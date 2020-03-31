 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Hundreds of New Yorkers turn out to gawp at the ship they will shortly be visiting   (indy100.com) divider line
37
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm impressed, subby. "Gawp" is a word rarely used -- most would have defaulted to the much more common "gawk." You've got a nice set of vocabulary on you.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ship is for non- corona patients.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.


Yeah, was gonna say.  If we learn one single thing from the cruise ship its that we shouldn't put people in tightly packed spaces with recirculated air.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok subby. All those letters are easily interchangeable with each other, while still being totally underskabledle.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick people on a boat... reminds me of something that goes horribly wrong.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The World According to Garp (9/10) Movie CLIP - Jenny's Memorial (1982) HD
Youtube hdhW0bChQwg
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.


Well... initially.  Without sufficient testing available it will be a cruise line infestation level incubation device death ship within a month.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably would have been a good opportunity for Cuomo to thank Trump for the help.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.  Haven't they seen a large boat before?  Seems like that would be a fairly common occurrence there.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why us in the Midwest who are actually following the quarantine guidelines are hesitant to send you our ventilators.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.


For now.

The odds of it staying un-corona-ed though???
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm impressed, subby. "Gawp" is a word rarely used -- most would have defaulted to the much more common "gawk." You've got a nice set of vocabulary on you.

"Define: Gawp"stare openly in a stupid or rude manner."what are you gawping at ?"I'll be damned.  It may be a repeat, but by gosh, I learned something anyway.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was it G.B Shaw said about being separated by a common language? Might subby be most accustomed to the Queen's English, a dialect, grammar, and lexicon foreign to many of us across the Atlantic?

/Then again, the only English speakers with whom I've been unable to make heads or tails of what they were saying were from over there: the Scots and Welsh.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Pocket Ninja: I'm impressed, subby. "Gawp" is a word rarely used -- most would have defaulted to the much more common "gawk." You've got a nice set of vocabulary on you.
"Define: Gawp"stare openly in a stupid or rude manner."what are you gawping at ?"I'll be damned.  It may be a repeat, but by gosh, I learned something anyway.


But I appear to have unlearned proper spacing and carriage return while typing.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.

Well... initially.  Without sufficient testing available it will be a cruise line infestation level incubation device death ship within a month.


Yeah, three's no way in hell I'm getting on that ship. It's going to be a horror show in a couple of months.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cakeman: This probably would have been a good opportunity for Cuomo to thank Trump for the help.


No kidding.  Wasnt this the city where the Madlib mayor was trying to keep the schools open through all of this?  Nice preparation for this on a local level!  But, sigh, orange man bad.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: cakeman: This probably would have been a good opportunity for Cuomo to thank Trump for the help.

No kidding.  Wasnt this the city where the Madlib mayor was trying to keep the schools open through all of this?  Nice preparation for this on a local level!  But, sigh, orange man bad.


I just put that out there to piss off some people. I never thought that someone would agree,  take care and be careful.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cakeman: This probably would have been a good opportunity for Cuomo to thank Trump for the help.


I'm sure he'll give him a rim job later. He's a kinky guy after all.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, these people are really stupid. I mean, pants on your head stupid.


Your move Florida.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cakeman: wearetheworld: cakeman: This probably would have been a good opportunity for Cuomo to thank Trump for the help.

No kidding.  Wasnt this the city where the Madlib mayor was trying to keep the schools open through all of this?  Nice preparation for this on a local level!  But, sigh, orange man bad.

I just put that out there to piss off some people. I never thought that someone would agree,  take care and be careful.


Get a room, guys
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: This is why us in the Midwest who are actually following the quarantine guidelines are hesitant to send you our ventilators.


Hurrrr, hurrrrrr.

200 businesses cited for not following Kansas City's stay-at-home order

Republican chair of the Kansas Senate Health & Wellness committee, Gene Suellentrop - "I'm going to go out into public right now. I'm going to go have dinner, I'm going to mingle, and I'm going to spend money in the economy, to keep things moving. I hope everybody else does, too."

