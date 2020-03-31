 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   During the trying time, the World Health Organization is focused on important matters - like denying membership to Taiwan at the behest of China   (bbc.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm no fan of PRC, but... dude, they've got Taiwan by the nuts. Always have.

If you can only get 7% of the world's countries to recognize you as an independent state, the most economically powerful of which has a GDP slightly bigger than that of f*cking Nebraska... you're not an independent state. So sorry, tough shiat, the world sucks, try again next universe.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BKITU: I'm no fan of PRC, but... dude, they've got Taiwan by the nuts. Always have.

If you can only get 7% of the world's countries to recognize you as an independent state, the most economically powerful of which has a GDP slightly bigger than that of f*cking Nebraska... you're not an independent state. So sorry, tough shiat, the world sucks, try again next universe.


The Chinese word for Crisis is made of two characters:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Taiwan will return to the mothership.

/I learned this from Russian State TV, which leads me to believe that Ukraine and Belarus May way to watch their backs...
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WHO is a joke.

BKITU: I'm no fan of PRC, but... dude, they've got Taiwan by the nuts. Always have.

If you can only get 7% of the world's countries to recognize you as an independent state, the most economically powerful of which has a GDP slightly bigger than that of f*cking Nebraska... you're not an independent state. So sorry, tough shiat, the world sucks, try again next universe.


LeBron, are you proposing that they just give up and let themselves be absorbed by China?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BKITU:

Not to mention that The KMT insists that they are the rightful government of Beijing and not the CCP
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BKITU: If you can only get 7% of the world's countries to recognize you as an independent state, the most economically powerful of which has a GDP slightly bigger than that of f*cking Nebraska... you're not an independent state.


The measure of who runs a location or whether or not they are independent is whose visa you need to go there.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.


Although mostly the noun-numbers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The exclusion, coupled with the WHO's repeated praise of China's response to the outbreak - which public health experts have criticised

Why is America financing these corrupt global bureaucracies?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The exclusion, coupled with the WHO's repeated praise of China's response to the outbreak - which public health experts have criticised

Why is America financing these corrupt global bureaucracies?


Good question.

Whatever pocket change China is tossing them seems to be paying off well.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.


No, instead we should focus our attention on a manufactured right wing controversy designed to shift blame away from the US government response and undermine the WHO's credibility. Does the US formally recognize Taiwan? Of course not.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have lived in three cities along the coastline across from Taiwan and invite all Farkers to learn more about Mazu, a seafarer, islander, and coastal region's variant of GuanYin, a Bodhisattva to defer nirvana (extinction) to save all children of god.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mazu

And any expats running hashes in these here parts are fare thee warned.
"Murica, when any real shiat hits the fan, ain't going to be the saviors of Hong Kong or Taiwan.
Oh, and Buzzfeed, F* OFF, where the hell were you the summer BEFORE the demonstrations?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WHO are the ones who believed all the lies China told about the epidemic and told the world to not worry...

Fark the WHO. They made the pandemic worse by being communist stooges. The head of the WHO should go to prison.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BKITU: I'm no fan of PRC, but... dude, they've got Taiwan by the nuts. Always have.

If you can only get 7% of the world's countries to recognize you as an independent state, the most economically powerful of which has a GDP slightly bigger than that of f*cking Nebraska... you're not an independent state. So sorry, tough shiat, the world sucks, try again next universe.


If they had Taiwan by the nuts there would be no Taiwan. It's the rest of the world they have by the nuts. The PRC can fark themselves.  THey should be kiicked out of WHO they just lie anyway.
 
stultus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.


Nope... around here, no matter slight mistakes China might make, it's always much worse here in America!

/posts by the numerous China apologists in 5...4...3...2...
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.


What credibility?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The WHO are the ones who believed all the lies China told about the epidemic and told the world to not worry...

Fark the WHO. They made the pandemic worse by being communist stooges. The head of the WHO should go to prison.


They sure spent their sweet time dithering on whether the pandemic was a pandemic.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?


Clearly, the WHO is a wholly owned Chinese subsidiary. China wouldn't at first let them in. Then they did. Even after the corpses started piling up, they waited.

At every turn, world governments and organizations totally screwed this up by hoping for the best.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The WHO are the ones who believed all the lies China told about the epidemic and told the world to not worry...

Fark the WHO. They made the pandemic worse by being communist stooges. The head of the WHO should go to prison.


Dude... That's just lame..

Fark user imageView Full Size



(I'm sorry)
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
WTF. would you recognise Taiwan as a independent nation, when they themselves consider themselves to be the legimate ruler of all of China.

The few nations who recognise Taiwan, doesn't recognise China, for those reasons.


And btw., Taiwan had the UN seat for ages, even though the only part of China they actually controlled, was Taiwan, and probably some other small islands.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.


I have no issues criticizing China, especially what they've done/are doing to the 5 million Muslims.
Will criticize them for their attempts at forceful societal control.
I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus.

/AFTA, what about all of that stuff we used to have that was stamped with "Made in Taiwan"?
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: /I learned this from Russian State TV, which leads me to believe that Ukraine and Belarus May way to watch their backs...


Since Lukashenko seems determined to make Belarus the world's most coronaviroid state, I suspect invaders will stay away for quite a while.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus.


I guess it's hard to criticize them for arresting or disappearing doctors who were trying to sound the alarm.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?


See, it's already working on the idiots.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?

See, it's already working on the idiots.


Your social credit score has increased by 1 point.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?

See, it's already working on the idiots.

Your social credit score has increased by 1 point.


Yes, not following the Q-anon narrative means I'm a a Chinese plant. Head back to Infowars.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark China.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Resident Muslim: I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus.

