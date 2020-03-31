 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   Todd takes the spotlight, describes living half a block from a field hospital in Central Park. Mobile morgue units, police-enforced social distancing, but also 7pm city-wide cheers for responders. Tales from the NYC hot zone   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I get a lot of use out of The Division references, but...seriously, as far as accuracy goes, that game was scary prescient.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The only things that haven't happened yet are complete isolation of Manhattan, the establishment of Dark Zones, and paramilitary organizations invading/taking over shiat. But, give it time.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm symptomatic in NYC. Symptoms started 13 days ago, got really bad 9 days ago, and started slowly receding 4 days ago. I still get short of breath pacing around my room, my chest still aches, and I get sudden bouts of fatigue throughout the day. But the cough is subsiding, and the fever is gone.

Doctor told me I can only get tested at the hospital, and to only go there if I can't breathe at all. So I'm still not in the stats.

So it looks like I'll be ok, but just in case I don't make it, I want the opposite of giving everyone my stuff. Every farker has to walk by and drop in a favored possession into my crypt, which will then be sealed up like a dragon's hoard.

Drew has to toss in multiple items. Don't be cheap.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a temporary field hospital in NYC might look like:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Wait, no, that's the division again.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dude we love you but we're not doing that.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OK, serious question -
I have been reading that the symptoms (dry cough from hell, high fever) hit quickly. So yours ramped up?

Glad you made it through and are you're getting better.
But if you do croak, since you asked nicely I'll be sure to drop an extra special deuce in your crypt.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I saw a facebook flamewar yesterday where someone honestly thought that this was all a media event, and that nothing was happening.

Articles like this need to be shoved down their throat.

Algebrat: So it looks like I'll be ok


Do we need to send you some Isaly's Chipped Chopped Ham and BBQ sauce?  That shiat will cure anything!   (I have you farkied as a yinzer)

/Seriously, GET WELL!!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah but the economy! I mean... so what if 10-15% of people die because nobody can get medical help and hospitals are full, doctors and nurses become sick/overworked/die and dont come to work anymore?

I mean, 10-15% is only 34-50 million people! No big deal!
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OK, serious question -
I have been reading that the symptoms (dry cough from hell, high fever) hit quickly. So yours ramped up?

Glad you made it through and are you're getting better.
But if you do croak, since you asked nicely I'll be sure to drop an extra special deuce in your crypt.


The symptom patterns can vary.  For some it's a ramp up, some have a sharp onset, then a respite of a day or so, then it comes back.  People have different immune systems and immune responses.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a favorite sock that is probably ready for retirement.

/glad you're on the road to recovery.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have had a suddden headache, nasal drip, and sore throat 3 times in the last two months. I've been gargling listerine, and within 48 hours it's gone away each time. Like the viral load couldn't reach critical mass.

It also pairs well with common sense based on the nose / sinus incubation, with a quick drop to the lower lungs.  Restrict the tie between the nose and lungs and it may help fight it off.

/anecdotal, unfortunately
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Well, you're not wrong, but there is literally no way for us to produce more doctors and nurses overnight, build entirely new hospitals, and flood the supply chain with products they desperately need. Unless you're a company that already had all the tooling and equipment in place to manufacture the needed stuff, it takes time to reconfigure a production line to start cranking out a completely different product, and that's assuming that all the raw materials and components are readily available.

No matter how much money you throw at the problem, the time it takes for manufacturers to start ramping up is still going to be non-zero, and more likely to be in the days, weeks, or even months range.

The problem with where we're at now, logically, is that many/most businesses in this economy are interlinked and dependent on continued operation to keep the money flowing. They're not Apple, where they have zero debt and a shiatload of cash in bank accounts.  The longer they're shuttered and unable to produce, the less economically viable they are and the more likely they are to end up going bankrupt/shutting down because of this.

That in turn will convert temporarily laid off/furloughed employees into unemployed people quickly, and the more jobs get lost during this, the less people are going to be able to find employment when it ends. That means a much much greater long term unemployment rate, which means a greater drain on the system and less money being spent overall in the economy, which means more businesses that survived the crisis are now facing economic failure because the market's not there for them anymore and allowing them to continue operations, which means more people lose jobs, and so on.

This is truly a no-win scenario. If businesses reopen and people go back to work before the danger has passed, we face a huge potential uptick in illnesses and death, and immediate issues that come with exposure.

If we play it safe and remain shuttered for long periods, the long-term economic impacts on the US will be extremely bad, and could lead to not just a recession here, but potentially a world-wide depression.  That will in turn feed deaths because of famine, lack of access to resources, loss of living space, and so on in a cascading event that will take years, if not decades to dig out from.

The US got lucky with the depression because, thanks to WWII, there was suddenly a booming war-time economy, and a huge market available due to reconstruction afterwards.  It cut down our recovery by decades.

Is there a solution? I don't know. But it's not as simple as "just stay shut down until we tell you it's safe", assuming that's not just delaying the inevitable (considering that those who have had the C-virus don't develop a true immunity to it, and can easily reinfect).

Kobayashi Maru.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

/anecdotal, unfortunately


I have that usually due to the sudden changes in weather and allergies.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'll gladly donate, with the caveat that I may, at some point in the future, have to dig you up again to retrieve what I, err, donate to your casket.
 
mentula
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it would appear that todd and i live in the same neighborhood.
gonna have a look-see at the setup today.
 
