 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What to do if you're worried about paying your bills. TL;DR: Beg and grovel at the feet of The Company and pray they stay their benevolent Invisible Hand®   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: PSA, Mortgage loan, Fannie Mae, Subprime mortgage crisis, Money, Debt, Payment, mortgage payments, Freddie Mac  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 5:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What to do if you're worried about paying your bills. TL;DR: Beg and grovel

No shiat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frecklesotool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company doesn't have any. They don't have customers. Better beg from the government.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds depressingly familiar.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brandontalksmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


fark you.  Pay me.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: This sounds depressingly familiar.


What the actual fark is wrong with some people.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: What to do if you're worried about paying your bills. TL;DR: Beg and grovel

No shiat?

[Fark user image 850x301]


So why the hell doesn't FARK have a large banner with this dire warning at the top of it's site?
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 But I already sold my soul to the company store.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

frecklesotool: Panic.


Already there.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really can't believe how many news agencies still have ad blocker blocker software on their site during this
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [brandontalksmovies.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 739x416]

fark you.  Pay me.


Or rather,

"Fark! You pay me!"
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Part of me just wished we could just kind of say "OK, no bills are due, no evictions can happen, no repos are gonna go on until *this* date." Most mortgage companies have already sent statements out about how they're going to be offering some leniency going forward, so I don't think any landlords are going to be losing their properties if they miss a payment. However, I'm sure exceptions exist: the landlord that wants his money no matter what, the mortgage company that refuses to give any leeway, etc. The government is going to have to step in at some point, and part of me shudders when I think about what that means.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: What to do if you're worried about paying your bills. TL;DR: Beg and grovel

No shiat?

[Fark user image 850x301]


Slipping that ad in worked. I've freeloaded long enough that it won't kill me. I'm still working for now.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Talk to your lenders now
Getting relief is possible, but you need to talk with bill collectors now.

Just be aware that everyone else is trying to talk to them at the same time. Call centers are absolutely overwhelmed (if there's a call center near you, I bet they're hiring). Find out when your lenders phone lines are open, and start calling about fifteen minutes before then. Actually, call an hour before then.  Depending on how their phone system is set up, it may put you in a queue until someone is available to take your call.  If not, THEN start calling fifteen minutes before they open and keep calling til you get someone. Otherwise you'll spend hours on hold.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Part of me just wished we could just kind of say "OK, no bills are due, no evictions can happen, no repos are gonna go on until *this* date." Most mortgage companies have already sent statements out about how they're going to be offering some leniency going forward, so I don't think any landlords are going to be losing their properties if they miss a payment. However, I'm sure exceptions exist: the landlord that wants his money no matter what, the mortgage company that refuses to give any leeway, etc. The government is going to have to step in at some point, and part of me shudders when I think about what that means.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

solokumba: I really can't believe how many news agencies still have ad blocker blocker software on their site during this


Didn't read the newsletter, didja?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

solokumba: I really can't believe how many news agencies still have ad blocker blocker software on their site during this


Is this sarcasm?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meanmutton: solokumba: I really can't believe how many news agencies still have ad blocker blocker software on their site during this

Is this sarcasm?


Maybe
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Snatch Bandergrip: What to do if you're worried about paying your bills. TL;DR: Beg and grovel

No shiat?

[Fark user image 850x301]

So why the hell doesn't FARK have a large banner with this dire warning at the top of it's site?


I broke down and bought it, even though I'm a real grump about the trolls Drew allows to shiat up the place.  Even for all the nonsense we deal with here, it's still the most reasonable and informed political discourse around.

/which is like having the longest fingers at the leper colony, but still
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.