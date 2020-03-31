 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Now that we are using Zoom for school, meetings, religious services and high school reunions, NY Attorney General questions their privacy polices, why God needs a starship   (nytimes.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i hate zoom. Can't you people go back to hugging strangers and licking lampposts (or whatever it is you humans do)?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God needs a Starship because we built this city on rock 'n roll.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read that as 'school shootings' and not 'schools, meetings,' and that's terrible.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free and open source solutions need to exist for this already.  Zoom blows goats for bus money even though Tulsa Transit is free, then stands right next to you coughing.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also use it for play dates now.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom sucks

Use RingCentral instead


(ducks?)
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom trifecta in play.
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York attorney general is the North Korea of American jurisprudence
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least MS Teams is HIPAA compliant.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom doesn't protect privacy so our school district nixed it and now we must use the way inferior google meetings >_>
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of my vendors use Zoom and they're too cheap to get the "we'll call you" option on meetings. You expect me to dial a ten digit phone number then a 10 digit meeting number then a two digit pass code? These aren't dinosaur times.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: i hate zoom. Can't you people go back to hugging strangers and licking lampposts (or whatever it is you humans do)?


I'd wish for your death but you aren't, ya know, alive.  Can you just fark off and then when you get there fark off some more?

///let's see how long we can keep this up (switching immediately to three slashies
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docgrog: The New York attorney general is the North Korea of American jurisprudence


When did they get missiles?
 
Tchvori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah! I just log in with my Google account, then Zoom only has the information on me that Google does...

...

aww, damnn.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Free and open source solutions need to exist for this already.  Zoom blows goats for bus money even though Tulsa Transit is free, then stands right next to you coughing.


Google sponsored Big Blue Button like 10 years ago as part of the Summer of Code.  While the early versions worked well as early versions (and you had to do your own room creation/role giving/authentication with the well documented API) but it hasn't really gotten any better over the years.  And it depends on Flash.

But hey, it is LGPL and there are some GPL things you can bring in if you want, and there are like 8 companies that provide support/hosting.  Kinda the perfect Open Source thing - and it never really went anywhere/took off. Or got better.

:(
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: And it depends on Flash.


Not exactly FOSS then.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: God needs a Starship because we built this city on rock 'n roll.


I think Grace Slick must have been on drugs when she got up on stage with Mickey Thomas.

NOBODY needs that kind of Starship.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Where is Paul Kantner or even Marty Balin?


Time to HIJACK THE STARSHIP!

"Hijack"- Jefferson Starship 1970
Youtube hUT1xvdrlDA
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.r.id10t
Baloo Uriza: Free and open source solutions need to exist for this already. Zoom blows goats for bus money even though Tulsa Transit is free, then stands right next to you coughing.

Google sponsored Big Blue Button like 10 years ago as part of the Summer of Code. While the early versions worked well as early versions (and you had to do your own room creation/role giving/authentication with the well documented API) but it hasn't really gotten any better over the years. And it depends on Flash.


Really?
Because i just got an Ubuntu 16.04 VM for trying it out and its Sakai plugin.
And one of the first headlines is "Full HTML5 client".
I hope the presentation mode or whiteboard thingee don't need Flash.
Well, that's why I'm having that VM to play around with
Speaking of opensource, there's also Apache OpenMeetings, though I haven't checked that one out either.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Baloo Uriza: Free and open source solutions need to exist for this already.  Zoom blows goats for bus money even though Tulsa Transit is free, then stands right next to you coughing.

Google sponsored Big Blue Button like 10 years ago as part of the Summer of Code.  While the early versions worked well as early versions (and you had to do your own room creation/role giving/authentication with the well documented API) but it hasn't really gotten any better over the years.  And it depends on Flash.

But hey, it is LGPL and there are some GPL things you can bring in if you want, and there are like 8 companies that provide support/hosting.  Kinda the perfect Open Source thing - and it never really went anywhere/took off. Or got better.

:(


bigbluebutton has been using Webrtc for a while
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Mad_Radhu: God needs a Starship because we built this city on rock 'n roll.

I think Grace Slick must have been on drugs when she got up on stage with Mickey Thomas.

NOBODY needs that kind of Starship.

[Fark user image 620x349]

Where is Paul Kantner or even Marty Balin?


Time to HIJACK THE STARSHIP!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hUT1xvdr​lDA]


Mickey Thomas? Dude can sing some!!
 