Gun shops, churches 'essential' and exempt from Kansas stay-at-home order, state says

Leaders of the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature try to revoke statewide stay-at-home order
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.

Well... initially.  Without sufficient testing available it will be a cruise line infestation level incubation device death ship within a month.


Even if they test everyone that comes on board they're not going to be able to keep it off the boat.   That's probably not happening even if they have plenty of the 5 min tests.  "Sir, stop bleeding while we wait for your test results. You're just going to have to sit here on the pier and wait."  On top of that you'd probably have to scrub people down before they get on.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm impressed, subby. "Gawp" is a word rarely used -- most would have defaulted to the much more common "gawk." You've got a nice set of vocabulary on you.


Isn't someone's nice set of vocabulary more commonly known as a vernacular?

/I probably missed the joke
/I'm high too
 
RatBomb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Best use of 'gawp' ever...

The Meaning of Life (6/11) Movie CLIP - Would Rather Be Elsewhere (1983) HD
Youtube ucgU2DJlBiw
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: But, sigh, orange man bad.


If he stopped committing crimes and such, we would have a different outlook on him.
Or stopped requiring Governors to kiss his ass to get supplies.
Or stop talking about his ratings during all this.
Or caging children.
Or mocking the disabled.
Or farking porn stars and paying them off.
Or...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm impressed, subby. "Gawp" is a word rarely used -- most would have defaulted to the much more common "gawk." You've got a nice set of vocabulary on you.


Gawp is a perfectly cromulent word.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meat0918: Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.

For now.

The odds of it staying un-corona-ed though???


VERY high. There needs to be a place to send non-corona people in need of care.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.

Well... initially.  Without sufficient testing available it will be a cruise line infestation level incubation device death ship within a month.


Just like the Theodore Roosevelt.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: meat0918: Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.

For now.

The odds of it staying un-corona-ed though???

VERY high. There needs to be a place to send non-corona people in need of care.


I honest to god hope you are right.

The logistics though.

Where do you keep a patient with unknown corona status before you've gotten their tests back?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prince George: Ker_Thwap: Exluddite: The ship is for non- corona patients.

Well... initially.  Without sufficient testing available it will be a cruise line infestation level incubation device death ship within a month.

Even if they test everyone that comes on board they're not going to be able to keep it off the boat.   That's probably not happening even if they have plenty of the 5 min tests.  "Sir, stop bleeding while we wait for your test results. You're just going to have to sit here on the pier and wait."  On top of that you'd probably have to scrub people down before they get on.


You have to pay extra to get scrubbed down... so I hear.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: This is why us in the Midwest who are actually following the quarantine guidelines are hesitant to send you our ventilators.


Wow. Great time for regional rivalry.
I guess some people are wired as tribal savages so deeply and thoroughly in their being, that nothing will ever civilize them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: But, sigh, orange man bad.


Yes, he is. What's your point?
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: BigGrnEggGriller: This is why us in the Midwest who are actually following the quarantine guidelines are hesitant to send you our ventilators.

Wow. Great time for regional rivalry.
I guess some people are wired as tribal savages so deeply and thoroughly in their being, that nothing will ever civilize them.


As opposed to the NYC tribalism.. that basically says that the world exists to be its biatch.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: BigGrnEggGriller: This is why us in the Midwest who are actually following the quarantine guidelines are hesitant to send you our ventilators.

Wow. Great time for regional rivalry.
I guess some people are wired as tribal savages so deeply and thoroughly in their being, that nothing will ever civilize them.


LOL. The classic of crying for civility once the tables are turned.

Where have you been all this time during the thousands of Fark Pol threads where urban dwellers shait on rural folks?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: cakeman: wearetheworld: cakeman: This probably would have been a good opportunity for Cuomo to thank Trump for the help.

No kidding.  Wasnt this the city where the Madlib mayor was trying to keep the schools open through all of this?  Nice preparation for this on a local level!  But, sigh, orange man bad.

I just put that out there to piss off some people. I never thought that someone would agree,  take care and be careful.

Get a room, guys


Let's make it a threesome.there will be dancing and drinking and farking just the three of us.
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
