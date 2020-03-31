 Skip to content
(Charleston Post and Courier)   Pentagon orders all military bases stop publicly reporting COVID-19 numbers as several bases have had significant outbreaks   (postandcourier.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like 1918!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not reporting will magically make it all go away, make Trump humpers happy.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welp, at least I'm able to work at home. No intention of going to my leper colony/normal workplace anytime soon.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's right. Order the numbers not to be reported, and those cases will magically disappear!
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

not enough beer: . Not everything is a conspiracy.



That's what THEY want you to believe.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It makes sense in a defense kind of way, unless you're sitting on a fence whence the virus may commence and we have Mike Pence to make us even more tense as we sit in suspense wondering when the Commander In Offense is going to finally do us all in.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/What a farking mess...
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.


Yep, correct move.

Also SOP, so, should've been done weeks ago.

There's nothing Donnie can't fark up.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.


Exactly. Having worked with tactical units in the past, this is a very real thing: don't disclose which units (as you can look up which units are homed at each base, what their focus is, numbers total, etc.). If they do this correctly, the numbers will be added to public totals, just not identified as military numbers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.


Because Timor-Leste isn't dealing with their own problems and as soon as they heard Fort Bragg had a couple guys that were sick, they leapt at their chance to invade Bowling Green.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: It makes sense in a defense kind of way, unless you're sitting on a fence whence the virus may commence and we have Mike Pence to make us even more tense as we sit in suspense wondering when the Commander In Offense is going to finally do us all in.


People cant pay their rents, the economy is shutdown for all intents, and everyone is pensive that theyll be the next patient.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is an OPSEC thing.  They said stop reporting it publicly.  Outbreak or no outbreak the #1 job of the US military is protecting us from outside threats. This ability is compromised if everyone and their mother knows one whole base (and the units based there) is combat ineffective.

Seriously.  Not EVERYTHING is a conspiracy guys.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did the base look like this?
winteriscoming.netView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've yet to see any evidence pointing to not everything being a conspiracy.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.

Because Timor-Leste isn't dealing with their own problems and as soon as they heard Fort Bragg had a couple guys that were sick, they leapt at their chance to invade Bowling Green.


It sounds stupid.  But its a legit concern.  Not Fort Bragg, but other places over seas, or more globally strategic assets.  And it is there job.  You think are guys aren't tuning in to what places are non-operational in Iran right now?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why I laugh when people say the military will step in and save us from Trump.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is gonna be Trump's Jade Helm!!11!!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PunGent: not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.

Yep, correct move.

Also SOP, so, should've been done weeks ago.

There's nothing Donnie can't fark up.


To be fair is this really something to blame on Trump when this was probably a DoD policy? Yes, ultimately the DoD operates under the president but this isn't something they likely asked the White House about nor something that would ever make the President's desk. Bureaucracies are going to Bureaucracy.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: phalamir: not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.

Because Timor-Leste isn't dealing with their own problems and as soon as they heard Fort Bragg had a couple guys that were sick, they leapt at their chance to invade Bowling Green.

It sounds stupid.  But its a legit concern.  Not Fort Bragg, but other places over seas, or more globally strategic assets.  And it is there job.  You think are guys aren't tuning in to what places are non-operational in Iran right now?


their and our.  GOD. stupid phone.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't generally report to the world that you've been operationally degraded in strategic areas. I'm surprised they were reporting them in the first place.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: not enough beer: . Not everything is a conspiracy.


That's what THEY want you to believe.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.

Because Timor-Leste isn't dealing with their own problems and as soon as they heard Fort Bragg had a couple guys that were sick, they leapt at their chance to invade Bowling Green.


Or maybe Iranian-sponsored militia attacks on our positions in the Middle East, genius.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: phalamir: not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.

Because Timor-Leste isn't dealing with their own problems and as soon as they heard Fort Bragg had a couple guys that were sick, they leapt at their chance to invade Bowling Green.

Or maybe Iranian-sponsored militia attacks on our positions in the Middle East, genius.


Or say giving a green light to China in the South China Sea because we public ally announced two of our lactic aircraft carriers may have outbreaks.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think China already knows how fubar'd the US Pacific Fleet is right now and would be putting landing craft on Japanese s beaches right now if their own armies weren't coughing up bloody phlegm themselves.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: PunGent: not enough beer: Not for nothing this actually does make some level of sense. You most likely don't want to alert other countries as to which of your units are not operational due to Coronavirus.(like say a long range bomber air wing grounded due to Coronavirus)  I am also certain the military can be effective at making their sick service members stay in quarantine. Not everything is a conspiracy.

Yep, correct move.

Also SOP, so, should've been done weeks ago.

There's nothing Donnie can't fark up.

To be fair is this really something to blame on Trump when this was probably a DoD policy? Yes, ultimately the DoD operates under the president but this isn't something they likely asked the White House about nor something that would ever make the President's desk. Bureaucracies are going to Bureaucracy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're not necessarily wrong, but there have been serious questions about military discipline breaking down over the last several years and, especially, under Donald J. Trump. This is the asshole who personally intervenes in cases of military justice, undermines leadership to score cheap political points for his hootin' and hollerin' supporters and touts literal war criminals as heroes.

Under a normal president, yea, it would be a long shot to say this is the president's fault. But, since Trump can't keep his piehole shut and insists on inserting himself into everything, well... too bad. Sure, there's almost a zero percent chance he's directly responsible, but there's plenty of evidence, provided by the idiot-in-chief himself, to question whether or not his poor leadership holds some indirect responsibility.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We'll never have real numbers.
 
