM at a place where no one else rolled into until ten or so.  Part of this was that going in that early let me dodge traffic, since I hate sitting around waiting on people to get out of my way, and part of it was that by getting in before everyone else I could count on a couple of hours without distractions to get my work done.

Now that my whole studio is working from home, I sleep in until six.  I feel lazy.

/also remember that it's always five o'clock somewhere in the world
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm a devout alchohobbyist and working from home, but I would feel like crap if I was drunk and staring at the computer all day.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The article does not say anything about drinking while working, which I do not really have a problem with so long as your work is something simple and mundane.  Emails are probably best written sober though.


Emails? That's IS the simple and mundane, it's trying to code or sysadmin while not-sober that is sometimes mildly challenging (buzzed is generally ok, actually drunk would be a really bad idea).
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Man, I wish. There's no way in hell I could write useful content with even a couple of drinks in me, though - it's hard enough keeping an entire API in your head while you work across multiple topics to ensure consistency & accuracy, without trying to do so through a fog of alcohol.

Nah, I save that shiat for later, when I can stop writing and start swearing at developers unable to follow a farking naming convention, or a simple goddamned design pattern, without humping a bunk and writing a class so friggin' leaky it should implement the IColander interface.


Give it a few years and you won't be able to accomplish that without alcohol.  (Speaking from many decades of experience with both alcohol and software architecture).
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anyone else's sleep schedule messed up now that you're working from home?  Oh and I don't drink before 5pm, what am I an alcoholic?

/don't answer that


I don't go out much, and have worked from home for years.  A while back I started rotating through periods where I go to sleep right after work and get up at 1 to 4 am to putter around the house.  Not like I'm going to be putting on pants either way.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been working from home for years now, and about the only rule I have is to not drink during work hours. I could totally get away with it if I wanted to, it's just if I started drinking during work hours - well, that's a slippery slope I don't need to start on.

Also, did anyone else notice how much booze they allow you to buy everyday as if it was no big thing? Your pick of two of the following: 3 bottles of wine, a carton of beer (is that a 24? or 12?), 1L of booze or fortified wine. Every day. I mean, the hell with coronavirus, there's going to be a liver disease pandemic down under before this is all over with.
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Credit and debit card data from the Commonwealth Bank shows alcohol sales were up 20 per cent in the week to March 20"

Well of course we're going to switch to using credit cards. Can't be passing that filthy virus-infused cash around.
 
T.rex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I noticed my complexion getting splotchy and my clothes weren't fitting me right, and realized i've been drinking all day, every day since this thing started.   Today, i'm going back to complete abstinence. Maybe i'll have a drink on the weekend.   But with no gym, i can see self-health spiraling out of control, without making a concerted effort to stop it.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yet somehow the work is still getting done.  Hmmm.  Take note employers.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HaHa.jpg

/my vice is video games
//threw a step in front of the TV and started stepping while I play AC
///miss the more spiritual/meaningful original
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.