(Click Orlando)   Brevard County, FL commissioners vote to close beaches. Reverse decision 24 hours later. Mayor Larry Vaughn reportedly spotted smirking   (clickorlando.com) divider line
26
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:  A local policy group made the decision Friday afternoon, a few hours after commissioners voted that if the beaches were to be closed, there would be no punishment for anyone who violated the rule

I'm trying to come up with a good analogy to show how unbelievably stupid this is but I fear that if try to explore this statement too deeply, I'll lose IQ points to the point that I'll

1.  Start watching the Masked Singer
2.  Won't notice misspellings in emails I send at work
3.  Ultimately end up moving to Florida.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I haz the dumb from reading that.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please, proceed.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida leadership is desperate to blame this on New York, and not their own ineptitude.

Well done, Florida voters.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Link is totally farked.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Salted Metal Honey: I'm trying to come up with a good analogy to show how unbelievably stupid this


Florida is like Florida.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 750x392] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit.
 
thaylin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?


have you seen how crowded the beaches get? kinda hard to stay away from people.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?


You're giving people WAY too much credit, especially Florida Man, there's been no social distancing at the beaches so far. The beaches are a congregation point and so represent an imminent threat of harm to the community and so should be closed. It's as simple as that. Btw, the longer they drag this out the less chance we have a returning to normal and the less chance they have of pulling in that sweet, sweet tourist money, they're actually harming themselves both from an economic and of course health point of view.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thaylin: lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?

have you seen how crowded the beaches get? kinda hard to stay away from people.


Start sneezing and coughing. You'll manage.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If only I had a rabbit with a hand saw.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?

You're giving people WAY too much credit, especially Florida Man, there's been no social distancing at the beaches so far. The beaches are a congregation point and so represent an imminent threat of harm to the community and so should be closed. It's as simple as that. Btw, the longer they drag this out the less chance we have a returning to normal and the less chance they have of pulling in that sweet, sweet tourist money, they're actually harming themselves both from an economic and of course health point of view.


Our beaches in PR are closed and at least on Vieques there's a hefty fine. Cars are stopped, show your receipt for food or gas, orbe ready for a fine.

It works it will save lives. Probably already has here.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?


Video: Brazilian Cops use helicopter to create sandstorm and force people off beach
Youtube XMfCC6U-99E
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?


https://twitter.com/MikaelThalen/stat​u​s/1243281598037913600

"This shows the location data of phones that were on a Florida beach during Spring Break. It then shows where those phones traveled."
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?

[YouTube video: Video: Brazilian Cops use helicopter to create sandstorm and force people off beach]


Dream job: farking with people, using a helicopter!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What, exactly, is this "local policy group"?  Can we even get a name for it?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, it's that son of the beach Mayor Anita Massingil's fault.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?

You're giving people WAY too much credit, especially Florida Man, there's been no social distancing at the beaches so far. The beaches are a congregation point and so represent an imminent threat of harm to the community and so should be closed. It's as simple as that. Btw, the longer they drag this out the less chance we have a returning to normal and the less chance they have of pulling in that sweet, sweet tourist money, they're actually harming themselves both from an economic and of course health point of view.


Yeah trusting florida man is not a wise course of action.

Maybe let people go on the beach but put a few cops on there to make sure people stay in 2-3 people group max
 
Epicedion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It wasn't a virus, it was a boating accident!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: robodog: lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?

You're giving people WAY too much credit, especially Florida Man, there's been no social distancing at the beaches so far. The beaches are a congregation point and so represent an imminent threat of harm to the community and so should be closed. It's as simple as that. Btw, the longer they drag this out the less chance we have a returning to normal and the less chance they have of pulling in that sweet, sweet tourist money, they're actually harming themselves both from an economic and of course health point of view.

Yeah trusting florida man is not a wise course of action.

Maybe let people go on the beach but put a few cops on there to make sure people stay in 2-3 people group max


No just keep closed.

Duval county ends and St. Johns starts. Duval closed beaches.  See the empty area?  St. Johns closed way later.

Look at the people at the beach all clumped up..

3o15h033zmpwracwx2i00rqx-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
patr55
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
we got the information inna way we hope will amuse you! la-da de-da!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would rather see an ordinance that fines congregating past x number of people.  Taking away folks outlets are going to give folks cabin fever and then the murders begin.  But then again assholes will be assholes so we have to not trust anyone.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're going to need a bigger hospital.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: lolmao500: If you think about it, closing beaches is stupid.

This aint martial law folks. Going to the beach is all good if you stay away from people.

Whats next nobody can go outside at all otherwise the virus is gonna hunt you down and cut you into little pieces to eat you up for dinner?

You're giving people WAY too much credit, especially Florida Man, there's been no social distancing at the beaches so far. The beaches are a congregation point and so represent an imminent threat of harm to the community and so should be closed. It's as simple as that. Btw, the longer they drag this out the less chance we have a returning to normal and the less chance they have of pulling in that sweet, sweet tourist money, they're actually harming themselves both from an economic and of course health point of view.


Agreed.
We go to Fl every year for the mouse.
Won't be going back until there's a vaccine.
This just reaffirms our decision.
 