I guess it's hard to criticize them for arresting or disappearing doctors who were trying to sound the alarm.


I stand corrected.
I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus AFTER the cake to terms China is on fire, yo.

/I felt like that doctor when I was blowing the horn in my community and telling people this crap is real and actually wondering will I become a pariah? Will I get into trouble for panicking people?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Fark China.


Don't say that. They HATE that.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Frank N Stein: Resident Muslim: I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus.

I guess it's hard to criticize them for arresting or disappearing doctors who were trying to sound the alarm.

I stand corrected.
I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus AFTER the cake to terms China is on fire, yo.

/I felt like that doctor when I was blowing the horn in my community and telling people this crap is real and actually wondering will I become a pariah? Will I get into trouble for panicking people?


I think I'm on day 18 of social distancing.

I'm starting to lose count.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Very awkward is the best one can say...
WHO Bruce Aylward interview with Hong Kong refuses to discuss Taiwan
Youtube 0wePJF3MaPM
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After what China did thanks to their disgusting dietary habits, they should either be nuked or have a huge dome built over the country to seal everyone in.
 
NEDM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Does the US formally recognize Taiwan? Of course not.


Yes, they do.   And even during the period after we started calling the PRC "China", we still extended visas and military aid to Taiwan.  We just used the loophole of "We're doing this to the people of Taiwan and their government" without ever specifying which government that is.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?

See, it's already working on the idiots.

Your social credit score has increased by 1 point.

Yes, not following the Q-anon narrative means I'm a a Chinese plant. Head back to Infowars.


Four nations now with a higher death count than China. The same China that arrested the doctor who first brought up the disease publicly, blackbagged reporters, expelled journalists, and threatened local provincial leadership that if numbers didn't drop they'd face repercussions.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?

See, it's already working on the idiots.

Your social credit score has increased by 1 point.

Yes, not following the Q-anon narrative means I'm a a Chinese plant. Head back to Infowars.

Four nations now with a higher death count than China. The same China that arrested the doctor who first brought up the disease publicly, blackbagged reporters, expelled journalists, and threatened local provincial leadership that if numbers didn't drop they'd face repercussions.


Racist.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do people really think WHO taking a provocative political position on the status of Taiwan is an important part of their COVID-19 response?
 
NEDM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Do people really think WHO taking a provocative political position on the status of Taiwan is an important part of their COVID-19 response?


Taiwan's response to Covid was near-perfect.  It's being completely ignored by the WHO who are currently praising the PRC's efforts.

People are going to draw attention to that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: ColonelCathcart: /I learned this from Russian State TV, which leads me to believe that Ukraine and Belarus May way to watch their backs...

Since Lukashenko seems determined to make Belarus the world's most coronaviroid state, I suspect invaders will stay away for quite a while.


His neighbors have all closed their borders with him. If he can keep it under control...what does he have to lose?

Belarusian soccer is the only one in Europe, and making a killing right now.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: WTF. would you recognise Taiwan as a independent nation, when they themselves consider themselves to be the legimate ruler of all of China.

The few nations who recognise Taiwan, doesn't recognise China, for those reasons.


And btw., Taiwan had the UN seat for ages, even though the only part of China they actually controlled, was Taiwan, and probably some other small islands.


I don't understand why we don't recognize both then tell them to stop being big babies.
 
NEDM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prince George: I don't understand why we don't recognize both then tell them to stop being big babies.


Because that's a very dumb way to try and resolve a civil war.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Frank N Stein: Resident Muslim: I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus.

I guess it's hard to criticize them for arresting or disappearing doctors who were trying to sound the alarm.

I stand corrected.
I cannot but commend them on how they handled the virus AFTER the cake to terms China is on fire, yo.

/I felt like that doctor when I was blowing the horn in my community and telling people this crap is real and actually wondering will I become a pariah? Will I get into trouble for panicking people?


How did they handle it?  We really don't know we only know their official line which is BS and a bunch of anecdotal information that leaked out of the country.  Their 1000 deaths makes me think their corona test was a bullet to the head.  If they bleed it means they don't have Corona.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Do not criticize WHO or China on here. Farkers will go after you.

No, instead we should focus our attention on a manufactured right wing controversy designed to shift blame away from the US government response and undermine the WHO's credibility. Does the US formally recognize Taiwan? Of course not.


Here's one now.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Frank N Stein: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: undermine the WHO's credibility.

What credibility?

See, it's already working on the idiots.

Your social credit score has increased by 1 point.

Yes, not following the Q-anon narrative means I'm a a Chinese plant. Head back to Infowars.


Your social credit score has increased by 0 points.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NEDM: theknuckler_33: Do people really think WHO taking a provocative political position on the status of Taiwan is an important part of their COVID-19 response?

Taiwan's response to Covid was near-perfect.  It's being completely ignored by the WHO who are currently praising the PRC's efforts.

People are going to draw attention to that.


Sure. Perhaps the question should have been something like "In light of the apparent effectiveness in controlling the spread of coronavirus in Taiwan, why aren't the policies/actions they took being discussed by the WHO?" instead of the politically charged "Will the WHO reconsider Taiwan's membership?".  Is Taiwan's membership in the WHO some sort of prerequisite in looking at what they did to control the spread of the virus?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Do people really think WHO taking a provocative political position on the status of Taiwan is an important part of their COVID-19 response?


They probably should. Taiwan is quite adept at handling problems lobbed over the border by China.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: theknuckler_33: Do people really think WHO taking a provocative political position on the status of Taiwan is an important part of their COVID-19 response?

They probably should. Taiwan is quite adept at handling problems lobbed over the border by China.


I'm just saying that Taiwan's status on the international stage and how they were able to control the spread of the virus are two entirely different and unrelated things.
 
