(WCVB Boston)   Even in the age of coronavirus, Florida Man is still going to hold gender reveals which cause ten-acre brush fires   (wcvb.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal, can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened."

"Large Scale Gender Disaster" is the name of my Mama's and the Papa's drag tribute band.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the smoke turns white, that means a gender has been selected.
 
aperson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Incineration is a good way to kill all the virus.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Gee, FormlessOne, why have you become such an angry, misanthropic recluse?"

Because assholes like these folks exist. A gender reveal celebration, during a pandemic that demands social distancing. A brush fire, during a burn ban at a time when first responders are dealing with a pandemic.

And all of this in Florida, where only mere hours ago, their stupid-ass governor finally said, "yeah, OK, here's your stay-at-home order, South Florida" even as that same country votes to keep beaches open and encourage tourists. Y'know, during a pandemic that demands social distancing.

If Ryuk ever drops a goddamned notebook near my house, be afraid.
 
fark account name
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Said Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer. "Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal  tannerite and a weapon can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened."

/FTFY
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So a HeShe started a fire. Why shouldn't they him her xer cest ce fark not hot be treated like any other criminal?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal, gasoline fight can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My step cousin decided to do the tannerite thing for a reveal party and wound up causing a serious brush fire in southeast Minnesota.

/not close to him or that side of the family, thought it was dumb when I first heard about it and as of yet my opinion hasn't changed.
// the fire chief was in attendance and they suppressed that from the news article.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: "Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal, gasoline fight can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened."


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We were informed that it was caused by a gender reveal using Tannerite and a weapon,"

Mighty white of him.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "We were informed that it was caused by a gender reveal using Tannerite and a weapon,"

Mighty white of him.


You never go full Tiger King.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
a gender reveal using Tannerite and a weapon,

Silly Florida Man. Baby showers use Tannerite and a weapon. Gender reveals use APEX in a microwave.
 
