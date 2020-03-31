 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not that Cuomo, the other one   (cnn.com)
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
he's young and healthy; he should be ok...
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fredo always was the dumb one....
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I didn't know Chris has a twin!


....and they're both named Chris, apparently.
 
powtard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It'sa me! Mario!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whar SICK tag?
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sorry guys, I was aiming for Tucker Carlson
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, the meatball has it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My brother wrote this tagline.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jonathan Pie doing stories in quarantine is funnier
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
332 deaths in NY just since yesterday morning, according to the non-sick Cuomo
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry for your loss.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if the My Pillow guy will report on this from the White House podium this afternoon.

// I can't believe that's a real possibility
 
AkaranD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?


"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,"

At the start, people have reported feeling bad, then better, then bad, then slightly better, then FARK I'M DYING before actually dying.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This one?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?


Half of username checks out.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

coronavirus: sorry guys, I was aiming for Tucker Carlson


Username checks out.  Need the targeting matrix from the NASFARK idol?
 
shill1253
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

akya: This one?
[Fark user image image 139x186]


Say it ain't sooooo.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How does a reporter work from home?  Just google stuff all day?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He'll probably corner it in an alley and kick it's ass...

I like Andrew. Really pulling for him here.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor Fredo
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?


He said he had symptoms, and was exposed to folks who had it.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?


they're probably testing a lot more aggressively in NYC.
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the tweet from the Compassionate Conservative in Chief.

/not really
//don't want to see that
///it'll come anyway
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?


$ome people are more equal than others.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not for nuthin, but that interview he did with his brother a couple weeks ago had me laughing like an idiot.

I didn't even know those two were brothers until about half way through.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AkaranD: powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,"

At the start, people have reported feeling bad, then better, then bad, then slightly better, then FARK I'M DYING before actually dying.


Don't care; OUTRAGE!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

coronavirus: I wonder if the My Pillow guy will report on this from the White House podium this afternoon.

// I can't believe that's a real possibility


And....

Just how many N95 masks have you made today?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing the Italians are fairing well with this calamity.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bingethinker: powtard: He's feeling well, but somehow he got tested?  WTF?

Half of username checks out.


You miss the part where he was short of breath? NY also has robust testing which is partially why the numbers shot through the roof.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Not for nuthin, but that interview he did with his brother a couple weeks ago had me laughing like an idiot.

I didn't even know those two were brothers until about half way through.


They always go at it.  There is either some serious rivalry going on there, or serious love.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You Trumpers sure are clever!
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So.  Quarantined with his production crew in his basement.

They must love that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lindsay Buckingham - Holiday Road (National Lampoon's Vacation Edit)
Youtube IbL3NfWJUQs
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: You Trumpers sure are clever!


They're just straight up after you today, aren't they?
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: You Trumpers sure are clever!

They're just straight up after you today, aren't they?


Careful....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: durbnpoisn: Not for nuthin, but that interview he did with his brother a couple weeks ago had me laughing like an idiot.

I didn't even know those two were brothers until about half way through.

They always go at it.  There is either some serious rivalry going on there, or serious love.


Both... big time on both.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh boy, trump will have "fun" with this one...
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: he's young and healthy; he should be ok...


So, I mean... thats the rub... he's in his 50s, and is likely to survive, but COVID (and the immune response to it) does serious lung damage to a whole lot of people who survive... and I think that's pumping up this misunderstanding of the disease... lots of these people who are on ventilators right now aren't in their 60s, 70s, or 80s... they're in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s, and the damage COVID does, even if they survive, which isn't a guarantee, is likely to be long-lasting if not for the rest of their life.

At no point should anyone feel like, just because they're unlikely to die from COVID, that they're not going to develop a lifetime of breathing problems from it, or like the complications later down the line, should they develop any other health problems, won't combine to kill them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I HOPE HE DIES!

Is what Fark was saying when it was Rand Paul.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I HOPE HE DIES!

Is what Fark was saying when it was Rand Paul.


Almost like evil people are hated for being evil

But your sincerely held opinion already knew that
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

firefly212: FlashHarry: he's young and healthy; he should be ok...

So, I mean... thats the rub... he's in his 50s, and is likely to survive, but COVID (and the immune response to it) does serious lung damage to a whole lot of people who survive... and I think that's pumping up this misunderstanding of the disease... lots of these people who are on ventilators right now aren't in their 60s, 70s, or 80s... they're in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s, and the damage COVID does, even if they survive, which isn't a guarantee, is likely to be long-lasting if not for the rest of their life.

At no point should anyone feel like, just because they're unlikely to die from COVID, that they're not going to develop a lifetime of breathing problems from it, or like the complications later down the line, should they develop any other health problems, won't combine to kill them.


He'll be 50 in August, FWIW.
 
